High school football continues this week, with Week 8's slate of games loaded with compelling matchups.
Which one is the biggest?
Each week throughout the season, Star Local Media will select five in-market games for consideration as Game of the Week. Readers can vote for their selection on the side of the article.
Voting is open through 10 a.m. Wednesday and the winning game will receive special coverage on Thursday's edition of the Star Local Media High School Sports Podcast.
Sachse vs. South Garland
Thursday, 7 p.m. at Williams Stadium
District 9-6A’s slate of zone seeding games includes a compelling matchup between the Mustangs and Colonels. Sachse is the No. 2 seed in Zone A and South Garland is the No. 3 seed in Zone B.
The Mustangs are looking to get on track amid a rare two-game losing streak in district play. Setbacks to Rowlett and Lakeview Centennial have put Sachse in unfamiliar territory, with Sachse hoping to clean things up defensive after Lakeview’s Camar Wheaton and Michael Hierro combined for 364 rushing yards in last week’s 48-30 loss.
South Garland, meanwhile, has already doubled its win total from last season with a 2-2 district mark thus far. The Colonels have won two straight against Wylie and North Garland.
Allen vs. Denton Guyer
Friday, 7 p.m. at Eagle Stadium
Among the most high-profile district matchups in the state this season, the Eagles and Wildcats square off Friday for bragging rights in 5-6A.
Allen is up to No. 4 in 6A with a 4-0 record but had its hands full last week in a 68-44 shootout win over Little Elm. The Eagles haven’t struggled to put up points this season, averaging almost 53 per game behind quarterback General Booty, running back Jordan Johnson and twin receivers Blaine and Bryson Green, but their defense took some lumps in allowing 400-plus yards through the air against Little Elm.
All the while, Guyer has remained potent behind four straight wins since a 23-20 loss to 5A juggernaut Denton Ryan. The Wildcats are led by quarterback Eli Stowers, a Texas A&M commit, plus a loaded defense that includes multiple FBS commits and has allowed just 23.5 points per game. That unit made a statement last week in shutting down Denton Braswell for a 49-7 victory.
Of note, Allen has won 79 consecutive regular-season ballgames.
McKinney vs. Denton Braswell
Friday, 7 p.m. at C.H. Collins Stadium
The race for the last playoff spot in 5-6A is going to be hotly contested, with Bengals and Lions firmly in the thick of things. Braswell is 1-2 in conference play and can put up points in droves behind quarterback Tristan McClary, receiver Cam Smith and an offense averaging 39.7 points per game.
The Bengals have given up their share on the scoreboard as well, and it’s on that end where McKinney will look to get its own offense on track after being limited to 24 points or less in four games this season.
Braswell had a tough time keeping McKinney Boyd’s offense off the field earlier in district play and will be tested in a similar capacity on Friday against Lions’ rusher RJ Carver, who’s averaging 5.2 yards per carry this season.
Frisco vs. Denison
Friday, 7 p.m. at Munson Stadium
Off to a 6-0 start and ranked in the state’s top five in Class 5A Division II, Frisco’s visit to Denison resonates differently from any other game they’ve played thus far. The Yellow Jackets were the lone blemish on the Raccoons’ regular-season resume last year, subduing Frisco for a 10-7 victory.
The Raccoons have made short work of their opposition this season, particularly on defense where they’re allowing just over 10 points per game.
After letting a fourth-quarter lead slip away against Lovejoy in its district opener, Denison has responded with three straight wins — having scored at least 42 points in each ballgame. Expect Frisco’s run defense to get tested plenty with Jadarian Price, Asa Osbourn and quarterback Caleb Heavner headlining a dynamic Denison ground game.
McKinney North vs. Highland Park
Friday, 7:30 p.m. at Highlander Stadium
The Bulldogs venture south for a meeting between the last two unbeaten teams in 7-5A Division I. North has erased an 0-3 start to its season with wins over Tyler, West Mesquite and Wylie East, and is coming off an emphatic second half against the lattermost in a 52-31 victory.
The Bulldogs blew open a 17-17 ballgame through one half with a 35 points over the final two quarters, thanks to an efficient half behind center from quarterback Gavin Constantine and some big runs from running back Taylor Offord, a converted wide receiver.
North will need all that and then some for Friday, visiting No. 2-ranked Highland Park. The Scots have positioned themselves for another run at a district title after defeating fellow state powerhouse Longview, 18-13, last week.
Of note, only one Texas team has defeated Highland Park on its home field since 1998 — a feat Frisco Lone Star accomplished just last season.
