DENTON — For the eighth consecutive year, Allen will enter the UIL football playoffs without a loss on its record.
The Eagles polished off their latest unbeaten regular season on Thursday and did so in familiar fashion, punting only one time and uncorking a flurry of big plays en route to the second-highest scoring night of their 8-0 campaign (6-0 in District 5-6A) following a 59-35 victory over Denton Braswell from CH Collins Stadium.
Allen, ranked No. 4 in Class 6A, captured an outright district championship and will carry its unblemished record into the postseason as the top seed in the 6A Division I bracket.
“I’m just really proud of our players and coaches and the commitment that they’ve put into this to have a successful season,” said Terry Gambill, Allen head coach.
Thursday’s win marked the fifth time this year that Allen has accrued 49 or more points, closing out the regular season averaging 49.8 per game. Against a Braswell defense allowing 43.1 points per game, the Eagles were aggressive from the onset, hunting deep ball after deep ball as the Bengals singled up in coverage against twin seniors Blaine and Bryson Green.
The Eagles reaped the benefits, with the star wideouts combining for 14 catches for 266 yards and four touchdowns in the win. Blaine Green averaged more than 35 yards per catch, turning three of his four catches into touchdowns and totaling 141 receiving yards, while Bryson Green logged 10 catches for 125 yards and a score.
“What a way for those two to play heading into the playoffs,” Gambill said. “We’re very, very proud because of the work ethic they’ve put into our program and the commitment they’ve shown. It’s not a surprise to see them have a night like this.”
Allen 45, Braswell 21 @ 7:07/3QMake it 3 TDs for Allen WR Blaine Green tonight. His 3rd comes on a 1-handed grab on a fade from General Booty from 7 yds out. pic.twitter.com/4cbBphbN8z— Matt Welch (@MWelchSLM) December 4, 2020
Allen 31, Braswell 7 @ 4:03/2QShades of last week vs Prosper as Allen goes to the air from its own 1 yard line. General Booty to Bryson Green for the score. pic.twitter.com/Kvhjz7jI1l— Matt Welch (@MWelchSLM) December 4, 2020
The two Oklahoma State commits took turns pillaging the Braswell defense and contributed to a stretch of 31 consecutive points that blew the ballgame open.
Trailing 7-0 after surrendering a 13-yard touchdown pass from Bengal quarterback Tristan McClary to receiver Jaylon Banks on its opening drive, Allen responded in kind with consecutive touchdowns scored by senior Jordan Johnson — a 7-yard pass from senior General Booty and a 49-yard run for a 17-7 lead with 1:09 left in the first quarter. Johnson carried the ball just six times for 113 yards and a score.
Booty, who threw for 242 yards and four scores in the win, and the passing game took flight from there. The quarterback slung touchdown passes to Blaine Green (51 yards) and Bryson Green (1 yard) en route to a 31-14 lead at the half, and senior quarterback Jake Wolff carried the baton in the second half with a 75-yard strike to Blaine Green on the first play of the third quarter.
Blaine Green added a one-handed, 7-yard scoring grab later in the frame and junior Jacob Brasher (52-yard reception) and senior Andrew Sprecher (11-yard run) found the end zone later in the half to round out the scoring.
Allen 52, Braswell 28 @ 1:44/3QJake Wolff has his 2nd TD pass of the quarter. He finds Jacob Brasher open down the sideline and the WR does the rest for a 52 yd TD. Impressive YAC. pic.twitter.com/AngDNyIqdZ— Matt Welch (@MWelchSLM) December 4, 2020
The big plays contributed to a 613-yard night for the Allen offense — not much more than Braswell’s 602. The Eagles’ production, however, came on 64 offensive snaps and good for 9.6 yards per play versus 98 plays run by Braswell at 6.1 yards per play.
Although the Bengals managed to move the ball plenty on Thursday, Allen didn’t budge against a flurry of fourth-down gambles by head coach Cody Moore. After converting two fourth downs on its opening drive of the ballgame, the Bengals failed to move the chains on their next six fourth-down tries.
“It goes back to how they practiced this week and the coach’s game plan,” Gambill said. “They wanted to do a great job tonight and when you practice well, good things happen. You’ve got chances to create turnovers and big plays, as well as eliminate those big plays.”
Gambill lauded his defense’s handling of the Bengals’ up-tempo scheme, which contributed to a wealth of statistical edges for the homeisde in the first half. Through two quarters, Braswell doubled up Allen in offensive snaps (62-31), had a 20-11 edge on first downs and a plus-3 in turnover differential but trailed by 17 points.
The Bengals' saving grace was four turnovers forced. In addition to a pair of Booty interceptions on deep throws, the Eagles lost a pair of fumbles — a season-high in turnovers as Allen begins preparations for the postseason.
“Lack of focus — we’ve got do a better job of ball security,” Gambill said. “We’ll go to work on it next week. We’re going to celebrate this victory, but if we continue to turn the ball over like that then we won’t be in the playoffs for very long.”
Up first will be a home game at a date and time to be determined against the bottom Div. I seed for District 6-6A, which will be decided on Friday.
