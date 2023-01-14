With each week into the new year, the stakes amplify on the hardwood with district play for high school basketball teams in full swing.
Just the first two weeks of the year have already produced plenty of highlight reel moments throughout the area, with competitive playoff races taking shape in locals districts like 5-6A and 6-6A.
As several teams approach the midpoint of their district schedules, here's a look around my Collin County coverage area at a few who have already made a bit of noise early into 2023.
Plano East boys
The Panthers may very well be a defensive rebound away from sole possession of first place in District 6-6A. East was nothing short of resilient in battling back during its Jan. 6 road showdown against reigning league champion Plano, dragging the Wildcats to overtime before some late heroics by junior Justin Buenaventura spelled the difference in a 60-59 loss.
While just the team's third setback of the season — all three losses have come to teams ranked in the top 20 of the latest Texas Association of Basketball Coaches state rankings — East is nevertheless in an advantageous spot to potentially secure the program's first playoff appearance since 2016.
The Panthers, 3-1 in 6-6A, have taken care of business elsewhere on their schedule, including a 68-57 win over Lewisville that could loom large with the Farmers handing Plano its first district loss on Tuesday.
Among the calling cards for East's success thus far has been the balance of a junior-heavy rotation chalked in players capable of scoring between 15-20 points on a given night. In fact, four different players — juniors Jordan Mizell, Xavier Miller, Narit Chotikavanic and sophomore DJ Hall—have scored at least 15 points in one of East's first four district ballgames.
Allen boys and girls
The Eagles and Lady Eagles exited Tuesday's slate of games tied, record-wise, for first place in 5-6A.
The Allen boys have been the top team in their district by a considerable margin with four wins decided by an average of 27.5 points following Tuesday's 69-53 win over Prosper. That marked victories in eight of the Eagles' past nine games, with the lone setback coming in the finals of the Allen In-N-Out Burger Holiday Invitational against No. 1-ranked Lake Highlands, 81-68.
Chalk it up to the Wildcats' firepower as the lone team to eclipse 75 points allowed by the Eagles' defense this season. Allen has been particularly impressive on that end of the floor during district play, holding its first four opponents to 49.3 points — three of those matchups coming against teams in either second or third place.
Senior Femi Olaniyan leads a deep cast of scorers with 13.5 points per game during district play.
Allen has conjured a similar identity within its girls team under first-year head coach Stephanie Shaw. One of the biggest changes in the Lady Eagles' offseason came on defense, and the team's pressure has suffocated district opponents to the tune of 35.7 points allowed heading into Friday's showdown with Little Elm.
And much like its boys team, the Allen girls are all too willing to spread the wealth with four different players — senior Alexis Cortez, junior Aryn Roberts, junior Skye Pepp and freshman Simone Richmond — leading the squad in scoring through their first six district games.
McKinney girls
One rung below the Allen girls sits McKinney, which has enjoyed an improved 2022-23 campaign after falling short of a playoff spot last season.
The Lionettes had plenty of reason for optimism with the majority of their starting lineup back from last season, anchored by the veteran trio of juniors Sam Tillson, Skylar Anamekwe and senior Adaugo Okpala. That potential has already shined through thanks to a 49-47 win over reigning 5-6A champion and No. 9-ranked Denton Braswell on Dec. 20.
McKinney's size and scrappiness on the defensive end makes them a tough out, evidenced by 44.3 points allowed on the season. Offensively, freshman Jaidyn Gunter has emerged as a force out of the backcourt with 25 points scored against Braswell and an average of 18 per game over the Lionettes' last four district games.
McKinney has done well to nudge its way into the playoff mix. Second-half district rematches with Allen, Little Elm and Braswell will dictate how much further the resurgent Lionettes can climb the standings.
Celina boys
Over in 4A, the Bobcats had an eight-year playoff streak snapped last year following a fifth-place finish that unraveled late with back-to-back losses by two points or less to close out the regular season. Celina battled its share of peaks and valleys on the way to a 6-6 district campaign, but the team has taken a noteworthy step forward with a 16-8 record heading into Friday's conference opener against Anna.
The Bobcats have nearly matched last year's win total and closed out their preseason on a five-game winning streak. Celina had the hot hand from long range in several of those wins, and that firepower extends throughout the rotation with numerous players capable of letting it fly from 3-point range.
Junior Cooper St. Aubin has been among the standouts for the Bobcats, who will learn pretty quickly how they stack up in 11-4A. Three of Celina's first four district games are against the other three teams projected by the TABC to qualify for the playoffs out of that conference.
Get Allen American news in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.