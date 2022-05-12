Call it a mix of accomplishment, relief and elation as Allen senior Sami Hood rounded the bases late in Saturday's area-round playoff game against Irving Nimitz.
She had made that same round-trip 19 other times during the 2022 season, but Saturday's resonated on a different level for the Lady Eagles' star shortstop. In the sixth inning, Hood put the finishing touches on her team's 14-0 victory with her 20th home run of the year — a three-run shot to right field that broke the Dallas-area's single-season home run record.
"It was definitely a great feeling and the relief was also there as well," Hood said. "Friday, they weren't pitching to me and I wasn't sure if I'd get the chance. I had that goal of getting one more and my coach told me not to worry and that it would happen soon. Saturday, they let me hit every time and I figured it out."
It was the latest milestone amid a career year for the Wichita State commit. Now in her fourth season on varsity, Hood has produced career-best marks seemingly across the board — following Saturday's second-round win, she's hitting .477 on the year with 51 hits, 51 runs, 20 homers and 64 RBIs. For comparison's sake, a junior year that netted 5-6A offensive player of the year and Star Local Media all-area honors saw Hood check in at .348 from the plate with 39 hits, 43 runs, 11 homers and 36 RBIs.
"I think a lot of it has just been her mental approach to the game and having an approach at the plate where she's not going up there to swing at any pitch but having a plan about what we want to hit, what we can hit hard," said Kathy Schoettle, Allen head coach. "I think she has done a good job of figuring out whatever pitcher we're seeing that if she swings at good pitches she'll usually hit it pretty hard."
As Hood rewrites the program record books, the groundwork for her ascent as one of the state's premier power hitters was laid well before the start of her senior season. She attributes much of her growth and consistency at the plate from her time working with hitting coach Bobby Buchanan, which she said is coming up on two years.
"One of my friends sent me his contact info and told me that he's really good and that he was a former college coach who has done this and that," Hood said. "We decided to give it a try, and from day one things felt different. He taught me so much and continues to teach me so much each week as I go."
Hood has never been bashful about letting it rip from the plate, even dating back to her freshman year when she led Allen in home runs with four. She did so again as a junior with 11, noting some mechanical tweaks to her swing that have contributed to her improvements as well.
"Recently, I've had to change my starting point. I've made it more flat, so when my barrel comes through the zone it's coming more off my shoulder and then making that solid line for the contact," Hood said.
Hood has also put in plenty of work in the weight room, noting that she and fellow senior Brooklyn Purtell will try and increase their weight every week for certain exercises. It was in the weight room, however, where Hood said she suffered a back injury while coming up on a deadlift last winter. Although the injury sidelined her for a month, she used part of the recovery to again refine her approach at the plate.
"I had a back injury in the winter and after that, whenever I went [to hit with coach Buchanan], we treated it as a time to focus only on mechanics because I couldn't do much with my back," Hood said. "I think from that point on, we found out a lot about my swing and figured out ways to fix it and make me more of a consistent hitter."
Although there was some maintenance early into the season as Hood worked her way back to full strength — she would have to occasionally apply heating packs and be diligent with how she threw the ball — it didn't take long for Hood's historic season to take flight.
Hood's first homer came on Feb. 15 in a wild 13-11 win over Sachse and her second came just two days later against Princeton. By the time Allen had began District 5-6A play, Hood was sitting at nine — just three shy of eclipsing her previous season-high mark 11.
Hood said she came into the season with a goal of exceeding that mark and did so on March 15 against Little Elm in just the Lady Eagles' second district ballgame. It wasn't long after when The Dallas Morning News' Greg Riddle reported on March 22 that Hood was on pace to break the Dallas-area's single-season home run record of 19, set by Wylie alum Mary Stephens in 2011. Word of that milestone eventually made its way to Allen.
"I wasn't even aware of it and didn't know that people were keeping track of it," Schoettle said. "But when word got out, I was just thinking, 'Oh goodness. I guess we're going to have to talk about what we're thinking as we go up to hit — are we going up there to hit home runs or are we going up there with an approach?'"
Schoettle praised Hood for how she handled her pursuit of the record, continuing to operate efficiently from the plate as the anchor of an Allen lineup that averaged 11.2 runs per game during district play. Hood's presence was a big reason why.
"I wouldn't want to be the pitcher 43 feet away from her," Schoettle said. "The people around her have stepped up a lot. She's getting walked a lot and we have Brooklyn hitting behind her, so when teams are walking Sami then she's coming through. It's one of those things that with Sami hitting all these home runs, people are getting on in front of her and it makes it a little tougher to put Sami on, because then you'd be loading the bases for Brooklyn.
"It's one of those things where you're going to force the other team to make some very critical decisions."
Although Hood was intentionally walked multiple times during Game 1 of Allen's area-round series against Nimitz on Friday, she was afforded several chances at the record on Saturday. Hood, who noted that Schoettle always gives her players their home runs balls to keep, said she chose to give the ball from her historic hit on Saturday to her mother as a gift on Mother's Day.
Hood may not be done collecting home-run balls either, as the Lady Eagles shift their attention to a regional quarterfinal series against South Grand Prairie, which begins at 7 p.m. Thursday at Southlake Carroll. The entirety of the best-of-3 series will be played at Carroll, with Game 2 set for 7 p.m. Friday and Game 3, if necessary, scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday.
It's a familiar phase for Allen, returning to the third round for the second consecutive year — a series win this week would clinch the program's first regional semifinal appearance since 1998.
"Any team you face from this point forward is going to be tough," Schoettle said. "There's never an easy road, so it's just a matter of staying clean and doing what we can do. We try to keep it simple, stay sharp and show up ready to play on game day."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.