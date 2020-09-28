High school football continues this week, with Week Two's slate of games loaded with compelling matchups.
Which one is the biggest?
Each week throughout the season, Star Local Media will select five in-market games for consideration as Game of the Week. Readers can vote for their selection on the side of the article.
Voting is open through 10 a.m. Wednesday and the winning game will receive special coverage on Thursday's edition of the Star Local Media High School Sports Podcast.
Allen vs. Atascocita
Friday, 7 p.m. at Eagle Stadium
Allen’s first of two consecutive matchups against state-ranked opponents features a first-time meeting with Houston powerhouse Atascocita. Also nicknamed the Eagles, Atascocita went 12-2 last season and qualified for the regional finals.
The program is low on returning experience but has plenty of talent on offense between receivers Landen King and Keith Wheeler, plus running back Quincy Thompson. That tandem should make for an entertaining battle against a loaded Allen offense that hung 49 points and 545 yards on Plano East in its opener. Receiver Blaine Green shined with 132 receiving yards and two touchdowns.
This game doubles as Atascocita’s season opener.
Carrollton Creekview vs. Carrollton Newman Smith
Friday, 7 p.m. at Standridge Stadium
The top rivalry in Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD football kicks off the season for both the Mustangs and Trojans, who look to author another competitive chapter in their head-to-head series.
Creekview and Smith have squared off in their regular-season finale the past two years, and the Mustangs managed to snap a three-year losing streak to the Trojans following a 23-6 victory to close out the 2019 season.
Both teams graduated their share of key skill position players and will be looking to establish some early momentum at their rival’s expense on Friday.
Coppell vs. Sachse
Friday, 7 p.m. at Buddy Echols Field
The last two meetings between these two schools have gone down to the wire with the Mustangs rallying from a 16-0 first-quarter deficit in last year's matchup to stun the Cowboys, 33-30.
Sachse will be playing in its first game of the 2020 season this week. Coppell (1-0), meanwhile, looked sharp on offense in last week's 36-21 road win at Mesquite.
Senior running back Jason Ngwu rushed for 102 yards and three touchdowns in the victory. Cowboys senior quarterback Ryan Walker completed 17-of-28 passes for 230 yards with one touchdown. Senior wide-out KJ Liggins led all Coppell receivers with 101 receiving yards on just five catches.
In 2018, Coppell defeated Sachse, 30-28.
Poteet vs. West Mesquite
Friday, 7:30 p.m. at Mesquite Memorial Stadium
The second-oldest annual rivalry in Mesquite ISD history is renewed on Friday at Mesquite Memorial Stadium under a little different circumstances. The Pirates and Wranglers will lock horns for their 31st meeting, but for the first time, it will be as members of different districts with Poteet dropping down to Class 5A Division II.
Both teams are looking to bounce back after season-opening losses a week ago. Poteet fell behind by two touchdowns early before rallying back to within 21-20 early in the third quarter against Lake Highlands. The Wildcats regained control, though, feeling off the final 28 points to pull away for a 49-20 win.
West Mesquite nearly opened the Frank Sandoval era on a successful note, but Waco rallied in the fourth quarter to claim a 32-23 victory. Quarterback Jay Cipriano had a solid debut for the Wranglers , throwing for 216 yards and a pair of touchdowns to Devin Duncan and Eric Tenison.
Frisco Lone Star vs. Aledo
Friday, 7:30 p.m. at Bearcat Stadium
This is one of the most anticipated showdowns of the early season, but might have lost a bit of shine when the Rangers were the victims of an upset last week with a 34-31 loss to North Forney.
Despite the setback, Lone Star remains state-ranked, checking in at No. 7 in the Associated Press 5A Division I poll, while perennial power Aledo is No. 2 in the 5A Division II rankings after a 70-7 rout of Weatherford in its opener.
Regardless of results in September, both teams still expect to be competing for state championships and this will be a good early measuring stick.
