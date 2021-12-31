All season long, 5-6A staked a viable claim as one of the top football districts in the state.
Of the league’s four playoff qualifiers, Allen and Prosper advanced to the regional finals and Denton Guyer played for the Class 6A Division II state championship with a game effort in defeat to powerhouse Austin Westlake.
The district’s four other programs — McKinney Boyd, McKinney, Little Elm and Braswell — all finished their respective preseason schedules with records above .500, with the Broncos ultimately outlasting the pack for a second straight playoff berth.
Standout players from all seven teams were recently recognized on the 5-6A all-district team, including a wealth of superlatives for reigning conference champion Allen.
The Eagles, despite near-wholesale turnover within their coaching staff, steadied the tide to post a 16th consecutive district championship campaign, and were commended as such by the league’s coaches. Of 5-6A’s nine all-district superlative awards, Allen earned five.
That included a split for district MVP honors with Eagles senior running back Jaylen Jenkins and Guyer junior quarterback Jackson Arnold sharing the award.
Jenkins was among the area’s most explosive runners out of the backfield this season, averaging a whopping 10.1 yards per carry as the anchor of the Allen rushing attack. He totaled 1,519 rushing yards and 22 touchdowns, and he was the team’s second-leading receiver with 318 yards and two more scores through the air.
Allen also wreaked its share of havoc on the defensive side of the ball, particularly up front where junior DJ Hicks’ banner debut with the Eagles included 5-6A defensive MVP honors. The five-star defensive lineman logged 98 tackles, including 54 solo and 23 for a loss of yardage, plus 13 sacks, 16 quarterback hurries, one fumble recovery and two touchdowns.
The bookends of Allen’s defensive line should be stout once again next season, returning both Hicks and sophomore Zina Umeozulu, who was named the district’s defensive newcomer of the year. Umeozulu’s first swim through varsity included 46 tackles, six sacks and eight quarterback pressures.
Allen sophomore quarterback Mike Hawkins enjoyed a productive start to his varsity career as well, named 5-6A offensive newcomer of the year after passing for 2,816 yards, 21 touchdowns and five interceptions. He added 685 rushing yards and seven scores on the ground.
Paving the way for that productivity was a senior-heavy offensive line. Snapping the ball each time was senior Nick Blessing, named 5-6A offensive lineman of the year after a banner season at center. Blessing tallied 17 knockdowns and 32 pancakes on the year.
Elsewhere in the district, Prosper senior Tyler Bailey’s versatility was on display all season as the Eagles made a return to the regional finals. Bailey was fittingly named 5-6A utility player of the year, catching 56 passes for 1,102 yards and 12 touchdowns on offense, plus 211 rushing yards and a score, while chipping in 18 tackles and two interceptions at cornerback. Bailey was also instrumental in Prosper’s special teams as a kick returner.
Little Elm senior John Mateer, meanwhile, capped his record-setting career with the Lobos by being named 5-6A offensive MVP. The quarterback threw for 2,449 yards and led the Lobos in rushing with 847 yards on his way to 28 total touchdowns.
In addition to Arnold, Guyer’s Rowan Briggs was named the district’s defensive lineman of the year and the Wildcats’ coaching staff, led by head coach Rodney Webb, earned staff of the year honors.
The depth of the district’s talent spanned elsewhere, acknowledging student-athletes with an all-district first, second and third team.
Allen’s first-team selections included junior running back Devyn Turner, senior receiver Jordyn Tyson, junior tight end Steven Gorski, senior offensive lineman Neto Umeozulu, senior offensive lineman Jackson Newville, senior kicker Caden Williams, seniors defensive lineman Blake Vaughan, senior defensive lineman Jason Williams and senior long snapper Tug Sanford. Second-team nods went to senior tight end Brennan Harvey, senior offensive lineman Musa Mudesir, senior offensive lineman AJ Lopez, junior defensive lineman Brock Winsett, junior linebacker Michael Momoh, senior cornerback Sign Shuva and senior punter Carter Colaluca.
Prosper, meanwhile, awarded all-district first-team spots to junior quarterback Harrison Rosar, senior wide receiver Houston Hawkins, senior offensive lineman Nash Gagliano, junior defensive lineman Dylan Hinshaw and junior linebacker Carson McClendon. Junior receiver Hunter Summers, senior offensive lineman Troy Stansell, junior offensive lineman Jacob Mumy, senior defensive lineman Aeden Combest, junior linebacker Ethan Higgins, senior linebacker Graydon Splawn and senior cornerback Kaleb Miles all landed on the second team.
Boyd’s first-team honors went to senior running back Carter Whitefield, senior receiver Caden Park, junior offensive lineman Joey Dickson, sophomore kicker Caleb Sempebwa, senior defensive lineman Sean Madkins, senior linebacker Jimmy Fex, senior linebacker Ethan Wesloski, and junior punter Jason Hoyle. The Broncos’ second-team nods went to junior quarterback Ryan Shackleton, senior defensive lineman Dennis Morrison, senior linebacker Jack Karl, junior linebacker Andrew Dawson and senior safety Peyton Shaw.
McKinney recognized sophomore running back Bryan Jackson on the first team, as well as senior safety Damon Youngblood, while junior running back Sheldon King, junior kicker Luke Watkins, senior defensive lineman Tanner Call and sophomore linebacker Makhi Frazier all earned spots on the second team.
Little Elm named senior receiver Josh Joseph and senior cornerbacks Keyshon Mills and Terrance Brooks to the first team, plus junior receiver Cameran Taylor-Butler, senior offensive lineman Bryce Wofford, senior defensive lineman Troy Walker and senior linebacker Tyson Bope to the second team.
