High school football continues this week, with Week Three's slate of games loaded with compelling matchups.
Which one is the biggest?
Each week throughout the season, Star Local Media will select five in-market games for consideration as Game of the Week. Readers can vote for their selection on the side of the article.
Voting is open through 10 a.m. Wednesday and the winning game will receive special coverage on Thursday's edition of the Star Local Media High School Sports Podcast.
Hebron vs. Northwest Eaton
Thursday, 7 p.m. at Northwest ISD Stadium
The Hawks return to action after having last week’s game vs. Arlington Martin fall through due to COVID-19 related circumstances on Hebron’s campus.
Hebron will be in search of its first win after a 56-33 loss to state-ranked Denton Guyer on Sept. 25. The Hawks were undermanned in that setback, including a start behind for backup quarterback Jacob Buniff.
The Hebron offense looks to build on a 362-yard effort against the Wildcats against an upstart Eaton program that’s 2-0 in just its fifth-ever varsity campaign. The Eagles’ defense has impressed with a combined 10 points allowed in wins over Boswell (48-3) and Mansfield Legacy (17-7).
Eaton controlled Legacy with a ground game totaled 327 yards on more than 4.5 yards per carry. Running back Jahbez Hawkins and quarterback Braden St. Ana both finished with more than 130 rushing yards in the win.
Lewisville vs. Arlington Lamar
Friday, 7 p.m. at Cravens Field
The Farmers put the sting of a season-opening loss to Rockwall-Heath to rest after blasting Wylie, 48-15. Lewisville got another big night from running back Damien Martinez, who recorded his second five-touchdown performance in as many games this season.
Martinez and the Farmers will have to protect the ball on Friday against a Lamar defense that is plus-seven in turnover differential to begin the year. The Vikings racked up takeaways in droves last week against Waxahachie with five interceptions, including a 100-yard pick-six by Harold West that helped Lamar to a 19-7 victory.
Frisco Memorial vs. Frisco Lebanon Trail
Friday, 7 p.m. at The Ford Center at The Star
The Trail Blazers have been an early surprise as they are off to a 2-0 start, while the Warriors are coming off a nice win over Hallsville.
Lebanon Trail quarterback Drew Martin has completed 20-of-35 passes for 293 yards and three touchdowns and added 107 yards and three scores on the ground.
The Trail Blazer defense has been solid, forcing four turnovers in two games, and Roman Knautz had a fumble return for a touchdown last week.
Memorial quarterback Ethan Lollar has thrown for 316 yards and two touchdowns, Garren Huey has rushed for 126 yards and a score and Zion Steptoe has seven catches for 117 yards.
Defensively, Max Honsaker, Johnny Breeden, Kaleb Schraer and Jake Herzog each have 20 or more tackles in two games and Herzog was the hero last week, recording three interceptions.
Prosper vs. DeSoto
Friday, 7 p.m. at Eagle Stadium (DeSoto)
Prosper continues to impress during its run as a Class 6A program, sitting at 2-0 following a signature road victory over Euless Trinity. The Eagles were paced by a defense that surrendered just 156 yards to the Trojans’ high-powered rushing attack, plus a pair of rushing touchdowns for linebacker Mason Jolley.
Prosper’s hopes of a 3-0 start mean squaring with another state powerhouse with DeSoto ranked No. 6 in 6A after a resounding 37-0 shutout of Converse Judson. DeSoto’s defense was impressive in its own right, holding the Rockets to 156 yards, while the offense erupted for 455 in the win.
Prosper’s secondary will have to contend with a talented DeSoto receiving corps, led by Texas Tech commit Jerand Bradley and Arkansas commit Jaedon Wilson.
Coppell at Highland Park
Friday, 7:30 p.m. at Highlander Stadium
The season of redemption for Coppell has gotten off to a 2-0 start as the Cowboys have put up 78 points against two playoff teams from a year ago in Mesquite and Sachse.
The biggest challenge of the season for Coppell comes this week when the Cowboys travel to Highlander Stadium for a match-up with six-time state champion Highland Park. Friday's game will be the first of the season for Highland Park after a positive COVID-19 test forced the cancellation of their first two games.
Highlander Stadium has been a house of horrors for opposing teams during Randy Allen's tenure as head coach. Allen's Scots have posted a home record of 107-1 in his time roaming the sidelines with that lone loss coming in the form of a 30-19 setback to Frisco Lone Star on Sept. 13, 2019.
