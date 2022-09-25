Hannah Gonzalez

Lovejoy senior Hannah Gonzalez has been part of three Class 5A state championship runs with the Lady Leopards volleyball team during her high school career.

 By Matt Welch | Star Local Media

Lovejoy senior Hannah Gonzalez has experienced plenty of winning during her high school volleyball career.

She cracked the Lady Leopards' varsity roster as a freshman and has been part of three consecutive Class 5A state championship runs for the state powerhouse.

