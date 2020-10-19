High school football continues this week, with Week Five's slate of games loaded with compelling matchups.
Which one is the biggest?
Sachse vs. Garland
Thursday, 7 p.m. at Williams Stadium
Though the 9-6A season has gotten off to a fractured start, this match-up features two of the undefeated teams as the Mustangs (1-0) take on the Owls (2-0).
Sachse cruised to a 41-7 win over North Garland a week ago. Quarterback Alex Orji rushed for three scores, Kori Jones had a 45-yard touchdown run and James Adams took a kickoff back 87 yards to the end zone.
The Mustangs defense held the Raiders to minus-6 yards on the ground, DeAndre Robb had an interception and Gavin Portillo earned team MVP honors with four tackles, one for loss, one quarterback pressure and a forced fumble.
Much has been made of Garland’s talent at the skill positions, and for good reason, with quarterback Cergio Perez, running back Jayshon Powers and wide receivers Jordan Hudson, Charles Allen and Ellis Rogers.
But it has been the defense that has keyed the Owls’ 2-0 district start. Garland has allowed only seven total points in two games and last week held Naaman Forest to 205 total yards.
Denton Ryan at Frisco Wakeland
Thursday, 7 p.m. at Toyota Stadium
Wakeland has looked dominant in getting off to a 4-0 start for the first time since 2017, winning all four games by at least 28 points.
The Wolverines will receive a litmus test Thursday night when Denton Ryan, No. 1 in Class 5A-Div. 1 by Dave Campbell's Texas Football, invades Toyota Stadium for what is expected to be a crucial matchup to determine the pecking order of the race for the District 5-5A Division I title.
Wakeland shook off a slow start last week against The Colony and rallied with 42 unanswered points after trailing 13-3 in the first quarter for a decisive 45-13 victory at Tommy Briggs Stadium. The Wolverines forced the Cougars into five turnovers, including a 74-yard fumble return for a touchdown by Zach Cheney and three interceptions from Johnny Kousa.
Ryan, meanwhile, has looked like the team that played for a state championship a year ago. The Raiders (3-0 overall, 1-0 District 5-5A-Div. 1) took care of Denton 41-0 despite having one day of practice after a positive COVID-19 case shut down the program for 14 days. Ryan held Denton to minus-2 yards of offense in the first half.
Marcus vs. Flower Mound
Friday, 7 p.m. at Neal Wilson Stadium
The annual Mound Showdown headlines the first week of 6-6A action, with the Marauders and Jaguars renewing a rivalry that is dead even at 8-8 since 2004. The matchup hasn’t lacked for excitement in recent years with three of the past four meetings being decided by seven points or less.
Marcus outlasted Flower Mound last season, 34-31, last year and begins its district title defense on Friday behind a 3-0 record that has featured well-rounded play all over the field.
Of note, senior quarterback Garrett Nussmeier has passed for 910 yards and 12 touchdowns.
Flower Mound has been stout on defense this season, led up front by SMU commit and senior Stone Eby. The Jaguars have held opponents to less than 10 points per game this season, while Marcus’ offense is averaging 41.3 points per game.
Frisco vs. Frisco Lebanon Trail
Friday, 7 p.m. at The Ford Center at The Star
The Raccoons and Trail Blazers both sport unbeaten records to begin the year. Frisco has picked up where it left off from last season at 3-0 and ranked No. 5 in Class 5A Division II. The Raccoons have allowed just 17 points all over and began district play on an emphatic note with a 39-3 rout of Lake Dallas.
The Raccoons are led by do-it-all Arkansas commit Chase Lowery, a threat to make plays in all three phases.
Frisco looks to keep pace with a Lebanon Trail squad that had its way with Lake Dallas as well, 44-14, on its way to a 2-0 district start. The Trail Blazers are 4-0 in just their third-ever varsity campaign and have been paced by the quarterback-receiver combo of Drew Martin and Drew Donley.
Lebanon Trail has been comfortable in close quarters as well, winning two of its four games by three points or less.
Mesquite vs. Skyline
Friday, 7:30 p.m. at Forester Athletic Complex
The Skeeters and Raiders meet in the opening week of the 10-6A season in game that could have big playoff implications when it is all said and done.
Mesquite is off to a 0-3 start, but they have had their chances to win, and their last two losses to South Grand Prairie (28-26) and Grand Prairie (20-16) have come by a combined six points.
The Skeeters started the season with a rotation at quarterback with Chance Edwards and Hunter Nucci, though Nucci took all the snaps in the last game with Edwards injured.
Running back Anthony Roberts has been the most consistent performer on offense, and is coming off a 100-yard game.
The Raiders opened the season with losses to Lancaster and McKinney and were looking at a 0-3 record before rallying from a double-digit deficit to earn a 34-32 win over Keller last week.
Quarterback Jaylon Robinson threw three touchdown passes to help the comeback effort, Qualon Farmer rushed for more than 100 yards and Skyline also features RJ Bonner, who was a former standout at Mesquite before transferring in the offseason.
