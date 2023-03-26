Sidney Green

Allen senior Sidney Green finished third in the 300-meter hurdles at the Class 6A state meet last year.

 By Matt Welch | Star Local Media

Allen senior Sidney Green has been running track since she was 5 years old but could have hardly foreseen the hurdles becoming such a prominent part in her success.

Having run for the Lady Eagles all four years of her high school career, Green's brief freshman season — cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic — consisted of competing in relays, long jump, triple jump and the 400-meter dash.

For continued news and coverage on the local sports scene, follow Matt Welch on Twitter. Email him with sports story suggestions at mwelch@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments