High school football continues this week, with Week Four's slate of games loaded with compelling matchups.
Which one is the biggest?
Each week throughout the season, Star Local Media will select five in-market games for consideration as Game of the Week. Readers can vote for their selection on the side of the article.
Voting is open through 10 a.m. Wednesday and the winning game will receive special coverage on Thursday's edition of the Star Local Media High School Sports Podcast.
Fort Worth Nolan vs. John Paul II
Friday, 7 p.m. at Cardinal Stadium
The Cardinals and Vikings are reunited in district play following a 2019 season that saw the two sides meet in the Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools playoffs. Despite Nolan carrying an unbeaten record at the time, John Paul surprisingly made short work of the Vikings for a 49-15 victory.
Friday’s rematch comes on the heels of Nolan’s come-from-behind victory over Prestonwood Christian, with the Vikings needed a 28-point fourth quarter to take a 42-28 win over the Lions. Running back Emeka Megwa was big in the comeback, scoring four touchdowns.
Prestonwood was originally supposed to play John Paul that night, but the Cardinals had to cancel the game due to COVID-19 reasons. The Cardinals last saw the field the week prior in a 31-0 shutout of Bishop Lynch. It was a welcome bounce-back effort for the John Paul defense, which got a boost from quarterback Chase Washington, who threw three touchdowns in the win.
Lovejoy vs. Denison
Friday, 7 p.m. at Munson Stadium
The Leopards have hit the ground running under new head coach Chris Ross, erupting over the first few weeks of the season to the tune of 56 points per game. Last Friday, they opened their District 7-5A Division II campaign on an emphatic note with a 62-6 rout of Princeton.
Lovejoy has a chance at a statement win Friday in a notoriously tough road environment in Denison. The Yellow Jackets are 1-1 on the year and will look to test the Leopards’ defense with a bruising run game led by Jadarian Price and Asa Osbourn.
Denison will be playing its first game in two weeks, last seen splitting a pair of matchups with rival Sherman (41-23 win) and Texarkana Texas (24-3) to open its campaign. Lovejoy has won both meetings between the two sides since joining 7-5A Div. II.
Frisco Wakeland vs. The Colony
Friday, 7 p.m. at Tommy Briggs Stadium
Two teams that have qualified for the playoffs in each of the past seven seasons renew their rivalry Friday night at Tommy Briggs Stadium.
Wakeland is undefeated at 3-0 for the first time since 2017 following wins over Sulphur Springs, JJ Pearce and Frisco Centennial. The Wolverines' defense has been stingy, yielding just 24 points through three games while their offense has averaged 36 points.
The Colony is off to a 2-1 start despite having 17 new starters and the Cougars put together their best performance of the young season last week in a 31-7 win over Denton.
These two teams can beat you with both the pass and the run.
Wakeland junior Jared White has gained a whopping 9.2 yards per carry and is second in the area in Class 5A in rushing statistics with 423 yards and eight touchdowns. Senior quarterback Peyton Lewis has completed 71% of his passes and thrown for 569 yards and four scores.
The Colony senior Kyle Taylor had a fumble recovery, touchdown run and a successful 2-point conversion during a 21-point fourth quarter for the Cougars in their win at Denton. Senior quarterback Jonathan Roberson threw for 193 yards and The Colony held Denton to 170 yards of total offense.
Sophomore Kamden Wesley has tallied 248 rushing yards through three games.
Frisco Liberty vs. Frisco Memorial
Friday, 7 p.m. at Toyota Stadium
Ford Center will serve as host for the first meeting between these two FrIsco ISD programs.
Liberty is off to a 2-1 start behind the play of sophomore dual-threat quarterback Keldric Luster, who has passed for 779 yards through three games and rushed for 386 more with eight total touchdowns.
The Redhawks churned out 522 yards of total offense and forced two turnovers last week in a 51-27 rout of Prosper Rock Hill.
Junior wide-out Evan Stewart, a 5-star prospect by several recruiting sites with 31 Division 1 offers, has 279 yards and two touchdowns.
Memorial is 1-2 on the young season but could very easily be 3-0 had it not been for a pair of one-point losses.
A week ago, the Wolverines outgained Lebanon Trail 414-365 in total yardage, but committed three turnovers and relinquished a 14-0 first-quarter lead in a 34-33 loss.
Junior Zion Steptoe, a Lone Star transfer, has stepped into that role as No. 1 receiver. He leads Memorial in receiving yards with 265, including a five-catch, 148-yard breakout performance against Lebanon Trail.
Mesquite Horn vs. Tyler
Friday, 7:30 p.m. at Hanby Stadium
District 10-6A’s first week features a compelling bout between playoff hopefuls in Horn and Tyler.
The Jaguars will be looking to get on track after dropping their final two non-district games — losses to Odessa Permian (51-10) and Arlington Bowie (31-3). The team led 3-0 in the latter game through one quarter on a 22-yard field goal by Antonio Mercado but failed to score for the rest of the ballgame. Outgained 364-211, the Jaguars got 119 passing yards from Trey McGill.
Horn will welcome a young Tyler team searching for its first win after coming up short against Texarkana Texas (41-21) and rival Tyler Legacy (40-28). Steady offense has been tough to come by for the Lions, who have been paced by running back Kameron Medlock, who has 125 yards on more than 5 yards per carry, plus receiver Makavion Potts with 259 yards through the air.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.