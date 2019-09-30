High school football season continues this week, with the area's slate of games loaded with compelling matchups.
Which one is the biggest?
Each week throughout the season, Star Local Media will select five in-market games for consideration as Game of the Week. Readers can vote for their selection on the side of the article.
Voting is open through 10 a.m. Wednesday and the winning game will receive special coverage on Thursday's edition of the Star Local Media High School Sports Podcast.
Hebron at Coppell
Friday, 7 p.m. at Buddy Echols Field
Taylor Raglin: Neither Hebron nor Coppell were tested in the opening week of District 6-6A action, as the Cowboys steamrolled Irving MacArthur by a final count of 42-6 and Hebron buried Irving Nimitz, 58-12.
Both teams have also had head-scratchers in the early going, as Coppell barely got by Hurst L.D. Bell, 17-10, then hung with an Allen team missing starter Raylen Sharpe to the tune of a 28-21 loss. For Hebron, wins over Plano and Keller Fossil Ridge were offset by a strange, 33-14 setback against Arlington Martin.
That makes Friday's game all the more critical, as one program will look to continue building momentum in what could be a wild race for 6-6A's four postseason spots. Both teams have scored at least 21 points in every game except one, with their biggest outbursts coming against their respective Irving victims a week ago, when the Cowboys racked up 480 yards and Hebron 537. That battle between senior signal-callers Kevin Shuman of Coppell and Carson Harris of Hebron and the talent surrounding each will likely determine a victor Friday.
Frisco Centennial at Little
Friday, 7 p.m. at Little Elm ISD Athletic Complex
Bryan Murphy: Little Elm and Centennial enter Week Two of district play seeking much-needed victories after both ball clubs faced defeat last week.
The Titans had a strong showing in a 42-35 loss to The Colony and seem to have found its go-to quarterback and running back duo in junior Grayson Dayries and senior Jawan Washington.
On the other hand, the Lobos faced No. 1 state-ranked Lone Star last Friday and look to get back on track against Centennial in a showdown that very well could shape out the playoff picture in this highly-competitive district on the gridiron.
Fort Worth All Saints at Prestonwood Christian
Friday, 7 p.m. at Lions Stadium
Matt Welch: Prestonwood and All Saints are no stranger to each other, squaring off in the Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools state semifinals in 2017.
The Saints incurred a down year in 2018, going just 2-8, but have already exceeded that win total and have a victory over a stout Parish Episcopal squad to hang their hat on.
Prestonwood's trip south was a successful one, grinding down a 12-0 win over Houston St. Pius X to up its record to 4-1 heading into Friday's showdown. Running back Randell Holmes came up big with 120 rushing yards and the Lions' defense held the Panthers to 237 yards.
One notable subplot for this contest is the status of All Saints quarterback Hamp Fay, who was injured in the win over Parish but could be nearing a return.
Mesquite vs. Rockwall-Heath
Friday, 7:30 p.m. at E.H. Hanby Stadium
The Skeeters will look to rebound from their first loss of the season on Homecoming night. The Mesquite defense had given up only 9.8 points per game during its 4-0 start, but had a tougher time against Horn in Friday's 35-14 setback.
The tandem of quarterback Dylan Hillard-McGill and running back LaDarius Turner has combined to average 8.9 yards per carry (91-816), but look for the Skeeters to try to get the passing attack going, as well, to give them a more balanced look.
Rockwall-Heath (3-2) is also looking to bounce back after Tyler Lee rallied for a 39-34 victory in their district opener a week ago.
The Hawks have been able to move the ball well under first-year head coach Mike Spradlin, averaging 39.4 points per game. Quarterback Josh Hoover has thrown for 1,619 yards and 17 touchdowns, with four receivers having at least 13 catches and Zach Evans (90-513, 7 TDs) is also reliable on the ground.
Horn vs. Rockwall
Friday, 7:30 p.m. at Wilkerson-Sanders Stadium
Devin Hasson: This matchup looked much different a week ago. Horn was sitting at 1-3 prior to last week’s impressive 35-14 district-opening win over Mesquite. Rockwall was riding a three-game winning streak before running into reigning state champion Longview and suffering a 49-3 setback that also saw them lose star wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba to an injury early in the game.
The Jaguars have four players who have rushed for more than 100 yards and last week it was Ben Wyatt who took center stage, rushing for 218 yards and three touchdowns. Davazea Gabriel has thrown for 823 yards with the top targets being Donovan Payne (11-200), Cameron Jackson (11-214) an Wyatt (10-128).
Rockwall sophomore Braedyn Locke is averaging 338 passing yards per game, but Rockwall has some injury concerns. Senior Khalil Catlett (66-332) has stepped up nicely for an injured Zach Henry and the Yellowjackets will need JJ Williams (13-285) and others in the receiving corps to do the same without the services of Smith-Njigba.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.