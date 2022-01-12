With just a couple days left before moving to Waco, senior Averi Carlson made a visit to Lovejoy High School on Tuesday morning for what she was told would be for a round of interviews.
Although that still wound up being the case, it came following a surprise that the three-time state champion setter never saw coming -- an announcement from head coach Natalie Puckett, with family and teammates on hand, that Carlson had been named Gatorade National Volleyball Player of the Year.
"This honor is huge. I can't even put into words how it feels. It doesn't feel real at all," Carlson said.
The accolade comes amid an award-winning finish to Carlson's decorated high school career at Lovejoy. A four-year starter, Carlson led the Lady Leopards to a 42-6 record and a third consecutive Class 5A state championship last season.
Qualifying for state all four years of her varsity career, Carlson's list of accolades is substantial, even if just confined to her senior season. On the heels of guiding Lovejoy to the ninth state title in program history, Carlson was named a first-team All-American by MaxPreps, Under Armour and the American Volleyball Coaches Association. She is a member of the U.S. Women's U20 national team and is ranked as the country's No. 3 prospect for the Class of 2022 by PrepVolleyball.com.
Gatorade took into account Carlson's work off the court as well. In addition to maintaining a 3.98 GPA, Carlson volunteers on behalf of Grace Bridges regional food bank in Celina, the Samaritan Inn homeless shelter in McKinney and the Special Olympics. She is an active member of Lovejoy's PALS (Peer Assistance Leadership Skills) program, the Prestonwood Baptist Church community and PAWS, which assists special needs students.
Carlson is just the second Texan to be named to Gatorade National Volleyball Player of the Year.
"Being able to have all these awards and win state has been amazing. Getting this award and ending on that note has been so cool," Carlson said. "It's awesome being able to end my (time in) high school -- I leave in two days to go up to Baylor to move in, so getting this award has been an amazing ending."
The Star Local Media all-area MVP, Carlson ran the offense for one of the state's perennial powerhouse programs dating back to 2018 as a freshman. The Baylor commit totaled nearly 3,500 assists between her freshman and junior years before expanding her skill set to take on more of a hitting role as part of a two-setter offense under Puckett in 2021.
Splitting setting duties with fellow senior All-American Rosemary Archer, a Pepperdine commit, Carlson juggled her passing with a more pronounced role playing on the pin and handled the transition with ease. On the year, she totaled 212 kills (her previous career-best mark for a season was 112 as a freshman) to go along with 919 assists, 378 digs, 72 aces and 23 blocks. That versatility paid off all postseason, including in the 5A state final against Grapevine where Carlson logged a triple-double of 10 kills, 16 assists and 10 digs in a 3-0 win. She was named MVP of the state tournament.
In Carlson's four seasons at Lovejoy, the program totaled a record of 163-18.
"My time at Lovejoy has been full of so many amazing opportunities. I've grown so much over the past four years," Carlson said. "Being able to win three state titles and being able to play under both Ryan Mitchell and Natalie Puckett has grown me into the player I am today. I'm super thankful I got to play next to some of the best players.
"It's been amazing I'm so happy I get to end my high school career on this note."
Tuesday's announcement came with Carlson having finished all the required schoolwork to graduate early. She said that she'll move in at Baylor on Thursday to get a head start on her college volleyball career. Carlson has been committed to playing for the Lady Bears since June 2020.
"They have a great coaching staff, great players. I'm just excited to get up there and get started. Their program is amazing and I can't wait to be a part of it," Carlson said. "... They wanted me to get up there early just to get in the program early so I'd have a better chance of starting as a freshman. Just to have that semester under my belt before we start the season in the fall."
While Carlson was busy leading Lovejoy to a state championship, Baylor was authoring a third straight run to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA tournament. The Lady Bears went 22-6 on the year.
