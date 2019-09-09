High school football season continues this week, with the area's slate of games loaded with compelling matchups.
Which one is the biggest?
Frisco Lone Star at Highland Park
Friday, 7 p.m. at Highlander Stadium
Bryan Murphy: It’s no surprise that these two Class 5A powerhouses are firing on all cylinders heading into this highly anticipated rematch in Week Three.
Lone Star has outscored its first two opponents, Richland and Denton, by a combined score of 130-3, while the Scots sport two impressive victories over Rockwall and Mesquite Horn.
Something will have to give when these two square off on the gridiron Friday night after Highland Park escaped with an odd 10-7 triumph over Lone Star a year ago.
The previous showdown proved to be a defensive slugfest, and the story of this game will be whether or not the Rangers’ stout defense can contain the Scots’ high-powered offense once again, led by Arkansas commit Chandler Morris.
Prosper at Flower Mound
Friday, 7 p.m. at Neal Wilson Stadium
Matt Welch:
The Eagles and Jaguars rematch in Week Three in a meeting of unbeaten teams that have put up points with relative ease to begin the season.
Both offenses are averaging at least 40 points and 420 yards per game, with Flower Mound’s vaunted quarterback-running back combo of Blake Short and Pierce Hudgens leading the way, while Prosper has gotten off to an impressive start despite breaking in a wealth of new skill-position players.
Names like quarterback Jackson Berry and running back JT Lane — backups last season — have thrived in their elevated roles to begin the season, but the Jaguars, fresh off a District 6-6A championship last season, figure to offer Prosper its biggest challenge yet.
Lake Dallas at Frisco Reedy
Friday, 7 p.m. at The Ford Center at The Star
Taylor Raglin: While last season's edition of this matchup wasn't particularly close, going the way of the dominant Lions, these teams are no stranger to wild contests. In 2017, Lake Dallas edged Reedy, 37-34, in a bi-district thriller, so there's some history to what became a battle of district foes a year ago.
With Reedy stumbling out of the gate in a less-than-impressive victory over winless Plano West and being blown out by The Colony last week, this game could operate on a closer margin that originally anticipated, especially if Lake Dallas do-it-all athlete Brandon Engel can get on the field and stay healthy. Friday represents a chance for Lake Dallas to test its mettle against what is still the odds-on district favorite in 7-5A DII and, on the other side, a chance for Reedy to right itself after the Cougars set the program reeling.
Mesquite Horn at Cedar Hill
Friday, 7:30 p.m. at Longhorn Stadium
Devin Hasson: Horn and Cedar Hill enter Week 3 battle-tested to say the least.
The Jaguars handed a Tyler John Tyler team that was ranked No. 6 in the Class 5A state poll entering the season a 39-17 defeat before falling to Class 5A No. 1 Highland Park 52-25 a week ago.
The Longhorns might have had an even tougher slate, dropping a hard-fought game to 6A No. 3 Allen, 41-28, and a last-second heartbreaker to No. 7 Denton Guyer, 40-36.
Horn quarterback Davazea Gabriel has settled into his new role nicely and has an abundance of riches on the outside with N'Kowsi Emory, Cameron Jackson, Donovan Payne, Braylon Monroe and Ben Wyatt. The Jaguars are also capable on the ground with Charles Crawford, Wyatt and Emory.
They will need to be firing on all cylinders to keep pace with a dangerous Cedar Hill offense. Quarterback Kaidon Salter is averaging 333 yards per game and has thrown six touchdown passes with only one interception. Quin Bright has been the top target with 17 catches for 205 yards, but there are other options Horn needs to be aware of as well, as five different Longhorns already have a touchdown reception through the first two weeks.
Plano West at Mesquite
Friday, 7:30 p.m. at Hanby Stadium
Taylor Raglin: Plano West showed well in its Week One loss to Frisco Reedy, leading the Lions at halftime, though the Wolves eventually came up short. In Week Two, the still-winless program found itself on the wrong end of the Blake Short-Pierce Hudgens buzz saw, losing to 6-6A title contender Flower Mound and seeing the Wolves' losing streak run to 28 games.
