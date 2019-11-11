High school football season continues this week, with the area's slate of games loaded with compelling matchups.
Which one is the biggest?
Each week throughout the season, Star Local Media will select five in-market games for consideration as Game of the Week. Readers can vote for their selection on the side of the article.
Voting is open through 10 a.m. Wednesday and the winning game will receive special coverage on Thursday's edition of the Star Local Media High School Sports Podcast.
The Colony at Lancaster
Thursday, 7 p.m. at Tiger Stadium
Bryan Murphy: It’s a shame these two squads are matched up in the opening round of the postseason and one of these juggernauts will have its season come to an end much earlier than anticipated.
Lancaster is among the state’s elite programs and heads into the playoffs ranked No. 9 in all of Class 5A Division II despite having two losses on the season.
However, those defeats came at the hands of Duncanville in Week 1 and Highland Park, and the Tigers will be battle tested and prepared to take on The Colony’s array of superstars.
The Cougars sport one of the area's more dynamic offenses behind receivers Myles Price, Keith Miller III and Christian Gonzalez, as well as quarterback Mikey Harrington, and amassed a third-place finish in District 5-5A Division I.
Lewisville at Southlake Carroll
Friday, 7 p.m. at Dragon Stadium
Kendrick Johnson: Lewisville faces the difficult task of playing a playoff game at Carroll’s Dragon Stadium, where the Dragons haven’t lost since falling to Tulsa Union in the first game of the 2016 season.
If Lewisville wants to end Carroll's impressive home winning streak, it starts with slowing down the Dragons' quarterback, Quinn Ewers, who has thrown for 2,579 yards and 28 touchdowns. Carroll's offense has been a problem for every team it has faced, averaging 48.6 points per game and scoring 46 points or more in eight of its 10 games this season.
After a hot start, Lewisville limps into the playoffs having lost their last two regular season games to Hebron and Marcus. The Fighting Farmers look to get a big game from quarterback Taylen Green, who has thrown 36 total touchdowns this season and is the key to Lewisville’s offense.
Hebron vs. Denton Guyer
Friday, 7 p.m. at Children's Health Stadium at Prosper ISD
Taylor Raglin: In one of two bi-district heavyweight bouts between Districts 5-6A and 6-6A, the Hawks and Wildcats will square off in the first round for the first time since 2015.
With just three losses between the programs (Hebron to Arlington Martin and Marcus and Guyer to Southlake Carroll), the 2019 edition could be another thriller. In 2015, Guyer outscored the Hawks in the second half, 35-13, after trailing at the half, 13-6, going on to finally bow out in the fourth round of that year's tournament.
Guyer has looked the part of the perennial power this season, edging Aledo in the opener, 60-57, and Cedar Hill in Week Two, 40-36. Since, no team except the victorious Dragons has been within 30 points of the program.
On the opposite sideline, despite some head-scratch-worthy results and a strange early loss to Martin, the Hawks have largely taken care of business, with the 10-point loss to 6-6A champ Marcus the only other blemish. The Hawks have also authored impressive wins over Flower Mound (31-11) and Lewisville (38-14), though both of those came at The Woodshed.
While Guyer will be the favorite, this one has the potential to be one of the first round's best slugfests if the Hawks can bring the defensive effort that they did against the Jaguars and Farmers.
Keller at Flower Mound
Friday, 7 p.m. at Neal Wilson Stadium
Matt Welch: Fresh off a third-place finish in District 6-6A, the Jaguars enter the postseason in pursuit of their first-ever playoff win. Realizing that goal will require getting past a Keller squad that notched its own third-place mark in 5-6A and sports one of the area’s stingier defenses — led by Richard Silva (11 sacks) and Conner Medlock (96 tackles).
That should make for an interesting foil opposite a Flower Mound offense that has incurred some hiccups against upper-echelon defenses this season, but still possess plenty of firepower behind quarterback Blake Short, running back Pierce Hudgens and receiver Reid Touchstone. Overall, that unit enter’s Friday’s matchup averaging 416 yards and 44.4 points per game.
Magnolia at Mesquite Poteet
Friday, 7 p.m. at Mesquite Memorial Stadium
Matt Welch: For the second straight year, Poteet will enter the postseason as the No. 2 seed out of District 7-5A Division I after coming up short last week against McKinney North. The Pirates dropped two of their final three district ballgames, all coming without the services of star running back Seth McGowan, who has been sidelined by a knee injury.
McGowan’s status looms large for Friday’s contest against Magnolia squad that carries the No. 3 seed out of 8-5A Div. I and sports a 7-3 record following a two-year playoff drought. The Bulldogs enter the playoffs sporting a blue-chip offensive line that blocks for dynamic quarterback Travis Moore and top receiver Ben Renfro, who has 11 touchdown catches this season.
This matchup also features two programs led by first-year head coaches in Poteet’s Rodney McLain and Magnolia’s Craig Martin.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.