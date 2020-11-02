High school football continues this week, with Week Seven's slate of games loaded with compelling matchups.
Which one is the biggest?
Each week throughout the season, Star Local Media will select five in-market games for consideration as Game of the Week. Readers can vote for their selection on the side of the article.
Voting is open through 10 a.m. Wednesday and the winning game will receive special coverage on Thursday's edition of the Star Local Media High School Sports Podcast.
Frisco Liberty vs. Frisco Lebanon Trail
Thursday, 7 p.m. at The Ford Center at The Star
The Redhawks and Trail Blazers square off in a battle of teams firmly in playoff contention in District 7-5A Division II.
Liberty has been one of the best turnaround stories in the area this season, buoyed by the rise of quarterback Keldric Luster, who is putting some of the top numbers of any passer in the state as only a sophomore.
Luster leads the area in passing with 1,573 yards and nine touchdowns and is second in rushing with 795 yards and 11 scores.
The Redhawks were slowed to just 19 points last week in a loss to Frisco and look to bounce back Thursday against a Lebanon Trail squad sitting at 4-1 in just its third year as a varsity program.
The Trail Blazers had a bye following their own loss to Frisco, a 45-15 setback on Oct. 23. Led by senior quarterback Drew Martin and senior receiver Drew Donley, Lebanon Trail has scored at least 34 points in each of the team’s four wins this season.
-Matt Welch
Marcus vs. Coppell
Friday, 7 p.m. at Buddy Echols Field
Huge implications in the race for the District 6-6A title are on the line Friday night as 5-0 Marcus will look to keep pace for a second straight undefeated mark through league play while 4-1 Coppell will look to make their own case as the top team in the district.
Last year's meeting between these two teams needed overtime. Marcus escaped with a 15-7 win. Each team was held to less than 300 yards of offense. Coppell netted 231 yards. Marcus generated 251 yards.
Expect more fireworks this time around.
Marcus senior quarterback Garrett Nussmeier, an LSU pledge, and Coppell senior signal-caller Ryan Walker have each thrown for more than 1,300 yards on the season and combined for 37 touchdown passes. Nussmeier has 20 touchdowns and 1,560 yards. Walker is at 1,322 yards and 17 scores through the air.
Coppell has averaged 412 yards and 36 points per game. Senior wide-out K.J. Liggins has dazzled in his return to Coppell, catching 33 passes for 596 yards to go along with eight touchdowns, including the go-ahead 8-yard reception in last Friday's 31-20 win over Plano West. Senior tailback Jason Ngwu has carried 120 times for 487 yards with four scores.
Coppell matched its win total from a year ago with the victory against West.
-David Wolman
Frisco Independence vs. Frisco Wakeland
Friday, 7 p.m. at Toyota Stadium
A pair of playoff teams from a year ago meet Friday night in a District 5A Division I clash at Toyota Stadium.
After advancing to the third round of the playoffs for the first time in program history, Independence (1-3) has struggled to find its footing this season and recently didn't play a game for 21 days after the program was shut down for two weeks over COVID-19 concerns. The Knights picked up their first win of the season last Friday in convincing fashion, riding five total touchdowns from Tulsa commit Braylon Braxton and 132 rushing yards from Jaedon Orr in a 63-7 rout of Denton.
Wakeland rebounded from its first loss of the season two weeks against 5A's No. 1 team Denton Ryan to earn a 52-31 win over Frisco Heritage last week as the Wolverines improved to 5-1 overall.
Junior running back Jared White is the area leader in 5A in rushing with 820 yards on 100 caries with 11 touchdowns. Senior quarterback Peyton Lewis has thrown for 1,148 yards with 11 touchdowns against four interceptions.
-David Wolman
Lewisville vs. Flower Mound
Friday, 7 p.m. at Neal Wilson Stadium
The Farmers head to Flower Mound for a 6-6A matchup with the Jaguars on Friday.
The Farmers (3-2, 1-1) enter the contest fresh off a 56-42 district win over winless Plano East. Lewisville’s 56 points served as a season high and quarterback Taylen Green accounted for seven of the team’s eight touchdowns. The senior completed 26 of 29 passes, threw for six touchdowns, rushed for one and tallied 376 passing yards.
Flower Mound (2-3, 0-2) remains in search of its first district win. The Jaguars’ most recent defeat came 25-20 to Hebron in triple overtime. After tying the game at 14-14 in the second half on a pass from Nick Evers to Parker Clark, Flower Mound missed a game-winning field goal in the second overtime frame.
The Jaguars, who have scored eight of 11 touchdowns through the air this season, will look to take advantage of a Lewisville defense that allows 39.4 points per game.
-Nolan Beilstein
Mesquite vs. Mesquite Horn
Friday, 7:30 p.m. at Mesquite Memorial Stadium
The Jaguars and Skeeters are trying to keep pace in District 10-6A and enter Friday’s rivalry matchup in search of their first wins in conference play.
Fresh off back-to-back playoff appearances under head coach Jeff Fleener, Mesquite has taken its lumps this season at 0-5 overall. The Skeeters hope to right the ship on offense Friday, averaging just 15.4 points per game.
Horn had its troubles finding the end zone early in the season but managed a season-high 51 points last week against Rockwall-Heath. The Hawks’ offense had its say too, however, and handed the Jaguars a 69-51 loss.
Quarterback Darrius White impressed in the defeat, totaling 455 yards of offense and six touchdowns.
-Matt Welch
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.