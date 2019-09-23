High school football season continues this week, with the area's slate of games loaded with compelling matchups.
Which one is the biggest?
Each week throughout the season, Star Local Media will select five in-market games for consideration as Game of the Week. Readers can vote for their selection on the side of the article.
Voting is open through 10 a.m. Wednesday and the winning game will receive special coverage on Thursday's edition of the Star Local Media High School Sports Podcast.
Frisco vs. Frisco Reedy
Friday, 7 p.m. at The Ford Center at The Star
Bryan Murphy: Can a showdown in September decide a district champion? Probably not, but this matchup features the two top Frisco programs out of 7-5A Division II.
The Raccoons are on a roll in 2019 and have suddenly emerged as a potential district favorite after starting 4-0.
Meanwhile, Reedy is 3-1 on the season but has won its games by an average margin of just six points. It’s no secret that this isn’t the same Lions squad that finished 13-1 last year, but Reedy is still a force to be reckoned with and a win over Frisco could be what turns its season around.
Lovejoy vs. Denton Braswell
Friday, 7 p.m. at Leopard Stadium
Taylor Raglin: This game could go a long way toward deciding a postseason spot in a wild 7-5A Div. II, as both teams appear more than capable of making the tournament. Junior signal-caller Ralph Rucker and the Leopards have continued to settle in and will host the Bengals off of a bye week, but Braswell's resume is a strong one.
The Bengals opened with a statement win over Red Oak and cruised past Frisco Memorial last week, and the two losses sandwiched in between were good ones, as Braswell dropped a 42-30 decision to a game Burleson squad and lost to Frisco, 33-28.
The Lovejoy defense will need to bring its best effort of the year, thus far, as the Bengals have scored 28 or more in every 2019 outing. All in all, this one should be decided by a slim margin.
Lewisville vs. Flower Mound
Friday, 7 p.m. at Neal Wilson Stadium
Matt Welch: Despite being each team’s opener in 6-6A action, last year’s encounter between the Jaguars and Farmers wound up deciding the district championship after Flower Mound staged a big, second-half rally to win, 35-27.
Friday’s rematch could ultimately broach similar stakes, given what these two have shown thus far. Flower Mound’s offense remains plenty potent behind quarterback Blake Short and running back Pierce Hudgens, complemented by some stingy play up front on defense.
That’s a formula Lewisville knows all too well, with defensive lineman Khristian Versey anchoring a defense that’s allowing only 11 points per game. The Farmers have also received a welcome boost to their offense with the arrival of quarterback Taylen Green, plus a breakout year at receiver for Isiah Stevens.
Plano Senior vs. Plano West
Friday, 7 p.m. at Clark Stadium
Taylor Raglin: Though the Wildcats are favored over a West program that saw its multi-year losing streak extended to 30 games last week, there's evidence that this matchup could be the closest between the teams in some time.
Outside of a thorough beatdown at the hands of Jesuit last week, West has largely been competitive with some solid programs, losing by 10 to Frisco Reedy and hanging with a very good Mesquite team for a half. Plano, even with a 2-2 record, has had some head-scratchers, letting El Paso Eastwood hang around in an emotionally charged Week Two matchup and looking lost in its opener against a high-flying Hebron team.
Still, the Wildcats and their offense have found a bit of a rhythm behind junior Oliver Towns as of late, putting up 55 on Rowlett before being blown out in typical Allen fashion to open 9-6A play.
West will need to flush last week's letdown and find the form it had against the Skeeters to hang with Plano, though the nature of the rivalry should bring out the best in both programs.
Mesquite vs. Mesquite Horn
Friday, 7:30 p.m. at Mesquite Memorial Stadium
Matt Welch: If not for Longview-Rockwall, this would be the marquee showdown on the opening week for 11-6A. The Skeeters are off to their first 4-0 start since 2012 and have looked nothing short of dominant in posting an average margin of victory of 27.8 points.
The Skeeters have the luxury of not just one, but their top two leading rushers — running back LaDarius Turner and quarterback Dylan Hillard-McGill — averaging double-digit yards per carry for an explosive Mesquite attack.
Horn isn’t lacking in firepower either, be it quarterback Davazea Gabriel or a deep cast of skill-position threats led by Ben Wyatt and N’Kowsi Emory.
For all the offensive potential between these two, last year’s meeting was predicated on special teams and defense, with the Skeeters winning a 20-17 ballgame on a game-winning field goal.
