The Allen softball team has been on a steady ascent in recent years, snapping a 13-year playoff drought in 2018 and reinstating itself as a postseason contender. However, the program’s best work yet may very well have been in front of them.
The Lady Eagles were one of two unbeaten teams in District 9-6A, Prosper being the other, when the season concluded in mid-March. Although conference play was brief, with Allen afforded only two games, the program made the most of its abbreviated schedule.
The Lady Eagles built their 2-0 start on convincing decisions over Plano Senior and McKinney, outscoring the two, 18-3, including a run-rule verdict over the Lady Wildcats. Allen’s win over Plano, its first over its longtime rival since March 2014, doubled as the first time the Lady Wildcats had allowed double-digit runs since March 2018.
“That’s the tough thing. When you’re rolling like that, you want to play and you want to play bad,” said Philip Spaniel, former Allen head coach. “It’s so much fun to be in practice and a game-day setting and to have that completely taken away from you, then the waiting game is not knowing if we’d come back, it was obviously something none of us have ever had to deal with before. It was tough and I know it was tough on the girls.”
The Lady Eagles sported a 13-7-1 record overall, closing the year with wins in six of their final eight games, including preseason victories over area-ranked Wylie and Little Elm. Parting the festivities with a 7-2 victory over McKinney on March 12, Spaniel kept his players active during the time off in hopes of a return to play.
“That’s all fine and well, but it’s not being around your team in a practice setting or being around them daily. You’re not getting to compete with each other, so it’s a tough deal mentally, especially for the seniors,” Spaniel said. “You feel for them and hate it for them, for sure — having their season taken away from them in what I felt like could be a pretty memorable year for them.”
It was a campaign where Spaniel had to recalibrate expectations in the wake of his team’s initial success. Despite falling shy of a repeat postseason bid last year, the Lady Eagles kept aspirations high entering their second crack at 9-6A’s stout opposition. The overwhelming nature of Allen’s 2-0 district start had the club thinking bigger, though.
“Getting back to the playoffs was a goal of ours and the more time I spent around them, my expectations went from making it back to the playoffs to feeling like we had a shot at winning that district,” Spaniel said. “I wholeheartedly believe that and I think they were getting to the point where they started to believe that too.”
Part of that optimism stemmed from a widespread contribution from Allen’s lineup, with Spaniel confident in the production he was receiving in each third of the batting order. Totaling 25 hits in their two district ballgames, and averaging 6.6 runs in March, Allen stoked its firepower plenty in 2020.
In district play alone, sophomore Sami Hood connected on 5-of-7 at-bats, senior Lauren Lopez logged three doubles, junior Alexis Telford and sophomore Brooklyn Purtell both added a pair of doubles, and junior Mackenzie Duckworth blasted a home run against Plano.
“We were swinging the bat as a team exceptionally well. From top to bottom, whatever nine, every single spot gave you a chance,” Spaniel said. “I felt we were strong one through three, four through six, and even in the bottom three, which can be a difference maker.”
In the circle, Telford allowed three earned runs on five hits while striking out 12 between her two outings against Plano and McKinney. She’ll be among a lengthy cast of returners for Allen’s 2021 campaign, with the squad only graduating two seniors in Lopez and Ashley Easley.
“Ashley Easley and Lauren Lopez were freshmen when I got the job here, so I’ve been their only high school coach,” Spaniel said. “I admire them so much, not just as softball players but most importantly as the type of young ladies they are. They’re so kind hearted and loving and come from great families. Success is inevitable for those girls in the future.”
The program will be under new leadership as well, with Spaniel recently announcing that he has stepped down from the softball program — a decision motivated by a desire to spend more time with his family — to take a different job within Allen ISD.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.