High school football season continues this week, with the area's slate of games loaded with compelling matchups.
Which one is the biggest?
Each week throughout the season, Star Local Media will select five in-market games for consideration as Game of the Week. Readers can vote for their selection on the side of the article.
Voting is open through 10 a.m. Wednesday and the winning game will receive special coverage on Thursday's edition of the Star Local Media High School Sports Podcast.
Frisco Reedy at Denton Braswell
Friday, 7 p.m. at Bronco Field
Bryan Murphy: Reedy has been no stranger to close contests this season with four of its five district games having been decided by one score.
The Lions will most likely experience another tight ballgame this week with massive playoff implications on the line when they square off with an up-and-coming Braswell squad that rides a three-game winning streak.
On the other hand, Reedy lost a nail-biter a week ago, 20-19, at the hands of Lovejoy, which lost to Braswell a couple of weeks ago in double overtime.
Outside of Frisco’s dominance thus far, the rest of District 7-5A Division II has been up for grabs and this game Thursday night between these two postseason hopefuls is about as big as it gets in October.
Flower Mound at Hebron
Friday, 7 p.m. at Hawk Stadium
Kendrick Johnson: Hebron looks to bounce back after losing a tough game to Flower Mound Marcus last week.
The Hawks must find a way to be consistent on offense and create turnovers on defense – two areas they came up short in during the loss to the Marauders. A win by Hebron will move the Hawks a step closer to claiming one of the playoff spots for District 6-6A.
Flower Mound must keep doing what it is doing on offense if it wants another key district victory, averaging close to 47 points a game in their district wins. If Flower Mound’s defense, which has only given up 6.0 points over the last two weeks rises to the occasion, the Jaguars' odds of remaining undefeated in district play go up even higher.
Jesuit at Allen
Friday, 7 p.m. at Eagle Stadium
Matt Welch: The stakes for this meeting ramped up in recent days following Jesuit’s 41-14 throttling of previously unbeaten Prosper in a game that saw running backs EJ Smith (22 carries, 93 yards) and Jake Taylor (21 carries, 156 yards) combine for six touchdowns. Defensively, the Rangers forced four turnovers and held the Eagles to 240 yards.
They’ll look to carry that momentum into Friday against an Allen team that maintained its perfect record after lambasting Plano East, 45-14. The Eagles generated four turnovers, all in the first half, in the win and got a big half from senior quarterback Raylen Sharpe, who has thrown for 1,199 yards, run for 154 and totaled 13 touchdowns during his senior campaign.
Plano East at Plano Senior
Friday, 7 p.m. at Clark Stadium
Taylor Raglin: What appeared to be trending toward a game between teams just playing out the string has morphed into a critical 9-6A contest, as the Panthers could draw even with their crosstown counterparts at 2-2 in league play with a win and Plano Senior could continue to establish itself as a surprise postseason contender with a third-straight 9-6A victory.
The Wildcat offense exploded for 56 points in the program's win over McKinney a week ago, but a solid East defense might smell an opportunity to get back on track after a couple of blowouts at the hands of Allen and Prosper.
In any case, a usually wild rivalry shouldn't disappoint, particularly with so much on the line.
Celina at Melissa
Friday, 7:30 p.m. at Melissa ISD Cardinal Stadium
Bryan Murphy: Celina and Melissa have had some epic matchups in the past and this week’s meeting proves to be another big-time game with playoff seeding on the line.
It also helps that the Bobcats are fresh off of their best performance of the season in a 34-0 pounding over Paris – a team Melissa only beat by eight points earlier in the district slate.
However, the Cardinals are a vastly different program than Paris and feature a dynamic dual-threat passer under center in Brendon Lewis.
The three-star Colorado commit will be a handful for the Celina defense, while it will also have to worry about running back Zylhon Posey as well.
