One of the nation's most sought-after edge rushers, Allen senior Zina Umeozulu will remain stateside when he begins his college football career after verbally committing to the University of Texas.
Umeozulu announced his decision inside the Eagles' fieldhouse on Wednesday evening, picking the Longhorns over Texas A&M and Oklahoma. Hats for all three schools were lined across a table in front of Umeozulu and his family—after looking over all three, Umeozulu took off his jacket to reveal a burnt orange Longhorns jersey donning the No. 72 and his last name on the back.
It's a fitting combination, as that's the exact jersey number worn by Umeozulu's older brother, Neto, a redshirt freshman with the Longhorns. A four-star offensive lineman from his high school days at Allen, Neto committed to Texas in December 2021 when Zina was still a sophomore.
The siblings will reunite in Austin.
"I haven't played with my brother since my sophomore year of high school, so I'm excited to go up against him in practice and see who gets the best of who," Zina told Dave Campbell's Texas Football following his announcement.
Just as Neto was a highly regarded offensive lineman prospect during his time at Allen, Zina has been on Division I recruiting radars on the other side of the ball since the lead-up to his sophomore year. Umeozulu received a scholarship offer from Texas on Oct. 13, 2021—with offers soon to follow from his other two finalists, A&M and OU.
"I feel like UT is the best of both worlds, both academically and for football. I feel like there are a lot of opportunities in the city itself," Umeozulu said.
A four-star prospect per 247Sports.com, tabbed as the No. 17 edge rusher in the country for the Class of 2024, Umeozulu was voted as the District 5-6A defensive newcomer of the year as a sophomore and was named to the Star Local Media all-area football team as a junior.
Dubbed the "heart and soul" of the Eagles by head coach Lee Wiginton, Umeozulu amassed 56 tackles last season with four tackles for a loss of yardage, as well as three sacks and three fumble recoveries.
"Going through the offseason, it was so fun to watch Zina lead the team in so many different ways. He practices hard every snap, it doesn't matter what he's doing," Wiginton said. "But he's also one when he comes out and we're looking for scout team, Zina is going to as scout team receiver or running back. He loves the game of football."
Umeozulu looks to make a similar impact at the next level. He said he projects as a hybrid edge rusher/outside linebacker within the Longhorns' defense. Texas is currently ranked No. 11 in the AP Top 25 following a 1-0 start to the season, with a move to the SEC looming next year for Umeozulu's first season on campus.
"I feel like I'll fit in Austin very well and I feel like I can do a lot of great things down there," Umeozulu said.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.