Zina Umeozulu

Allen senior Zina Umeozulu verbally committed to the University of Texas on Wednesday.

 Photo courtesy of Michael Horbovetz / maxpreps.horbopicz.com

One of the nation's most sought-after edge rushers, Allen senior Zina Umeozulu will remain stateside when he begins his college football career after verbally committing to the University of Texas.

Umeozulu announced his decision inside the Eagles' fieldhouse on Wednesday evening, picking the Longhorns over Texas A&M and Oklahoma. Hats for all three schools were lined across a table in front of Umeozulu and his family—after looking over all three, Umeozulu took off his jacket to reveal a burnt orange Longhorns jersey donning the No. 72 and his last name on the back.


