After 36 years of coaching, Terry Gambill is calling it a career.
Allen’s head football coach announced his retirement on Tuesday, closing the book on a five-year run leading the Eagles and the final chapter of a career that dates back to 1985 in Garland ISD.
“It’s time. I’ve coached for 36 years and just like I told the kids today, I don’t want to coach another team,” Gambill said. “I don’t want to coach any other kids. Allen ISD is a great, great school district. People would give anything to be able to do what I do, and this program is built on the kids and the coaches.
“I can’t thank the community, the families, the coaches and the players enough. I can’t put anymore words into it than I love you and thank you.”
It’s a decision that Gambill said he began to weigh during spring break. That process required plenty of reflection on his time at Allen and the memories made over the past three-and-a-half decades of coaching before arriving as a resolution that he’s plenty at peace with.
“I reflected on how fortunate and lucky I was. I got to be around great kids for 36 years,” Gambill said. “I never had to go to work. I got to be around kids, and it’s an awesome life. I didn’t have bad days. I might have had a bad moment, but I didn’t have a bad day.
“… I don’t know that there’s ever a perfect time other than when you know that it’s time to take the next step in your life.”
Along the way, Gambill accrued no shortage of success on the sidelines. In five seasons as Allen’s head coach, he guided the Eagles to a 65-4 record — all five years resulting in undefeated regular seasons. Allen went 17-4 in the postseason under Gambill, winning the Class 6A Division I state championship in 2017 and adding state semifinal appearances in 2016 and 2018.
The Eagles are coming off a 10-1 season that ended in a trip to the regional semifinals with a 49-45 loss to Euless Trinity.
“I hope that our kids are better men from being in our program. There’s no doubt in my mind that this senior class will be successful,” Gambill said.
Gambill returned to Allen in 2016 after a productive run leading Waco Midway from 2010-15. During that stretch, he compiled a record of 67-13 and led the Panthers to a 4A Division I runner-up campaign in 2011. Prior to coaching at Midway, Gambill was an assistant at Allen for nine seasons, including as the Eagles’ defensive coordinator during their first-ever state championship run in 2008.
“There’s one person who has been huge in my coaching career at Allen High School and I owe him a lot, and that’s (Allen ISD athletic director) Steve Williams,” Gambill said. “He’s the one who brought me back and gave me this opportunity. Every day, I would learn different things from him. You’re talking about a great honor to work with him.”
Upon returning to Allen, Gambill kept the Eagles among the state’s elite on the heels of four state championships won by Tom Westerberg, now the head coach at Barbers Hill. That included a 57-game winning streak that spanned four seasons and included three state titles won under current Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray.
Gambill coached the Eagles to state title No. 5 in 2017 after the team posted a perfect 16-0 record, capped by a 35-33 victory over Austin Lake Travis.
“Winning a state championship, what more can I say than thank you to the coaches and kids on that team. They worked so hard and accomplished what they put all hard work into for that year,” Gambill said. “It’s just an unbelievable experience to see everything fall into place that year. I’ll never forget kids like Adam Garrey and what he meant to that team and how that team was so close. It was a brotherhood.
“It’s not really about being state champions — it’s about the time and effort they put into their goal every week and the standard they set for each other in the things that they did.”
He admitted that Tuesday’s announcement didn’t come easy upon breaking the news to his players.
“You’ll miss being around them. You’ll miss the camaraderie with the coaching staff and those kids,” Gambill said. “At the same time, somebody is going to have an opportunity to be part of a great, great football program because of these kids. They’re unbelievable young men.”
Gambill said he still intends on following Allen football, even in retirement. He still plans on being active, be it on the golf course — he noted that he might chase a few more holes-in-one after sinking one during the COVID-19 pandemic — or just by getting to spend more time with his family.
“There’s still a lot that I want to do. I don’t know that I ever want to look up and say the only thing I did was coach,” Gambill said. “I’ve got three grandkids and will have No. 4 on the way in May. I’m blessed with a great family. It’s just time. I want to go enjoy life.
“I’ll still be around to follow the Allen Eagles, but I want to go enjoy life.”
The Dallas Morning News’ Greg Riddle was the first to report on Gambill’s retirement.
