ARLINGTON – All that Allen wanted was one stop on defense.
On a night in which Euless Trinity junior tailback Ollie Gordon gashed Allen’s defense for 451 rushing yards and six touchdowns, the Eagles appeared to have him bottled up on 4th and 4 at the Allen 24-yard line with 58 seconds left in a four-point game.
But, just like all game, Gordon found a second gear and extended his body forward for the first down.
Gordon’s fourth-down run helped the Trojans to run out the clock on a 49-45 victory in a Class 6A Division 1 regional championship held Saturday night at Globe Life Park.
“We had him stopped, just didn’t get it finished,” said Terry Gambill, Allen head coach. “You’ve got to give Trinity credit. They came out on top tonight. They have a great program, great tradition. I’m very, very proud of our football team and our effort tonight. It was just a great battle.”
Euless Trinity (11-1) passed for just 22 yards against Allen (10-1) – a week after senior quarterback Valentino Foni threw for 311 yards in an area round game against Midland Lee -- but rushed for 526 yards on 62 attempts, an average of 8.48 yards per tote.
Allen’s season ends in the third round of the playoffs. Euless Trinity will draw Southlake Carroll (10-1) in the quarterfinals, set for 11 a.m. Jan. 2 back at Globe Life Park.
Gordon’s big night on the ground was countered with a great performance from Eagles senior quarterback General Booty.
Booty completed his first 13 passes, on his way to finishing 32-of-42 passes through the air with four touchdowns to go along with 66 rushing yards on 12 carries.
However, it was two second-half interceptions by Booty that proved costly – none more so than the one that Trinity junior defensive back Jacob Schaeffer hauled in on a sideline pass intended for Oklahoma State pledge Bryson Green with 2:44 left in the game.
The interception came less than a minute after Gordon rushed for his sixth touchdown – a 2-yard burst – for a 49-45 Trinity lead.
“He’s a very strong, physical runner,” Gambill said. “We just couldn’t finish it.”
It was a complete reversal from the first half.
Allen came out of the gates firing with Booty leading the charge. The Eagles struck first on a nine-yard touchdown run from Hawaii pledge Jordan Johnson for a 7-0 Allen lead with 7:53 left in the first quarter. Booty went five-for-five through the air for 44 yards on that drive.
Gordon had touchdown runs of 2 and 37 yards in the first half, but the Eagles always had an answer.
Allen never trailed in the first half, and in fact, appeared to be in command after Blaine Green caught a 34-yard touchdown pass from Booty give the Eagles a 24-13 lead with 3:11 remaining until intermission.
All four of Booty’s touchdown passes were caught by the Green brothers, Blaine and Bryson – both Oklahoma State signees. Blaine caught six passes for 84 yards, while Bryson finished with 49 yards on a team-high seven receptions. Johnson carried 12 times for 62 yards in his final game in an Eagle uniform.
“I thought that we were doing a lot of great things early in the ballgame,” Gambill said. “I thought that (Booty) played up to his expectation.”
Trinity responded with 22 third-quarter points to take a 35-31 lead into the fourth quarter. Gordon accounted for all three Trojan scores with runs of 29, 4 and 23 yards, the last of which came within 33 seconds of each other late in the third quarter. An interception by Trojan senior linebacker Sateki Wolfgramm set up the third touchdown run of the quarter for Gordon.
The lead changed hands three times in the fourth quarter. Allen’s final lead came on a 100-yard kickoff return by Johnson with 5:54 left in the ballgame. His big play on special teams put the Eagles on top 45-42.
But again, Allen had no answer for Gordon. He ran from the 2 for his sixth and final score with just over three minutes remaining.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.