High school football season continues this week, with the area's slate of games loaded with compelling matchups.
Which one is the biggest?
Each week throughout the season, Star Local Media will select five in-market games for consideration as Game of the Week. Readers can vote for their selection on the side of the article.
Voting is open through 10 a.m. Wednesday and the winning game will receive special coverage on Thursday's edition of the Star Local Media High School Sports Podcast.
Plano Senior vs. El Paso Eastwood
Thursday, 7 p.m. at The Ford Center at The Star
Both teams enter Thursday’s rematch seeking their first win of the year and under a far different backdrop than last season. On Aug. 15, citing safety concerns and timing related to the El Paso mass shooting in August, allegedly committed by a Plano Senior High alum at a Walmart located near the Eastwood campus, Plano ISD cancelled the Plano-Eastwood rematch. The decision gained statewide attention and backlash, and PISD reversed course 24 hours later, rescheduling the matchup for Thursday in Frisco. WFAA will broadcast the game live.
The Wildcats and Troopers staged one of the area’s more unique games last season, a contest won by Plano 72-48 despite being out-gained 552-414 and out-snapped 105-25.
Hebron at Arlington Martin
Thursday, 7 p.m. at University of Texas at Arlington
The Hawks and Warriors submitted two of the area’s more dominant performances in Week One, including a 53-26 rout by Hebron over Plano Senior. The Hawks led at one point 46-0 en route to their most lopsided victory over the Wildcats in 12 meetings.
Hebron averaged 6.2 rushing yards per carry in the blowout, including 99 yards from sophomore Isaiah Broadway.
They draw a Martin squad that had its way with perennial state powerhouse Austin Lake Travis, 35-14. The Warriors were paced by 176 rushing yards and four total touchdowns from quarterback Zach Mundell, plus a defense that pitched a shutout in the second half.
Frisco Reedy at The Colony
Friday, 7 p.m. at Tommy Briggs Stadium
This matchup figures to be an early-season litmus test between two of the better Class 5A programs in the Metroplex.
Reedy authored its best season ever last year with a 13-1 record that included a 33-24 victory over The Colony. The Lions had an unexpected fight on their hands in Week One, however, needing a big second half to distance from Plano West, 17-7.
They’ll look for a more definitive showing against a Cougars squad that handled North Crowley in its opener, 24-2. Senior quarterback Mikey Harrington threw for two touchdowns and senior Myles Price ran for another in the victory.
Marcus at McKinney Boyd
Friday, 7 p.m. at McKinney ISD Stadium
The Broncos kicked off the Joe McBride era in dominating fashion behind a 45-7 blowout of Naaman Forest. Boyd got contributions from all over in the rout, including on both sides of the ball from senior Jake Fex, who caught a 52-yard touchdown pass and had a 77-yard interception return for a score — all in the first half.
The Broncos draw a Marcus squad seeking its first win after a 28-14 loss to Arlington Bowie. The Marauders were led by 147 rushing yards and two touchdowns from senior Ty’son Edwards. Marcus hasn’t begun a season 0-2 since 2012.
Highland Park at Mesquite Horn
Friday, 7:30 p.m. at Hanby Stadium
Speaking of successful coaching debuts with a program, the Jaguars impressed big in their first game under head coach Chris Hudler with a 39-17 blowout of Class 5A power Tyler John Tyler. Horn got a 52-yard touchdown catch from Charles Crawford and a 96-yard kickoff return from N’Kowsy Emori in the first quarter and never looked back, holding John Tyler to just seven points over the final three quarters.
They look to stay hot against another 5A titan in three-time defending state champion Highland Park, which came out on top of one of the state’s wilder season openers in a 66-59 win over Rockwall. The Scots erased a 31-14 deficit and totaled 761 yards of offense, the majority coming from quarterback Chandler Morris, who accounted for 474 passing yards, 180 rushing yards and nine touchdowns.
