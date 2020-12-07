High school football continues this week, with the bi-district round's slate of games loaded with compelling matchups.
Which one is the biggest?
Each week throughout the season, Star Local Media will select five in-market games for consideration as Game of the Week. Readers can vote for their selection on the side of the article.
Voting is open through 11:30 a.m. Wednesday and the winning game will receive special coverage on Thursday's edition of the Star Local Media High School Sports Podcast.
McKinney Boyd at Lewisville
Friday, 7 p.m. at Max Goldsmith Stadium
It’s high-level offense versus high-level defense in this bi-district meeting.
The Farmers have been red-hot since a district-opening loss to Plano West, winning four of their last five games and averaging 50.8 points per game. Lewisville has the area’s leading rusher (Damien Martinez, 1,631 yards) and leading receiver (Isiah Stevens, 1,049 yards) at the 6A level.
Lewisville has scored no less than 38 points since the West loss and that production will be tested against a Boyd defense that’s averaging just 20.6 points allowed this season. The Broncos gave a desperate Prosper team all it could handle last week, buoyed by a first-half pick-6 for linebacker Ethan Wesloski in a 29-28 loss.
Boyd is competing in the playoffs for the first time since 2014.
Sachse vs. Skyline
Friday, 7 p.m. at Homer B. Johnson Stadium
The Mustangs are back in the playoffs for the sixth consecutive year and ninth time in the last 10 seasons. They will take on a Skyline team that is no stranger to the postseason itself, having qualified for the playoffs in 26th time in the last 27 years.
It has been an odd season to say the least, and Sachse enters the playoffs having lost four of its last five games. Fortunately for the Mustangs, the one win they do have since October was a 57-13 win over South Garland in their 9-6A play-in game. Quarterback Alex Ojri has been the focal point of the offense. In his first season at the helm, the junior has completed 99-of-189 passes for 1,403 yards and 10 touchdowns and he is also nearing a 1,000-yard season on the ground (114-926, 15 TDs).
Skyline has lost two of its last three games, including a 18-7 loss in its last outing to Horn in a game in which the offense did not score any points. The Raiders almost dropped their final three to jeopardize their playoff spot, but they recorded five interceptions and rallied with 23 points in the fourth quarter to escape North Mesquite with a 31-23 win. Quarterback Jaylon Robinson has been sold and the ground game has been good with Quaydarius Davis and Qualon Farrar.
Mesquite Poteet vs. Everman
Friday, 7 p.m. at Mesquite Memorial Stadium
The Pirates (8-3) are coming off a big 40-14 victory over Kimball last week that not only gave them the second seed out of 6-5A Division II, but also earned them a home playoff game. Quarterback Jaylond Police has been steady all season long, completing 58.6% of his passes (119-of-203) for 1,779 yards and 21 touchdowns with only five interceptions and adding 507 yards and seven scores on the ground.
The Poteet defense has posted four shutouts this season and is led by Nicholas Deville (50 tackles, 6.5 TFL), Malek Harrison (41 tackles, 8 TFL), Stephen Kirk, Jr. (31 tackles) and Demarques Taylor (31 tackles).
They will take on an Everman team that is battle-tested with district games against Aledo and Mansfield Timberview and non-district affairs with Graham and Azle. Eric Calamease has thrown for 1,444 yards and 15 touchdowns and is also capable on the ground, with 387 yards and six scores.
The Bulldogs have featured three running backs with sophomore Jonathen Wilson (120-789, 5 TDs), Juan Davis (81-607, 8 TDs) and Joshua Lester (43-389, 4 TDs) and Davis has also been effective as a receiver, with 36 catches for 714 yards and seven touchdowns. Everman has made the playoffs in 21 of the last 22 seasons, but is looking for its first postseason victory since 2015.
Prosper at Marcus
Saturday, noon at Marauder Stadium
Both teams advanced at least three rounds deep in last year’s postseason — making for a supersized bi-district matchup between two programs that were state-ranked for the majority of the year.
Fresh off an undefeated regular season, Marcus is holding steady at No. 12 in Class 6A but has significant questions looming at quarterback after LSU commit Garrett Nussmeier, one of the best in the state, injured his non-throwing hand in last week’s 66-21 win over Plano East. If Nussmeier is unable to go Saturday, look for junior Jaxxon Warren to get the nod behind center.
No matter who lines up at quarterback, Marcus will have its hands full with a Prosper team stocked with talent. The Eagles are loaded on defense, including at linebacker with Aidan Siano, Mason Jolley and Herman Lee, while Jackson Berry leads an offense averaging 27.5 points per game.
Coppell at Denton Guyer
Saturday, 1 p.m. at CH Collins Stadium
A dominant second half by Coppell in a 51-28 win last Friday against Flower Mound clinched a playoff berth for the Cowboys after they missed out on the postseason last year for the first time since 2011.
Coppell senior running back Jason Ngwu rushed for 275 yards with three touchdowns and the Cowboy defense held Flower Mound junior quarterback Nick Evers to just 30 passing yards in the second half after he threw for 264 yards and three touchdowns in the first half.
Guyer is led by the one-two punch of senior dual-threat quarterback Eli Stowers, a Texas A&M pledge who has thrown for 1,688 yards and rushed for 623 yards with 23 total touchdowns, and junior running back Byron Phillips Jr. (923 rushing yards) with 16 touchdowns. But, the Wildcats will be without the services of their best defensive players, senior cornerback and Texas A&M pledge Deuce Harmon, who announced on his Twitter account on Dec. 3 that he will miss the rest of the season with a lower-back injury.
