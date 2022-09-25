Lovejoy senior Hannah Gonzalez has experienced plenty of winning during her high school volleyball career.
She cracked the Lady Leopards' varsity roster as a freshman and has been part of three consecutive Class 5A state championship runs for the state powerhouse.
Along the way, Gonzalez has authored her share of highlight-reel moments on the court, between thunderous kills down the middle, crowd-popping blocks and an invaluable energy within the Lady Leopards' rotation.
In this week's student-athlete profile, Gonzalez discusses the growth of a young Lovejoy squad, her growth as a leader, and the reputation that comes with playing for one of the state's most successful volleyball programs.
SLM: Lovejoy entered the week on a four-match winning streak (its longest of the season). What has stood out about the team's play during that stretch?
HG: I think that the team has had a change of mindset. In the book study that we have weekly, we are learning how to "Think Like a Warrior". I feel like the team has really bought into the warrior mindset that we are engraving into our team culture and it shows on the court.
The team is starting to loosen up and play more comfortable together. The younger players are learning how to lead in small areas that when put together will create a huge difference.
SLM: With all the starters Lovejoy had to replace from last year, what has it been like adjusting to having so many new faces on the court this season?
HG: We definitely have a young team. It's an adjustment to get all our newcomers to buy into our culture and get them used to the speed of varsity level volleyball. New is not bad, it just takes intentionality from our upperclassmen to mentor and hold our younger players to a higher level.
SLM: How much has your role changed from last season now that you're a senior?
HG: Since I was a freshman, I always assigned myself a leadership role on the team. Although I was never the "oldest" or the "best" on the team, I took it upon myself to lead the team in a small area whether it be providing energy, cheering, points, or a voice for the team, I've always led.
This year, the amount of responsibility has gotten heavier as I am the senior captain for a championship legacy team. The individual leadership roles that I assigned myself in the past three years have prepared me to take on the ultimate leadership role on the team.
Not only do I have to be a lead scorer, but I have to be be the energy, heart, fire, passion, and mentor for my team. I love the challenge. I thrive under the pressure and have decided to lead this year with excellence.
SLM: On a similar note, what did you learn from last season's senior class?
HG: I am so blessed to have been under so many amazing volleyball players for the past three years. I have learned so much from each of the 25 players that have been seniors from each class and have graduated during my time at Lovejoy.
Although many of them don't know the impact that they have had on my game, I have taken bits and pieces from each of them and wouldn't be the player that I am today without them.
SLM: What is it like playing for Lovejoy and carrying that reputation with all that this volleyball program has accomplished?
HG: It is a blessing to play for a championship program. It's easy to be intimidated when you walk into the gym and see our nine state champion banners hanging above the court, but the reward of the opportunity of a life changing experience and community that you are welcomed into and become a part of is worth the pressure.
Carrying the reputation is an honor and something that most athletes dream to be a part of. When it's in the culture of people around you, it becomes your culture too. We make sure that all members of our program feel like they are part of something greater, even if they aren't on the court at the end of the day.
SLM: Who have been some of the biggest influences on your growth as a volleyball player?
HG: God has put so many people in my life to inspire and push me along in my volleyball journey. My parents first push me to be the best player and person that I can be and have provided for me so well to be successful.
All my coaches have given me parts of my game that I build upon and each have contributed to my success.
All my teammates in the past especially and now have kept the fire on my tail to keep on preforming and create a competitive environment to never be comfortable in my abilities.
SLM: Do you have any sort of pregame ritual or routine to get in the proper frame of mind before a game?
HG: Before games, the team gets into a big circle on the court and dances to "Cupid Shuffle" and "Cotton Eyed Joe". This gets us really hype and ready for our match.
We also say our prayer in the huddle, and when the national anthem is playing, I always pray. Praying reminds me that my talent comes from the Lord and that I'm playing for His glory and not my own.
It's important to me to acknowledge God because he has blessed me in so many ways through my volleyball career.
