ALLEN – Allen senior Sami Hood admitted that she hadn’t “been herself” for the past couple of games offensively.
But Hood has this uncanny ability to turn on the switch at any time. She can easily break out of a slump with just one swing of the bat. And that’s all that it took to get the Lady Eagles’ offense going Friday night in Game 2 of its Class 6A bi-district playoff series against Coppell.
Hood launched the go-ahead, three-run home run over the left-field wall in the home half of the third inning, and Allen rode that momentum to a 9-4 win over Coppell to complete the two-game sweep of the opening-round playoff series.
It was quite the night offensively for Hood. She tallied five RBIs and her 19th home run of the season tied the Dallas-area single season record, which had been set by Wylie alum Mary Stephens in 2011. Burleson Centennial’s Bailey Lindemuth also has 19 home runs on the year.
“Today, I really found myself and I did it,” Hood said. “(Coppell pitcher Kat Miller) had been throwing me inside first pitch for the last couple of at-bats. So, I was sitting inside. And it wouldn’t have happened without my runners on base. They made it happen.”
Bot 3rd: Allen 3, Coppell 2HOME RUN @samihood4. Three-run bomb over the left-field wall. pic.twitter.com/rmW2tRsECK— David Wolman (@david_wolmanFWS) April 30, 2022
Allen will play Irving Ni
mitz in the area round next week. Coppell’s season ends at 20-9. It was quite the turnaround this season for the Cowgirls, who finished second in District 6-6A and was a playoff team for the first time since 2019.
“I get compliments all of the time about how this team is doing,” said Ashley Minick, Coppell head coach. “They’re competing, and that’s all that you can ask for as a coach.”
Coppell lost Thursday’s Game 1 by a 3-1 score and mustered just two hits. All it took for the Cowgirls to double that run total was one swing of the bat by sophomore Mallory Moore. She clubbed a two-run home run over the left-field wall in the top of the second to give Coppell a quick 2-0 lead.
It was another big moment over the last week for Moore. She fouled off eight pitches before driving in a run on a hit-by-pitch in a 3-2 win over Flower Mound on April 22 – a victory that wrapped up second place in 6-6A for the Cowgirls.
“She’s just been competing,” Minick said. “She’s been making adjustments, being coachable. She’s doing whatever she can to make sure that she does what benefits the team.”
Top 2nd: Coppell 2, Allen 0HOME RUN @MalloryMoore24 launches the a two-run shot over the left-field wall. First leaf of this bi-district series for @CoppellSoftball pic.twitter.com/Z2oxV1vhDF— David Wolman (@david_wolmanFWS) April 30, 2022
One inning later in Friday’s game, Coppell nearly took a three-run lead. Junior Emily Fischetti hit a ground ball and it appeared that it was going to bounce in right field. Senior first baseman Brooklyn Purtell foiled those plans, making a diving stop then reaching out with her glove hand to touch first base and end the inning.
“BP has saved our butts several times this year,” said Kathy Schoettle, Allen head coach. “She’s solid defensively over there. When we short-hop a throw to first base, she’s unbelievable about picking those up. She helps us look good, that’s for sure.”
It was all Allen the rest of the way.
Hood’s three-run bomb in the bottom of the third gave the Lady Eagles a 3-2 lead – the first of eight unanswered runs for Allen.
Two batters later, freshman Morgan Wright tacked on a triple and scored on a wild pitch for a 4-2 Allen advantage.
A four-run fifth helped Allen to blow the game open. Hood drove in the first two runs with a two-run triple and then scored on a sacrifice fly by Purtell. Sophomore Jackie Purtell made it 8-2 Lady Eagles with an RBI single.
“Our district is a roller coaster,” Schoettle said. “We’ve been ahead. We’ve had to come from behind. We’ve been tied. I think playing through that and some of the struggles that we’ve had during the middle of the season has made us stronger. Right now is the time that pays off.”
Coppell cut the deficit to 8-4 after back-to-back RBI singles by junior Hannah Gullatt and senior Adrianna Erichsen in the top of the sixth.
But it wasn’t enough. Now, Allen will get the weekend to rest before competing in the second round of the postseason against Irving Nimitz next week.
“We’re just so excited,” Hood said. “We haven’t been to the playoffs two times in a row since 2005. We’re just so stoked. We just want to go as far as we can.”
