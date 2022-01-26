Little Elm junior guard Amarachi Kimpson saw an opportunity to jump the passing lane.
As Allen dribbled the ball into the front court, Kimpson noticed that the Lady Eagle guards were having trouble getting the team into their offensive set. Kimpson stole the ball and made two free throws after she was fouled.
It would be the first of two steals by Kimpson on consecutive possessions for Allen, both of which led to points for the UNLV commit.
It was momentum that the Lady Lobos never relinquished. Little Elm forced 23 Allen turnovers and outscored the Lady Eagles 21-7 in the fourth quarter, pulling away for a 56-42 District 5-6A win.
“We just love to play the passing lanes,” said Kimpson, who finished with a game-high 31 points, seven steals, seven rebounds, three assists and two blocks. “We’ve got to go at them first. That gave us the momentum to win the game.”
Kimpson was recognized prior to the game for scoring 1,500 career points and was presented with a basketball that highlighted the achievement.
Allen (18-12, 6-2) had the upper hand in the early-going. The Lady Eagles found driving lanes to the basket in the second quarter and they took advantage, including a layup by Madison Travis to open the second quarter.
That helped to open the perimeter for junior Alexis Cortez. Cortez made a pair of 3-pointers less than a minute apart, the second of which gave Allen an 18-10 lead with 6:07 left in the first half.
Cortez scored 15 of her 18 points in the first half. Little Elm held her to just three points in the second half – all coming on a buzzer-beater from near half court as the fourth quarter expired.
“They followed the game plan at the beginning, and then we just self destructed out of nowhere,” said Theresa Durham, Allen head coach. “We probably had 23 turnovers that were self-inflicted. If you have 23 turnovers against a team like Little Elm, you’re not going to win. We did some things tonight that I hadn’t see them do in a long time. Not taking anything away from Little Elm. They made hit shots and did a great job.”
Little Elm head coach Ken Tutt called a timeout following Cortez’s second 3-pointer. He told his Lady Lobos to start shutting down the driving lanes to the basket and to rebound the ball better.
Little Elm responded to Tutt’s challenge – not just on defense, but also on offense.
The Lady Lobos outscored the Lady Eagles 17-8 to close out the first half.
In a game that was tightly officiated, Little Elm benefited from drives to the basket, going a perfect 8-of-8 at the free-throw line in the first half. Freshman Raniyah Hunt made a pair of foul shots with 26.6 ticks left on the clock in the second quarter to give the Lady Lobos a 27-26 lead.
Hunt came up big again for Little Elm in the fourth quarter. After Kimpson scored the first four points to break a 35-all tie, Hunt made a 3-pointer to increase Little Elm's lead to 42-35.
Kimpson banked a jump shot off the backboard moments later to pad the Lady Lobos advantage to nine points.
“Players like Amarachi Kimpson come around every 10 or 15 years,” Tutt said. “It’s a blessing to be able to coach her. She works so hard on both ends of the court. She gives our team confidence that we can go out there and win.”
Allen had a chance to cut that deficit to as few as four points after a technical foul was called on the Lady Lobos’ coaching staff after the Lady Eagles stole the ball from Kimpson near mid court just over a minute later.
It was an opportunity that Allen failed to take advantage of. The Lady Eagles missed both free throws and a subsequent 3-pointer fell short. Little Elm got the defensive rebound and Kimpson made a layup at the other end of the court for a 46-35 Lady Lobo advantage.
“We just didn’t make shots,” Durham said. “We had everything that we wanted, but we didn’t make shots. And then we made some poor decisions with the basketball.”
