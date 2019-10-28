High school football season continues this week, with the area's slate of games loaded with compelling matchups.
Which one is the biggest?
Frisco Wakeland at The Colony
Friday, 7 p.m. at Tommy Briggs Stadium
Bryan Murphy: With the No. 1 seed surely locked up by state juggernaut Lone Star, second place in District 5-5A Division I is up for grabs with Independence and The Colony both in line to snag it.
The Cougars appear to be peaking at just the right time and are fresh off of their most impressive win of the season last week in a blowout victory over Wakeland and have the firepower to compete the high-powered Independence offense.
The Knights have reeled off two straight wins since falling to Lone Star, but almost dropped the ball last week against a hungry Little Elm ballclub.
Regardless, this should be a high-scoring affair at Tommy Briggs Stadium when these two playoff-caliber teams square off Friday night.
Lewisville at Hebron
Friday, 7 p.m. at Hawk Stadium
Matt Welch: The inside track on second place in District 6-6A is on the line in this meeting between two 4-1 ball clubs.
A mere 13 seconds away from a perfect record in district play, Lewisville has recovered swiftly from its 34-30 loss to Flower Mound with four consecutive wins by an average margin of victory of 42.3 points, including a 35-10 rout of Coppell.
Hebron, meanwhile, has won two straight since a 24-14 loss to first-place Marcus, including a 31-11 victory over Flower Mound. The Hawks are among the top defenses in 6-6A at 251.9 yards and 18.8 points allowed per game, but Lewisville sports the area’s No. 12-ranked offense (416.1 yards per game), led by quarterback Taylen Green.
Coppell at Flower Mound
Friday, 7 p.m. at Neal Wilson Stadium
Matt Welch: The final playoff spot in District 6-6A rests on Friday’s showdown between the Cowboys and Jaguars. Fresh off back-to-back losses to Hebron and Marcus, Flower Mound enters the week in fourth place at 3-2 and just one game ahead of fifth-place Coppell.
The Jaguars turned in a spirited effort against the first-place Marauders on Friday, erasing a 20-point, second-half deficit before ultimately falling late, 34-31, on a night when Flower Mound turned the ball over four times.
Quarterback Blake Short and running back Pierce Hudgens lead an offense that draws a Coppell defense that is allowing just 11 points per game over its past two, including in a 15-7 overtime setback against Marcus.
Denison at Lovejoy
Friday, 7 p.m. at Leopard Stadium
Kendrick E. Johnson: Friday’s 7-5A Division II matchup between Lovejoy and Denison will have a lot of playoff implications as both teams come into the showdown evenly matched and on a four-game winning streak. Although the Leopards and Yellow Jackets will probably eventually find their way into the postseason, Friday’s night winner will officially be postseason eligible.
Lovejoy will lean heavily on quarterback R.W. Rucker, who ran for two touchdowns and threw for two more in the Leopards' 28-26 win over Lake Dallas last week.
Denison will rely on its bend-don’t-break defense and running back Asa Osbourn, who leads the team with seven touchdowns. Whoever scores first and can be the most consistent on the night will go a long way toward determining who wins this pivotal district matchup.
Lakeview Centennial at Rowlett
Friday, 7 p.m. at Homer B. Johnson Stadium
Devin Hasson: Nearly every game in 10-6A has district title or playoff implications and this one certainly fits that criteria. Rowlett, who already had two one-point wins in district, is coming off a 26-24 victory over Garland. It has not been easy, but the Eagles are 4-1 in 10-6A and tied for first place with Sachse and Wylie.
Rowlett has simply found a way to win and a big part of that has been the defense, which is allowing only 19.5 points per game in district play.
That unit will get a good test against a dangerous Lakeview offense. Junior Camar Wheaton is ranked as the No. 1 running back in the country. Although he has not played every game, Wheaton has still rushed for 674 yards and 11 touchdowns, but he was bottled up in last week's 17-14 loss to Sachse.
That setback dropped the Patriots a game off the pace of the leaders at 3-2, but they are still in the thick of the district title and playoff race.
