MESQUITE — After going a perfect 5-for-5 on penalty kicks in last week’s regional semifinal win over Keller, the other shoe dropped at the wrong time for the Allen boys soccer team.
The Eagles, immersed in the deepest playoff run in program history, had their dream season stop one round short of the state championship match after being outgunned in a shootout, 3-1, by Rockwall-Heath in Tuesday’s Class 6A state semifinal at Mesquite Memorial Stadium.
“We didn’t capitalize on our chances today and didn’t communicate well enough in front of the goal,” said Kim Fullerton, Allen head coach. “They capitalized and that’s what happens sometimes. That’s a really good defensive team who hasn’t been scored on in the run of play. It was a little unlucky for us, but the kids played hard and gave it their all on the field.”
It marked the second straight Tuesday that the Eagles were pushed past regulation, unable to crack a stifling Heath defense over 100 minutes of play. That left both sides in a familiar predicament with both Allen and Heath having won shootouts over the past week.
It was the Hawks who carried that mojo into Tuesday’s penalty kick session.
Heath got goals from Brock Bernard, Jose Miguel Ramirez and Oscar Perales — including a strike from Ramirez that clanked off the crossbar and past the goal line — and some clutch work in net by goalkeeper Eli Finley.
The Eagles countered with a make on their first penalty kick from junior Ayden Mendoza but missed on their next three tries. Two of those were saves by Finley, which set up Perales’ goal to seal the win.
“[Finley] has length and is really good back there. We didn’t keep our cool because we missed,” Fullerton said. “Sometimes that can be a little intimidating because of his size, but our kids tried to put it away from him instead of right at him.”
Finley took the reins in the second half, while Junior Tovar logged the first 40 minutes in net for the Hawks. Both keepers held firm against an Allen attack that produced more shots on goal than Heath and controlled time of possession. The Eagles had their chances, including a stretch in the first half where they put three shots on goal in a six-minute stretch, but Fullerton saw one too many breakdowns on the attack as Allen was shut out for the first time since March 1 against McKinney Boyd, 1-0 — the Eagles’ last loss.
“We broke them down and got past them but just didn’t keep our cool in the final third. We did not make the final pass or shot too quickly,” Fullerton said. “We had a lot of mistakes that kept us from capitalizing.”
The night's first shot on goal between Allen and Heath, as Allen's Matthew Sanchez works his way through the Heath back line to put one on frame. Saved by the Hawks' keeper. 13 minutes in, scoreless between Allen and Rockwall-Heath. pic.twitter.com/yf2y2d1rH6— Matt Welch (@MWelchSLM) April 13, 2021
Junior Matthew Sanchez was the aggressor early on for Allen, with senior Sam Presser and Mendoza generating multiple shots on goal as well. The Eagles’ back line, led by seniors Chris Duhon and Greysen Golgert, helped to limit Heath to only four shots on frame for Allen senior goalkeeper Jackson Leavitt.
Tuesday’s loss caps Allen’s season at 21-5-1 overall, snapping a 10-match win streak. The Eagles were making their first-ever appearance in the state semifinals, eclipsing the school’s postseason campaign in 1993 that ended in the regional finals.
“This is a very good team. They’ve worked hard and put it all out there. I think everyone can see that we played a good brand of soccer and represented Allen well,” Fullerton said.
