Overtimes battles, walk-off finishes and a showdown between two of the best in the state headlined the first half of the District 5-6A football schedule, which passed its halfway mark last week.
Perennial powers Allen and Denton Guyer have expectedly vied for the top spot in the league standings, while the likes of McKinney Boyd, Denton Braswell and Prosper remain in the thick of the playoff discussion.
With three weeks left in the regular season, here’s how 5-6A is shaking up at the midpoint of its district schedule.
1. Allen (3-0)
The more things change, the more they stay the same.
Despite multiple projections that Allen’s longstanding stranglehold on its district may be in jeopardy, including in this very space, the Eagles are nevertheless in pole position to hoist a 16th straight district title.
It hasn’t come without some bumps along the way, but Allen has turned a corner since 5-6A play got underway. The signs were there during a 71-29 thumping of Little Elm on Oct. 8 and that remained the case last week in a 38-31 road win over Guyer, then ranked No. 4 in Class 6A, in a game in which the Eagles never trailed.
Allen has sharpened its identity under first-year head coach Chad Morris, leaning on a multi-pronged run game anchored by Jaylen Jenkins and Devyn Turner, while quarterback Mike Hawkins continues to develop as a dual-threat option behind center. The Eagles are averaging 285.3 rushing yards per game — the explosiveness in the backfield has been aided mightily by one of the top offensive lines in the area.
Allen has been just as formidable in the trenches on defense as well, deploying an assembly line of capable pass rushers who accounted for eight sacks on Guyer quarterback Jackson Arnold last week.
The Eagles have games remaining against McKinney, Prosper and Braswell as they look to keep their unbeaten district record intact.
2. Denton Guyer (3-1)
Although the Wildcats’ pursuit of a district title took a hit last week against Allen — Guyer remains winless in six attempts against the Eagles — they’ll have a chance to all but sew up second place with a win Friday over Boyd.
Guyer’s 2021 campaign hasn’t been without some notable highlights in Rodney Webb’s second year at the helm — the Wildcats scored two of the bigger preseason wins of any team in the state against city rival and reigning 5A Div. I state champion Denton Ryan and Atascocita.
The Wildcats rank just fourth in the district in scoring at 36 points per game and fall outside the area’s top 25 in total offense, but the passing game has been a bright spot with quarterback Jackson Arnold thriving in his first year starting. He ranks sixth in the area in passing yardage at 1,970 yards and 16 touchdowns.
Guyer’s defensive production stacks up well at just 284.6 yards and 18.8 points allowed per game, but those figures took a hit with Allen gashing the Wildcats for 357 yards on the ground on nearly 9 yards per carry.
With games remaining against Boyd and Little Elm, Guyer is once again positioned to be the district’s top seed in the 6A Division II playoffs.
3. McKinney Boyd (2-1)
The Broncos’ resurgent 2020 wasn’t a mirage. Midway through the district schedule, the Broncos have the exact conference record they had at this juncture last season and are firmly in the mix for a return to the playoffs.
The method to Boyd’s madness hasn’t changed much — the Broncos still defend at a high level at just 24.1 points allowed per game compared to 23.1 last season, and they have a versatile group of skill position players steering the offense.
Consider the years being submitted by Peyton Shaw, Caden Park and Carter Whitefield. Park is Boyd’s leading receiver (469 yards), Whitefield is the team’s leading rusher (562) and Shaw is second in both categories (160 rushing, 393 receiving). All three contribute elsewhere — Park and Shaw help anchor the secondary, whereas Whitefield had a strip-and-score fumble recovery touchdown last week against Little Elm, and Park returned a kickoff 78 yards for a touchdown earlier in that same ballgame.
The Broncos have showcased a flair for the dramatic as well — their last three wins have come by a combined nine points — and they’ll get a chance to clinch a playoff berth with high-stakes bouts remaining against Guyer, McKinney and Prosper.
4. Denton Braswell (2-2)
Despite graduating a litany of skill talent from last season, the Bengals remain potent with the area’s No. 10 offense at 443.6 yards per game. Having two players who rank top 10 in the Metroplex at their respective positions certainly helps, with running back Jaylon Burton (1,427 rushing yards) and receiver Ja’Ryan Wallace (785 receiving yards) enjoying monster campaigns so far.
And whereas Braswell needed to lean heavily on that offense last season, the Bengals have made notable strides on defense this season. Following Thursday’s 49-14 win over McKinney, Braswell is allowing 27.6 points per game this season — down a whopping 15.5 points from last year’s figure. Against the Lions, Braswell’s defense was particularly impressive controlling the line of scrimmage.
A more balanced product has fittingly thrusted Braswell into playoff contention. The Bengals have already bested two teams slotted below them in the standings in Little Elm and McKinney, and a win Friday over Prosper would all but secure a postseason spot in just their second season as a 6A program.
5. Prosper (1-2)
File Friday’s game in Denton under “must win” for the Eagles as they look to rise to .500 for the first time in district play.
Prosper is coming off its bye week and on a productive note as well — last seen riding a strong fourth quarter to a 31-14 victory over McKinney. The Eagles rallied in the second half despite three turnovers committed over the first two quarters, pulling away behind a pair of Harrison Rosar touchdown passes to Tyler Bailey and Hunter Summers.
The Eagles have hung their hat on defense at 274.4 yards per game on the season, including just 113 passing yards, but get three run-first teams to close out the regular season in Braswell, Allen and Boyd.
The upshot for Prosper is that it still controls its own destiny with respect to the playoffs, but there’s not much margin for error. An ill-afforded 59-56 overtime loss to Little Elm set back Prosper to start district, and a loss to Braswell means Prosper can finish no better than 3-3. Surrendering a head-to-head tiebreaker to the Bengals would all but eliminate the Eagles from postseason contention.
6. Little Elm (1-3)
The first half of the Lobos’ 2021 campaign likely ranks among the program’s most impressive stretches of play. Little Elm began the year at 5-0, averaging 54 points per game behind a pressure-cooker offense chalked in continuity. Quarterback John Mateer currently ranks seventh in the area at 1,936 passing yards and 20 touchdowns.
The Lobos capped their emphatic first half with the aforementioned overtime win over Prosper — a high-water mark for the team that has since given way to a three-game losing streak. Double-digit losses to Braswell and Allen did Little Elm’s playoff hopes no favors, and a 48-44 loss to Boyd last Friday may very well have been the coffin nail.
The Lobos came out firing with 26 first-quarter points before scoring just 18 the rest of the way while surrendering three non-offensive touchdowns in the loss.
Following its bye, Little Elm has matchups remaining against Guyer and McKinney.
7. McKinney (0-3)
The Lions are still in search of their first win in 5-6A, mired in a three-game losing streak since amassing a 3-1 record during non-district play.
McKinney has flashed moments of brilliance along the way, notably staying within one score Guyer and Prosper through three quarters in their respective matchups, but sustaining offensive production has been a chore during district play. After averaging 37 points in the preseason, the Lions are scoring just 18 per game in district.
McKinney has started a different quarterback each of its past three games and is chalked in youth at the skill positions — the Lions’ leading rusher, Bryan Jackson, and their two leading receivers, Xavier Filsaime and Messiah Washington, are all sophomores. In time, this team could be scary.
