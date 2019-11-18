High school football season continues this week, with the area's slate of games loaded with compelling matchups.
Which one is the biggest?
Allen vs. Rockwall
Friday, 8 p.m. at AT&T Stadium
Matt Welch: The Eagles and Yellow Jackets rematch in the area round on Friday in Arlington for what figures to be one of the state’s more high-profile second-round bouts.
The two sides waged a back-and-forth thriller last season with Allen pulling away in the fourth quarter for a 52-40 victory, despite Rockwall piling up 608 yards of offense. Even with graduating quarterback Jacob Clark, the Yellow Jackets haven’t missed a beat under sophomore Braedyn Locke and they still have one of the most dangerous weapons in the country in star receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who has caught 70 balls for 1,553 yards and 25 touchdowns this season.
It’ll make for the stiffest test to date for an Allen defense allowing just 18.0 points allowed per game this season and fresh off a 55-20 blowout of 10-6A co-champion Sachse in the bi-district round.
Mesquite vs Prosper
Friday, 7 p.m. at Allen's Eagle Stadium
Devin Hasson: The Skeeters (8-3) and Eagles (9-2) are each coming off impressive opening-round victories, with Mesquite rolling over Killeen Shoemaker, 52-6, and Prosper handling Wylie in a 24-0 shutout.
The Skeeters overwhelmed Shoemaker in every phase and held a 537-151 edge in total yards. Quarterback Dylan Hillard-McGill was the catalyst, with 14 carries for 170 yards and three touchdowns while also throwing for a score. R.J. Bonner, K.B. Frazier and Ja'Darion Smith also rushed for scores, as Mesquite averaged 8.8 yards per carry.
Prosper held Wylie to only 158 yards in posting its second shutout of the season and it marked the seventh time it has held an opponent to 16 points or less.
Jackson Berry was an efficient 14-of-18 passing for 250 yards and three touchdowns. Hayden Metcalf had six catches for 120 yards and a touchdown and Tyler Bailey added a pair of scoring grabs.
McKinney North vs. Lancaster
Friday, 7 p.m. at Irving’s Joy and Ralph Ellis Stadium
Kendrick E. Johnson: Last week against Magnolia West, North scored on all nine of its first-half possessions on the way to a school and program record in points scored in a playoff game.
If the Bulldogs plan on making their first trip to the regional quarterfinal round for the first time since 2014, their offense will have to be just as efficient against a very talented Lancaster team that boasts an outstanding defense.
North quarterback Dillon Markiewicz is on a serious hot streak, having passed for 857 yards and nine touchdowns and zero picks in his last two games, and he will be counted on the deliver against as a Lancaster defense that caused four turnovers against The Colony in a 44-29 win.
Celina vs. Waco La Vega
Friday, 7 p.m. at Saginaw Chisholm Trail
Although this might be a lopsided matchup on paper in favor of state-ranked La Vega, don’t count out the Bobcats just yet.
Celina nearly upset powerhouse Argyle in last season’s third round and have proven time and time again it is a different ballclub when the postseason comes around.
The Pirates are fresh off of a 72-0 pounding over Lake Worth to kickoff the playoffs last week, but Celina’s offense, led by senior runnign back Logan Point, should provide more problems for the La Vega defense.
Frisco vs. South Oak Cliff
Friday, 7:30 p.m. at The Ford Center at The Star
Bryan Murphy: This matchup features a rematch from last year’s area-round showdown in which South Oak Cliff succeeded in ending Frisco’s bounce back 2018 campaign with a 48-16 beat down.
Although the Golden Bears are capable once again of making a run at state, the Raccoons are much improved with their new offense style that features a dynamic playmaker in wide receiver Chase Lowery.
Expect this to be a high-scoring affair that proves to be much closer in competition than what last season’s edition had to offer.
