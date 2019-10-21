High school football season continues this week, with the area's slate of games loaded with compelling matchups.
Which one is the biggest?
Each week throughout the season, Star Local Media will select five in-market games for consideration as Game of the Week. Readers can vote for their selection on the side of the article.
Voting is open through 10 a.m. Wednesday and the winning game will receive special coverage on Thursday's edition of the Star Local Media High School Sports Podcast.
Sachse vs. Lakeview Centennial
Thursday, 7 p.m. at Williams Stadium
Devin Hasson: This will be the 16th meeting between the Mustangs and Patriots and the stakes have never been higher, as they enter as two of the four teams tied for first place in 10-6A.
Sachse (5-2, 3-1), the three-time reigning district champions, held on to defeat North Garland on Friday, 24-21, despite being out-gained by 150 yards.
The Mustangs have employed a quarterback rotation since the start of the season and they continue to do so even at this late stage with Parker Wells and Xavier Forman. The most consistent player on offense is running back Shon Coleman, who is averaging 121.3 yards per game.
Lakeview is loaded with playmakers, with the biggest being Camar Wheaton. Rated as the No. 1 running back in the nation in the Class of 2021 by 247sports, Wheaton showed why last week, needing only eight carries to roll up 200 yards, with touchdown runs of 7, 53 and 78 yards.
Tyler John Tyler at McKinney North
Thursday, 7 p.m. at McKinney ISD Stadium
Kendrick E. Johnson: North will look to make amends from last season when they try to take down defending district 7-5A Division I champion John Tyler. The Bulldogs were in position for the go-ahead score in last year's meeting before losing a fumble.
North will look to continue its weekly offensive explosions, having scored over 49 points in every district game and averaging 57 points a game in district action. A win by North will move them one step closer toward winning the program's first outright district title and tie the school record for most regular-season wins in a season.
Senior quarterback Dillon Markiewicz enters the game with 32 touchdown passes and is two away from breaking the single-season record for all McKinney ISD schools.
Plano Senior at Jesuit
Friday, 7 p.m. at Postell Stadium
Matt Welch: The Wildcats and Rangers are gridlocked with Prosper at 3-1 in District 9-6A, and Friday’s showdown figures to offer a little clarity to that logjam.
Plano enters this matchup winners of three straight games — the district’s second-longest winning streak — and is fresh off a 42-20 victory over chief rival Plano East that saw running back Tylan Hines enjoy a career night with 240 rushing yards and three touchdowns.
The Wildcats look to stay hot against a Jesuit club that had a four-game winning streak snapped last week against Allen, 58-33. That setback halted an otherwise strong midseason for the Rangers, who already hold a pivotal win over Prosper and have had success dictating games with their offensive line and backfield, captained by the running back duo of E.J. Smith and Jake Taylor.
Marcus at Flower Mound
Friday, 7 p.m. at Neal Wilson Stadium
Taylor Raglin: While Hebron and Flower Mound got most of the attention during preseason title talk in District 6-6A, Marcus has established itself as the potential favorite for the crown through four weeks of league action, making this fall's edition of the Mound Showdown a critical one.
With a win, the Marauders would vault to 5-0 with wins over both the Jaguars and Hawks, leaving a sizable gap between themselves and the other trophy hopefuls.
On the other side, the Jaguars, if they can rebound from a thwacking on the road at Hebron last week, could put both teams at 4-1 in 6-6A with a win, further muddying the waters.
The key matchup will likely be senior Blake Short and the Flower Mound offense, which mustered just 11 points inside The Woodshed a week ago, against a Marcus defensive unit that gave up just 21 combined points against Coppell and Hebron.
The Colony at Frisco Wakeland
Friday, 7 p.m. at Frisco ISD Memorial Stadium
Bryan Murphy: The Colony is coming off of its first loss of the season last week but gave No. 1-ranked Lone Star all it could handle in a thrilling 41-38 affair.
Despite the defeat, pushing the Rangers against the ropes unlike any other team has been able to do this season just might propel the Cougars to another strong showing against playoff hopeful Wakeland.
The Wolverines finally having their starting quarterback Dylan Liable back into the fold after missing four games due to a shoulder injury, as this matchup has the makings of a high-scoring shootout.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.