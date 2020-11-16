High school football continues this week, with Week 9's slate of games loaded with compelling matchups.
Which one is the biggest?
Each week throughout the season, Star Local Media will select five in-market games for consideration as Game of the Week. Readers can vote for their selection on the side of the article.
Voting is open through 10 a.m. Wednesday and the winning game will receive special coverage on Thursday's edition of the Star Local Media High School Sports Podcast.
Frisco Lebanon Trail vs. Denison
Thursday, 7 p.m. at Toyota Stadium
The Yellow Jackets and Trail Blazers are tied for fourth place in the District 7-5A Division II standings and have won two more games than the next-closest team in the conference. It isn’t out of the question to call Thursday’s showdown at Toyota Stadium a playoff eliminator.
Denison had a three-game winning streak snapped last week in a 23-3 loss to Frisco. The Yellow Jackets never got their tried-and-true ground game going, and slowing that talented unit will be top of mind for a Lebanon Trail team contending for a playoff berth in just its third year of varsity football.
The Trail Blazers halted a two-game skid with a 47-28 win over Princeton that included big nights from the running tandem of Gregory Hatley and Parker Mawhee, who combined for 257 yards and six touchdowns.
Frisco Reedy vs. Frisco Wakeland
Thursday, 7 p.m. at Toyota Stadium
The race for the final two playoff spots in 5-5A Division I is going to be hotly contested, with Reedy and Wakeland firmly in the fix of things. Reedy is 3-1 in conference play and can put the clamps on opposing defenses behind defensive end Brooks Griffith, defensive lineman Jack Jamison, and cornerbacks Ryan Jones and Zion Washington and a defense that allows 22.6 points per game.
The Lions have the inside track to a 5A Div. I playoff berth after two successful seasons in the lower division, but the Wolverines are determined to make a postseason push of their own.
Wakeland started the season 4-0, but has fallen on hard times after three losses in their last four games. The Wolverines will turn to their offense in an attempt to right the ship and extend their string of playoff appearances to eight consecutive seasons. Running back Jared White is the leader amongst 5A schools in rushing with 952 yards to go along with 13 touchdowns.
Frisco vs. Lovejoy
Friday, 7 p.m. at Frisco ISD Memorial Stadium
Poll position for the District 7-5A Division II title in on the line Friday in Frisco when the state-ranked Raccoons welcome undefeated Lovejoy. This matchup is a classic offense versus defense battle, pitting two of the area’s best on those respective sides of the ball.
The Leopards bring a 7-0 record into Friday’s contest that includes a staggering 53.3 points per game. Behind the decorated quarterback-receiver combo of RW Rucker and Reid Westervelt, the Lovejoy hung a season-high 70 points on Lake Dallas last week.
Having scored at least 48 points in all but one game this season, the Leopards’ offensive firepower will stand opposite a Frisco defense that’s allowing just 9.0 points per contest — including three points or less surrendered three times this season. Chase Lowery and Myles Mays have combined for eight interceptions as part of a ballhawking secondary.
Plano West vs. Flower Mound
Friday, 7 p.m. at Neal Wilson Stadium
As District 6-6A copes with a rash of COVID-related cancellations, the Wolves and Jaguars are the only two teams currently not impacted by the events at Hebron and Plano.
That amplifies the stakes for Friday’s head-to-head meeting in Flower Mound, as the Jaguars look to build off a resounding 63-21 blowout of Plano East. In racking up their first district victory, Flower Mound was paced by a breakout game for quarterback Nick Evers. He threw for 452 yards and totaled five touchdowns, while receiver Parker Clark accounted for 234 receiving yards and three scores.
Replicating that effort will be tough against a stingy West defense holding opponents to 22.4 points per game. The Wolves are led in the middle by linebacker Jacob Stephens, a Lamar commit, while Dermot White has impressed at running back as just a sophomore. He has scored a touchdown in each of his last four games.
Lewisville vs. Coppell
Friday, 7 p.m. at Buddy Echols Field
Fresh off an unplanned bye week because of positive COVID-19 tests by their respective opponents, Lewisville and Coppell will be back on the field Friday night for a game that is bound to have huge implications for the final seedings in District 6-6A.
Lewisville's high-flying offense was smothered by surging Plano West in a 27-17 loss, but the Farmers have turned things back around over their last two games, putting up at least 50 points in wins over Plano East and Flower Mound. Running back Damien Martinez is already at 1,189 yards with 17 touchdowns, while quarterback Taylen Green has thrown for 1,704 yards and 15 touchdowns against just four interceptions.
Lewisville and Coppell are tied with Hebron for second place in 6-6A, and the Cowboys, like the Farmers, can light up the scoreboard. Coppell has put up at least 30 points in all but one game behind the arm of quarterback Ryan Walker, running back Jason Ngwu and wide receivers K.J. Liggins, Anthony Black and Dylan Nelson for an offense that averages 34 points per game.
