High school football continues this week, with Week Six's slate of games loaded with compelling matchups.
Which one is the biggest?
Each week throughout the season, Star Local Media will select five in-market games for consideration as Game of the Week. Readers can vote for their selection on the side of the article.
Voting is open through 10 a.m. Wednesday and the winning game will receive special coverage on Thursday's edition of the Star Local Media High School Sports Podcast.
Frisco Reedy vs. Frisco Lone Star
Thursday, 7 p.m. at The Ford Center at The Star
Lone Star will play its first game in 21 days because of concerns over COVID-19 and the Rangers will look to build off their first win of the season after they handled Heritage 73-21 -- a timely victory for Lone Star after they lost their first two games of the season to North Forney and state power Aledo by a combined five points.
The Rangers showed incredible balance against the Coyotes, rushing for 248 yards and passing for 287 yards to finish with 535 yards of total offense. Junior quarterback Garret Rangel was near flawless, completing 14-of-15 through the air for 273 yards with five touchdowns. After being held to 43 yards on 23 totes by North Forney, Lone Star has tallied 399 rushing yards over their last two games.
Reedy, meanwhile, has had a successful transition back to 5A's top division after qualifying for the playoffs each of the past two seasons in the classification's lower division.
The Lions have looked dominant in each of their first two district games, winning each one by at least 17 points, the second being a 38-21 over a Frisco Independence team that went three rounds deep into the playoffs a year ago for the first time in school history.
Junior quarterback A.J. Padgett got it done with both his legs and arm against the Knights, rushing for 118 yards on 20 carries and passing for 228 yards on 18-of-33 through the air with three total touchdowns. Senior defensive lineman Brooks Griffith tallied four sacks and forced three lost fumbles.
Prosper vs. Denton Guyer
Friday, 7 p.m. at Children’s Health Stadium at Prosper ISD
Despite going 23 days in between games due to COVID-19 reasons, Prosper managed to find the win column in its first District 5-6A ballgame after topping Little Elm, 30-20. The Eagles did so behind a big game from tight end Cameron Harpole, who caught seven balls for 161 yards and a touchdown.
As Prosper shakes off the rust from its brief layoff, one of its biggest tests of the season awaits on Friday when state-ranked Guyer comes to town.
The Wildcats took care of business in their conference opener as well, brushing off a potential shootout against McKinney and controlling the final three quarters for a 55-35 victory. Buoyed by some timely defense by star cornerback Deuce Harmon, a Texas A&M commit, Guyer found its rhythm after 21-21 tie through one quarter. The Wildcats scored 20 unanswered points in the second quarter to blow the game open, led by 266 passing yards, 70 rushing yards and four total touchdowns from Texas A&M commit and quarterback Eli Stowers.
The matchup fits two of the area’s top passers, with Stowers going opposite Prosper’s Jackson Berry, who accounted for two touchdowns in Saturday’s win.
Plano West vs. Coppell
Friday, 7 p.m. at Buddy Echols Field
District 6-6A is going to be wild ride especially after all of the close games in week one of league play and Friday's game between surging Plano West and Coppell will be no different.
Defense has been the story for a Wolves team that is not far removed from a 34-game losing streak. Facing a Lewisville team that had averaged 50 points in their first three games, West last week held the Farmers off the scoreboard for the game's final 18 minutes and used a 14-point fourth quarter surge to rally for their biggest win under second-year head coach Tyler Soukup. West won 27-17. The Wolves have yielded just 44 points in four games.
Coppell, meanwhile, can match its entire win total from a year ago with a win over West.
The Cowboys have really sharp at times in earning wins over playoff teams from a year ago in Mesquite and last week held off a furious rally by Plano to earn their third win in four tries.
Quarterback Ryan Walker and Coppell scored three unanswered touchdowns in the third quarter to blow a one-point game wide open, and the Cowboys overcame a shaky fourth quarter to hold off Plano, 35-33, in each team’s District 6-6A opener at Clark Stadium.
For as well as Coppell has played, the Cowboys seek consistency.
Friday, 7 p.m. at Toyota Stadium
The state-ranked Raccoons (4-0, 2-0 in 7-5A Division II) were expected to be at the top of the standings, but not as many had the Redhawks (4-1, 3-0) also undefeated at this juncture.
Frisco handed Lebanon Trail its first loss last week as it pulled away for a 45-15 victory. The Raccoons attempted only eight passes, relying on their ground game, with averaged better than 10 yards per carry, going for 452 yards on 42 attempts.
Junior Bradford Martin leads the way on the ground with 38 carries for 377 yards and three touchdowns. Donta’ Reece (29-151, 2 TDs) and Ryan Taylor (21-137) have been solid and quarterback Caree Green has rushed for three touchdowns and has also been effective through the air at times, particularly when targeting Chase Lowery, who has eight catches for 232 yards and a score.
AJ Yasilli has 31 tackles to lead a Frisco defense that is allowing only 8.5 points per game.
That unit will try to slow down a Liberty (4-1, 3-0) offense that is averaging 48.6 points and won its fourth in a row with a 63-21 rout of Lake Dallas last week.
Sophomore Keldric Luster has been the catalyst. Luster accounted for 345 yards and four touchdowns a week ago and the frightening prospect is that is an average week for him.
Luster has completed 85-of-125 passes for 1,432 yards and eight touchdowns without an interception and has rushed for 416 yards and 11 scores.
Jonathan Bone has rushed for 289 yards and four touchdowns, Will Ashmore is coming off a 100-yard game and the Redhawks have three standout recevers with Evan Stewart (26-613, 7 TDs), Preston Urbine (21-237) and Connor Hulstein (20-400, TD).
Daniel Ajayi leads the defense with 54 tackles, while Will Glatch, who formerly played both ways, has 46 stops, one sack and one interception.
Friday, 7:30 p.m. at Kincaide Stadium
When the schedule was released, many had this game circled as a potential district title showdown and that may very well come to fruition, as both are undefeated in 6-5A Division II play.
Poteet (4-2) improved to 3-0 in district on Friday with a 58-23 victory over Hillcrest.
Quarterback Jaylond Police threw for 124 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 131 yards and three scores. Xzaveon Jeans had a big night, rushing for 133 yards and a pair of touchdowns and also hauling in a scoring grab.
Police has been efficient all season, completing 60 percent of his passes (74-of-123) for 1,073 yards and also rushed for 308 yards and five scores. Jeans has been the main option in the backfield and Police has four receivers with at least 10 catches, led by Marcel Jackson, who has 24 receptions for 415 yards and seven touchdowns.
South Oak Cliff (2-1) had a bye last week and has only played three games.
They shook off an opening loss to Duncanville by winning their first two district games over Spruce and Hillcrest by a combined score of 119-3.
Quarterback Kevin Jennings has thrown for 441 yards and six touchdowns and the Bears have done a bulk of their work on the ground with Cam Davis (25-349, 4 TDs) and Mikeviun Titus (17-187, 3 TDs).
The South Oak Cliff defense is a stingy one, as Jai Jones has a team-high 15 tackles and sophomore Billy Walton has 13 stops and three sacks.
