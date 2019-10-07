High school football season continues this week, with the area's slate of games loaded with compelling matchups.
Which one is the biggest?
Each week throughout the season, Star Local Media will select five in-market games for consideration as Game of the Week. Readers can vote for their selection on the side of the article.
Voting is open through 10 a.m. Wednesday and the winning game will receive special coverage on Thursday's edition of the Star Local Media High School Sports Podcast.
Frisco Independence at Frisco Lone Star
Thursday, 7 p.m. at The Ford Center at The Star
Bryan Murphy: Both teams enter this highly-anticipated matchup undefeated in what could ultimately decide a district champion.
The Knights have steamrolled through their competition thus far, just like the No. 1 state-ranked Rangers, but also do not have a marquee victory over an opponent like Highland Park on their resume.
Nonetheless, this matchup features offensive firepower on both sides with Lone Star senior wide receiver Marvin Mims making a strong case for District MVP and Independence junior quarterback Braylon Braxton doing the same.
But this will undoubtedly be the top defense Braxton and Co. will face this season and will be true test for an Independence offense averaging 56 points per contest.
Hebron at Flower Mound Marcus
Friday, 7 p.m. at Marauder Stadium
Matt Welch: This meeting of 6-6A unbeatens should be fascinating for a number of a reasons.
The Marauders are riding a four-game winning streak, averaging 48.5 points per game over that stretch, and handled business against a pair of overmatched Irving ISD opponents, but welcome perhaps the top overall defense in 6-6A.
The Hawks, meanwhile, survived a late comeback from Coppell last week to match Marcus at 4-1 on the year and 2-0 in district and will look to conjure a more consistent showing after out-snapped by the Cowboys, 92-45, in a 35-27 victory. Despite the lopsided snap count, Hebron prevailed behind big plays from receiver Nick Frazier and defensive back Justin Burton.
Lewisville at Coppell
Friday, 7 p.m. at Buddy Echols Field
Matt Welch: The Cowboys are plenty well-versed in close games with four of their five games decided by eight points or less, but getting over the hump in those situations has been difficult with just a 1-3 record in those contests. Having already pushed teams like Allen and Hebron to the brink, Coppell seeks that elusive signature win Friday against a Lewisville squad that’s 1-1 in district.
The Farmers sport one of the area’s more dynamic offenses behind from quarterback Taylen Green and receivers Isiah Stevens and Armani Winfield, and have received some stout play up front from Dylan Adams. In a district likely pinning five teams vying for four playoff spots, the loser of this contest could very well be on the outside looking in come postseason time.
Prosper at Jesuit
Friday, 7 p.m. at Postell Stadium
Bryan Murphy: Ever since dropping its first two games of the year against Arlington and DeSoto, Jesuit has bounced back in a big way and reeled off three straight wins.
On the other hand, Prosper comes into this Week Seven matchup undefeated and untested so far this season with an average margin of victory of 33 points in each of its five matchups to begin the season.
The Eagles will have their hands full in containing four-star running back E.J. Smith and senior quarterback Rance Holman, who has thrown for 12 touchdowns and over 900 yards so far this season.
Mesquite at North Mesquite
Friday, 7:30 p.m. at Mesquite Memorial Stadium
Devin Hasson: The city's oldest rivalry, which dates back to 1970, is renewed on Friday for the 50th meeting between the Skeeters and Stallions.
Mesquite is 5-1 after last week's 49-39 win over Rockwall-Heath as they bounced back from their first loss of the season. Quarterback Dylan Hillard-McGill and running back LaDarius Turner each accounted for a pair of touchdowns last week and continue to be the focal points of the Skeeter offense.
North Mesquite has been battling some injury issues, but has a player in Kamaury Thompson who not only leads the offense at quarterback but also plays in the secondary. Torrion Smith is another dynamic two-way player who shines at both wide receiver and defensive back.
