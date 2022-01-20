District 5-6A reached the halfway mark in its girls basketball schedule last week, and in just its second year as a Class 6A program, Denton Braswell has set the pace.
The Lady Bengals, ranked No. 13 in the latest Class 6A state poll by the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches, emerged from the first half of conference schedule unbeaten. Following Tuesday's 71-19 rout of McKinney Boyd, Braswell racked up its sixth double-digit win in seven district ballgames.
Only second-place Allen has stayed within single digits of the red-hot Lady Bengals. The Lady Eagles, along with Prosper and Little Elm, round out the current playoff picture, while McKinney is on the tails of the latter two.
As the second half of the district schedule gets underway, here's a look at where things stand in 5-6A girls basketball.
1. Denton Braswell (7-0)
David Wolman: Braswell is still in its infancy as a program, with the school having first opened in 2016. But the Lady Bengals have advanced past the beginner's stage and created a winning culture in just a short amount of time with five straight non-losing seasons.
Right now, Braswell is one of the hottest teams in the Dallas area. Winners of 19 consecutive games, the Lady Bengals have tied a school record for most wins in a single season -- matching the mark of the 2019-20 team that finished 26-7.
Braswell has a dominant scorer in LSU pledge Alisa Williams, while fellow senior Jazmyne Jackson has provided solid secondary offense for a Lady Bengals squad that has won six of its seven district games by at least 10 points.
2. Allen (5-1)
Matt Welch: The Lady Eagles had a wealth of talent to replace from last season’s co-district championship squad. And although they’re playing catch-up to state-ranked Braswell, Allen has rebounded well with five district wins by an average of 15.2 points during the first half of 5-6A play.
The Lady Eagles have particularly ramped up their defensive output since the turn of the new year — prior to last Friday’s 61-53 loss to Braswell, Allen held the trio of Guyer, McKinney and Prosper to just 33 points per game.
Just as the Lady Eagles have impressed on defense, junior Raimi McCrary continues to come into her own. The versatile forward entered the week averaging 20 points per game since district play resumed on Jan. 4.
3. Prosper (4-3)
Matt Welch: The Lady Eagles have made the playoffs six of the past seven seasons and that consistency is shining once again with Prosper in position for another postseason berth.
The team's seeding remains up in the air, particularly following Tuesday's loss to Little Elm, which split the head-to-head series between the two district foes. Despite a resilient comeback effort by the Lady Eagles, who overcame a 20-point deficit, Tuesday's setback continued a challenging stretch for Prosper, which has just one win in its past six ballgames.
The schedule eases up a bit for the remainder of the month, and Prosper can look to the veteran play of senior Peyton Mosley, who has stepped up as the team's go-to scorer, to help steady the ship for the homestretch.
3. Little Elm (4-3)
David Wolman: After starting the season 1-5, Little Elm has come on strong lately. The Lady Lobos defeated Prosper 65-57 on Tuesday for their fifth consecutive win, and in the process, reached the .500 mark for the first time this season.
A big reason behind Little Elm's recent surge has been the standout play of junior guard Amarachi Kimpson. The UNLV commit, who was the district's offensive player of the year in the 2020-21 season, is fifth in scoring average for all Dallas-area 6A players at 21.3 points per game.
The Lady Lobos have also received great complementary scoring from freshmen guards Raniyah Hunt and Shiloh Kimpson, the younger sister of Amarachi. Hunt scored 11 of her 15 points in Little Elm's 59-46 win against McKinney on Jan. 14.
Shiloh Kimpson, meanwhile, is second on the team in scoring at 10 points per game. One season after missing the playoffs, a return to the postseason seems likely for Little Elm.
5. McKinney (3-4)
Matt Welch: The Lionettes are young but have plenty of upside, rostering only two seniors and starting multiple underclassmen. Initially, that meant some peaks and valleys during the first half of district play with comfortable wins over Guyer and Boyd packaged with double-digit setbacks against the league’s current four playoff teams.
Along the way, sophomore Sam Tillson and junior Adaugo Okpala have paced McKinney as part of a first half that offered its share of promise. Ditto for sophomore Skylar Anamekwe and her skilled interior game.
But in playing programs like Braswell and Prosper close for a half, the young Lionettes are still developing the consistency needed to maintain that performance over a full game.
6. Denton Guyer (1-6)
David Wolman: One season after earning a share of the district title along with Allen, Guyer has struggled mightily in the first year of the post-Bella Earle and Evie Goetz era. Earle and Goetz combined for 31.5 points and 12.3 rebounds per game last year, but are now playing collegiately, respectively, for Abilene Christian and TCU.
Now, the Lady Wildcats are staring at their first losing season since 2017-18 when they finished 15-17.
But one thing that Guyer has to its advantage is balanced scoring. Junior Hailey Mason, who was third in the team in scoring average last year at 6.9 points, is more than capable, while Kaylie Morgan, Raina Akbar, Amaya Langford and Leilah Hubbard have all chipped in.
7. McKinney Boyd (0-7)
Matt Welch: The Lady Broncos remain in search of their first district victory, mired in a slump that includes just one win since Dec. 3.
Boyd managed to hold Allen to just 14 points in the second half of its conference opener — a 44-35 loss — but building off that performance has been a challenge. Since district play resumed on Jan. 4, the Lady Broncos have suffered five straight double-digit losses.
Aniyah Johnson’s play has been a bright spot for the team, emerging as Boyd’s go-to scorer as just a freshman. Her development will be one of the key subplots over the second half as the Lady Broncos look to right the ship.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.