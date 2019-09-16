High school football season continues this week, with the area's slate of games loaded with compelling matchups.
Which one is the biggest?
Each week throughout the season, Star Local Media will select five in-market games for consideration as Game of the Week. Readers can vote for their selection on the side of the article.
Voting is open through 10 a.m. Wednesday and the winning game will receive special coverage on Thursday's edition of the Star Local Media High School Sports Podcast.
Rockwall-Heath at McKinney North
Thursday, 7 p.m. at McKinney ISD Stadium
Kendrick E. Johnson: This game has the potential to be the highest-scoring game of the week as Heath is averaging a hefty 43 points per game while North is averaging a robust 53.6 points per game.
North must find ways to improve defensively as they have been consistently unproductive in the first three games of the season while allowing 56.6 points a game.
With the pageantry of homecoming in the background and a renewed focused on defense, expect North to produced its most complete outing of the season so far.
Prosper at McKinney
Friday, 7 p.m. at McKinney ISD Stadium
Matt Welch: In perhaps the marquee showdown of the opening week in District 9-6A action, the Eagles put their unbeaten record on the line with a road game against a surging McKinney bunch.
Despite myriad questions on offense, the Lions have reloaded behind the trio of quarterback Sampson Nazarko, running back Lamarrya Ransem and wide receiver Isaiah Rojas to sport 9-6A's No. 1 offense through three games, averaging 509.0 yards per game and 49.0 points per game.
Prosper looks to slow McKinney one week after stifling a high-powered Flower Mound offense in a 57-34 victory. The Eagles sport their own potent trio on offense between quarterback Jackson Berry, running back JT Lane and all-purpose threat Tyler Bailey. Defensively, Prosper is yet to allow more than 50 yards from a running back.
Sachse at Wylie
Friday, 7 p.m. at Wylie ISD Stadium
Taylor Raglin: While the Mustangs dropped their Week Two contest to Euless Trinity and looked shaky at times in a 22-point win over Plano East a week ago that often saw the program capitalize on East mistakes more than it engineered its own success, Sachse is still the clear best team in 10-6A.
Though the Pirates were competitive with a high-flying Rockwall-Heath team in Week Two, Wylie dropped to 0-3 with a 31-10 loss against a Jesuit squad that could be more indicative of what it might see out of Sachse, and it'll be an uphill battle against the Mustangs to open league action.
Frisco Reedy at Denison
Friday, 7 p.m. at Munson Stadium
Bryan Murphy: The Lions narrowly escaped with a 27-21 victory at home last week against Lake Dallas and the going might get tougher this week on the road at Denison.
The Yellow Jackets struggled last week to get past a second-year Lebanon Trail program but were also without the services of four-star running back Jadarian Price.
If Price suits up this week against Reedy, the Lions could be in some trouble after giving up over 100 yards last week to Lake Dallas’ Kobe Minor.
The quarterback play for Reedy also improved with junior Jalen Kitna playing the entire game against the Falcons and accounted for three touchdowns in the win.
The Lions will need an even more impressive performance from Kitna and the rest of the offense on the road this week if they want to remain undefeated in District 7-5A Division II action.
Arlington at Mesquite Horn
Friday, 7:30 p.m. at E.H. Hanby Stadium
Devin Hasson: The Jaguars believe they are better than their 1-2 record, as their two setbacks have come at the hands of state-ranked Highland Park and Cedar Hill, but those games have made them battle-tested.
Davazea Gabriel has been solid in his first year as the full-time starting quarterback, having accounted for 519 total yards and six touchdowns, and he has a wealth of options around him.
Arlington enjoyed its bye last week following victories over Jesuit (38-21) and Trophy Club Byron Nelson (38-14).
Quarterback Kris Sims is a dual-threat who has amassed 673 yards and nine touchdowns and Charles Brown is averaging 27.9 yards per catch (13-362, 5 TDs).
Last season, Horn held a 581-390 edge in total yards, but the Colts forced a pair of fourth-quarter turnovers, including a pick-6 to seal a 44-34 victory.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.