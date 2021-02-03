In what has been an up-and-down year for the Allen boys basketball team, Tuesday’s second half against Prosper was a welcome sight for head coach Joe McCullough.
What was a three-point game against at the half turned into the Eagles’ most lopsided victory in nearly two months — avenging a prior loss to district rival Prosper, 71-52, to climb into third place in District 5-6A.
“We still feel our best basketball is ahead of us. To get a second half like that, we finally strung together some shots,” McCullough said. “Once we started doing that, it built up a little confidence. It’s been a rough year for getting a rhythm going, but we’ve strung together a few weeks under our regular routine and it’s starting to pay off.”
Allen outscored Prosper 44-28 over the final two quarters, blowing open what was a 27-24 ballgame at halftime. Senior Mason Gibson was the catalyst, pouring in 18 of his game-high 23 points in the second half and sparking a torrent of Eagle offense that paced a 12-4 start to the third quarter.
“My teammates got me open looks,” Gibson said. “We got in the paint, kicked it out and that created some open shots. We’ve been practicing those shots for a long time. I was feeling it in the second half and kept shooting.”
After senior Ian Motta converted layup while being fouled, Gibson proceeded to score or assist on the Eagles’ next 15 points. That included 10 points and a pair of assists, including a feed in transition to his younger brother, junior Miles Gibson, who threw down a dunk over a Prosper defender to send the arena into a frenzy for a 37-26 lead.
“That was my favorite assist of the year,” Mason Gibson said. “Being able to pass it to my brother and him getting his first body was pretty awesome. It was a pretty great moment.”
Motta got comfortable as well, scoring 12 of his 16 points in the second half, while Miles Gibson chipped in nine points to help Allen improve to 5-5 in district play. The win leapfrogged Allen over Prosper into third place, as the visitors struggled to find their footing on offense amid the Eagles’ surge.
With Mason Gibson racing up and down the floor to pace Allen, Prosper didn’t convert a field goal in the second half until 1:41 remained in the third quarter following a 3-pointer by Jordan Hall.
Prosper was led by 15 points from freshman Jaxson Ford, although Allen did well to limit the damage elsewhere. Ford was the lone Prosper player in double figures — a stark contrast to the teams’ first meeting on Jan. 8, where Prosper outlasted Allen in overtime, 79-66, thanks to four double-digit scorers.
“We had a pretty good defensive game both halves,” McCullough said. “They try to play through their bigs and we did a good job on that, plus keying on their shooters. We didn’t let the bigs control the game like they did at their place.”
Allen girls stay in title hunt
Should Allen’s girls basketball team hope to figure into the district championship picture in 5-6A, the best it can hope for is a split with Denton Guyer.
That goal is still alive for Allen after Tuesday, riding a commanding defensive effort to slow Prosper for a 39-26 road victory. The win marks Allen’s second straight since suffering a 65-42 loss to Guyer on Jan. 26, keeping Allen (10-1) a half-game behind Guyer (11-1) heading into Friday’s regular-season finale against Denton Braswell.
Senior Zoe Jackson missed Allen’s recent meeting with Guyer due to a finger injury but has made up for lost time since returning to action. The Butler commit led Allen with 16 points on Tuesday, while fellow senior Cierra Trigg chipped in 14.
Defensively, the Lady Eagles limited Prosper to just 12 points in the first half and didn’t allow a double-digit quarter.
Allen looks to replicate that effort Friday against third-place Braswell, who played Allen to the wire in the teams’ first meeting on Jan. 12, 41-37. The Lady Eagles and Lady Bengals tip off at 7:30 p.m. on Allen’s home floor.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.