High school football season gets underway this week, with the area’s first slate of games loaded with compelling matchups.
Which one is the biggest?
Each week throughout the season, Star Local Media will select five in-market games for consideration as Game of the Week. Readers can vote for their selection on the side of the article.
Voting is open through 10 a.m. Wednesday and the winning game will receive special coverage on Thursday's edition of the Star Local Media High School Sports Podcast.
Frisco vs. Frisco Independence
Thursday, 7 p.m. at Toyota Stadium
A pair of Frisco ISD schools that are coming off their best seasons in recent memory will clash Thursday night in a non-district clash at Toyota Stadium.
Independence advanced to the third round of the Class 5A Division I playoffs a year ago for the first time in program history and with 15 starters returning, including senior dual-threat quarterback Braylon Braxton (4097 all-purpose yards, 56 total touchdowns as a junior), the Knights are ready to build off their historic 9-4 season.
Frisco, meanwhile, has turned around its fortunes in recent years after finishing the 2017 season with a record of 0-10. The Raccoons went 11-2 in 2019 under the direction of first-year head coach Jeff Harbert and finished as the District 7-5A Div. II champion. Senior and Arkansas commit Chase Lowery did it all a year ago for Frisco. He finished with 758 receiving yards and seven touchdowns. As a shutdown cornerback, he recorded 44 tackles and three interceptions.
The two teams have split the four all-time meetings, with Independence winning each of the last two games, including a 24-14 triumph in 2017.
Lewisville vs. Rockwall-Heath
Friday, 7 p.m. at Max Goldsmith Stadium
The point could come in bunches during this season opener. The Farmers logged back-to-back playoff appearances last season on the strength of an offense that averaged more than 40 points per game during the regular season, and they’ve got plenty of experience back on that side of the ball.
Senior quarterback Taylen Green and junior receiver Armani Winfield headline a loaded Lewisville offense, but Heath has some firepower of its own. Quarterback Josh Hoover was among the area’s leading passers last season and is back to commandeer a Hawks squad that returns 17 total starters and is projected to make a leap into district title contention.
Mesquite vs. Coppell
Friday, 7:30 p.m. at E.H. Hanby Stadium
The Skeeters have made a steady rise in the three years under head coach Jeff Fleener, going from 1-9 to 6-5 to 8-4 last season, capturing their first playoff win since 2012. Friday will mark the debut of a new quarterback, and in fact, Mesquite might use a pair of signal callers in Hunter Nucci and Chance Edwards.
The Skeeters return only two starters on defense, but they are good ones in linebacker Jayden Brown and lineman Marlon Thompson-Leatch.
Coppell is looking to rebound after having its seven-year streak of playoff appearances snapped and they are poised to do just that with 14 returning starters. The Cowboys will also be breaking in a new quarterback, but they are more proven at the skill positions with the likes of running back Jason Nwgu and wide receiver Anthony Black.
Mesquite’s football history dates back over a century, while Coppell started play in 1963, but interestingly enough, this will be the first-ever meeting between the schools.
Lovejoy vs. John Paul II
Friday, 7 p.m. at Leopard Stadium
The first game of the Chris Ross era at Lovejoy begins with a first-time opponent, as the Leopards test themselves against one of the top private school programs in the state. John Paul surprised many last season after authoring a run to the Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools state championship game, despite never having won a playoff game in its history, but the Cardinals won’t be sneaking up on anyone this season with a team loaded with college-caliber talent.
The Leopards aren’t lacking in quality players either, led behind center by last season’s 7-5A Division II Offensive MVP Ralph Rucker and top receiver Reid Westervelt.
Those two are at the forefront of a dynamic Lovejoy offense that gets a big test against the Cardinals, who sport one of the most talented secondaries on the state — led by blue-chip prospects Braxton Myers and Terrance Brooks.
Plano vs. McKinney
Friday, 7 p.m. at McKinney ISD Stadium
The Wildcats and Lions renew their rivalry in a game that materialized over the summer. Plano makes its debut under new head coach Todd Ford, with the veteran backfield of senior quarterback Oliver Towns and senior running back Tylan Hines leading the way, but they’ve got a worth adversary on the other side with McKinney looking to build off consecutive playoff appearances under Marcus Shavers.
The Lions are loaded in the backfield as well with junior quarterback Sampson Nazarko and a trio of capable running backs, plus a pair of Division I prospects leading the defense with senior defensive lineman Jon Jones and senior defensive back Adrian Shepherd.
