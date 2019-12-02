The high school football playoffs continue this week, with the area's slate of games loaded with compelling matchups.
Which one is the biggest?
This week, Star Local Media selects four in-market games for consideration as Game of the Week. Readers can vote for their selection on the side of the article.
Voting is open through 10 a.m. Wednesday and the winning game will receive special coverage on Thursday's edition of the Star Local Media High School Sports Podcast.
John Paul II vs. Parish Episcopal
Friday, noon at Waco Midway
Matt Welch: The Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools Division I state football championship has resided in the Metroplex for a while now, and that won’t change on Friday when the Cardinals and Panthers rematch in Waco.
Led by nationally acclaimed dual-threat quarterback Preston Stone, Parish had its way with John Paul earlier in the season in a 47-7 rout during district play, but the Cardinals haven’t lost since and have strung together their deepest playoff run in program history as a result.
John Paul has its own potent offense, led by quarterback Grayson James and receiver Jerand Bradley, plus a defense that’s allowing only just 14.3 points per game since the setback against Parish.
Argyle vs. Waco La Vega
Friday, 7 p.m. at McLane Stadium
Matt Welch: The Eagles and Pirates are no stranger to each other, with Friday’s state quarterfinal marking the fourth time since September 2018 that they’ve played. Argyle is 2-1 over that span, including a 49-35 win earlier this season on Sept. 6.
Argyle’s path to victory in this season’s initial meeting with La Vega included 43 carries for 207 yards and three touchdowns from running back Tito Bryce, who has since been sidelined for the rest of the season due to injury. In his place, Luke Farris and Knox Scoggins have picked up the slack to complement quarterback Bo Hogeboom and a versatile air attack.
La Vega, meanwhile, has won 11 straight games following a dramatic 45-42 victory over Melissa in the regional semifinals. The Pirates rallied from a 42-35 deficit with 4:35 remaining in the fourth quarter.
Argyle’s run defense will be tested plenty against La Vega’s loaded backfield of Elisha Cummings and Jar’quae Walton, who combined for 376 rushing yards and six touchdowns in the win over Melissa.
Frisco Lone Star vs. Lancaster
Friday, 7:30 p.m. at Wilkerson-Sanders Stadium
Lone Star is fresh off one of, if not the most exhilarating, wins in program history after eliminating Highland Park last week in an overtime thriller.
Now the Rangers must quickly put that amazing feat of taking down the Scots for the second time this season behind them and shift the focus onto state-ranked Lancaster.
The Tigers are certainly no slouch and have already been tested heavily through the first three rounds of the playoffs by having to take on offensive powerhouses in The Colony, McKinney North and Independence.
Prosper vs. Rockwall
Saturday, 6 p.m. at The Ford Center at The Star
This is the biggest game for Prosper in the past decade, as the Eagles have asserted themselves nicely in just their second-ever season in Class 6A.
After dismantling The Woodlands last week, 38-14, Prosper’s competition gets much stiffer in the state quarterfinals against a Rockwall program which has already knocked off juggernaut Allen in the second round.
The Eagles will have their hands full in dealing with arguably the state’s top wide receiver in Jaxon Smith-Njigba. The Ohio State commit has been on an absolute tear this year with the Yellow Jackets and recorded six total touchdowns in the 60-59 victory over Allen.
