High school football continues this week, with Week 11's slate of games loaded with compelling matchups.
Which one is the biggest?
Each week throughout the season, Star Local Media will select five in-market games for consideration as Game of the Week. Readers can vote for their selection on the side of the article.
Voting is open through 10 a.m. Wednesday and the winning game will receive special coverage on Thursday's edition of the Star Local Media High School Sports Podcast.
Denton Ryan vs. Frisco Lone Star
Friday, 7 p.m. at C.H. Collins Athletic Complex
One of the most highly-anticipated games of the season has finally arrived when Lone Star meets Ryan with the district championship on the line. The Raiders (8-0, 6-0 in 5-5A Division I), posted a 52-21 win over Independence last week to remain No. 1 in Associated Press Class 5A state poll. The Rangers (5-2, 5-0), who had last week’s game against The Colony cancelled due to a COVID-19 positive test, check in at No 9 in the state poll.
Lone Star opened the season with losses to North Forney and Aledo by a combined total of five points but has been dominant since, outscoring its opponents by a combined score of 268-69 during its five-game winning streak. Quarterback Garret Rangel is completing 68.1% of his passes (113-of-166) for 1,569 yards and 19 touchdowns with just one interception. The Rangers' defense has stepped up its game, as well, allowing only 28 first-half points in the last five games.
But that unit will face its toughest test of the season against a Ryan offense that is averaging 48 points per game. Quarterback Seth Henigan efficiently runs the offense, throwing for 2,014 yards and 25 touchdowns with only four interceptions. The Raiders also feature two of the most dynamic two-way playmakers in the country in seniors Ja’Tavion Sanders and Billy Bowman. Sanders, a Texas commitment, has 29 catches for 578 yards and 10 touchdowns and also ranks among the team leaders in tackles for loss. Bowman, an Oklahoma pledge, has recorded 32 catches for 569 yards and eight touchdowns, has rushed for three scores and has an interception on defense.
This is a rematch of last year’s Class 5A state semifinal, which saw Ryan emerge with a 35-7 victory to advance to the title game.
Frisco Reedy vs. The Colony
Friday, 7 p.m. Friday at Tommy Briggs Stadium
The battle for the final two playoff spots in District 5-5A Division I is wide open.
Although Reedy missed out on clinching a playoff berth last week after a stunning 35-33 loss to Centennial, the Lions are still in control of their own destiny. All Reedy has to do to qualify for the playoffs in its first season back in Class 5A Division I after back-to-back postseason berths in Division II is to defeat The Colony. A win earns the Lions the No. 3 seed in the district.
But, The Colony could throw a wrench into those plans while also seeking to extend its string of playoff appearances to a school record eight straight year.
If the Cougars defeat the Lions by at least 17 points, it would come down to a coin flip, per The Colony head coach Rudy Rangel. Should The Colony win that flip, the Cougars would earn the third seed.
Rangel is excited to see his Cougars be in this position, especially after concerns of COVID-19 with The Colony's football team shut down the program for two weeks. The Cougars' latest outing was a 42-3 rout of Heritage on Nov. 13. Now, The Colony's playoff hopes come down to one game.
This is a game that could be decided within the trenches. The Colony's offensive line has opened big holes for a Cougar rushing attack that averages 174 yards per game and has accounted for 16 touchdowns in seven games. Reedy seniors Brooks Griffith and Jack Jamison have accounted for 19 of Reedy's 40 tackles for loss.
McKinney Boyd at Prosper
Friday, 7 p.m. at Children’s Health Stadium
The fate of the final playoff spot in District 5-6A weighs heavily on the outcome of this one with Prosper in a de facto postseason game in its regular-season finale. The Eagles are tied with Denton Braswell at 2-3 and need to shake free of the Bengals, who defeated Prosper on Nov. 20, 41-24. To do so, they’ll need a win Friday against a Boyd team that locked up its first playoff berth since 2014.
The Broncos punched their ticket by topping rival McKinney, 14-7 — a familiar showing for what has been one of the area’s top defenses.
Prosper’s defense has been stout as well, allowing 25 points per game and holding juggernauts Allen and Denton Guyer well below their usual output in recent district ballgames. But last-minutes losses to both have put the Eagles’ playoff hopes in jeopardy.
Lewisville at Hebron
Friday, 7 p.m. at Hawk Stadium
The Hawks and Farmers are entrenched in a logjam for the last three playoff spots in 6-6A, of which five teams are still in the running. The conference weighs total district wins as the first determinant in who qualifies for the playoffs. Hebron and Lewisville are tied with three district wins apiece, joined by Plano West and Coppell, while Flower Mound is still alive with two.
That makes Friday’s ballgame in Carrollton a win-and-in contest for the Hawks and Farmers, both of whom control their destiny. There are still scenarios where the loser could qualify, but that requires some help elsewhere in the district.
The matchups a pair of regulars in the playoff equation, with Hebron bouncing back nicely from its second COVID-related absence of the season with a 27-13 win over Plano West last week. The Hawks’ rushing tandem of Brandon Love and Jalon Wilson totaled 197 yards and a touchdown in the victory.
Lewisville counters with a dynamic offense led by a litany of college-level prospects. Quarterback Taylen Green, running back Damien Martinez and receivers Armani Winfield and Isiah Stevens lead a unit averaging 44 points and 530 yards per game.
Celina vs. Graham
Friday, 7 p.m. at Globe Life Park
The Bobcats are in the regional final round of the postseason for the first time since 2016. Despite a challenging start to the season, which included an 0-3 start, Celina has won six of its past seven games heading into Friday’s ballgame against Graham.
The Bobcats have battled absences and injuries all season but have found a rhythm on offense, averaging 43.7 points per game behind quarterback Noah Bentley and a dynamic receiving corps led by DJ Dell’Anno and Collin Urich. Defensively, Celina is allowing just 15.3 points per game behind Wyatt Stephens, Hunter Neely and Co.
Graham has been plenty adept on defense as well, holding all three of its playoff opponents to 14 points or less, including in last week’s 28-14 victory over Aubrey — the last team to defeat Celina. The Steers are plenty explosive on offense as well, with running back Daniel Gilbertson having rushed for 1,768 yards and 28 touchdowns and quarterback Hunter Lanham throwing for 2,252 and 32 touchdowns.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.