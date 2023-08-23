LUCAS—The Lovejoy volleyball team caught an Allen squad riding a hot streak in advance of Tuesday's non-district showdown.
The Lady Eagles are coming off one of their most productive stretches under head coach Stephanie Poole, now in her third year, with a nine-match win streak that included a 7-0 run and tournament championship on Friday-Saturday at their host showcase, the Allen Texas Open.
But Poole understands the long game within the season and knows there's plenty of improvement to be made.
Opponents like Lovejoy can tend to bring those areas to light, and the Lady Leopards were quick to set the tone on Tuesday in an eventual 3-0 sweep of the visiting Lady Eagles (25-22, 25-21, 25-22).
Tuesday marked a rare head-to-head meeting between Allen and Lovejoy. Despite being separated by just a few miles, this season marked just the second time since 2014 that the two have played each other in volleyball.
But the energy in the Lady Leopards' gym said otherwise.
"I bet all my girls can name all of them and vice-versa," said Natalie Puckett, Lovejoy head coach. "They essentially share the same zip code, so getting to compete against a crosstown rival like that is always going to be fun."
Anna Barr seals it for Lovejoy with the block after an extended rally. Freshman Gentry Barker and sophomore Skylar Jackson combine for 8 kills in the 3rd to help the Lady Leopards top the state-ranked Lady Eagles. pic.twitter.com/qJyphmk2Fx
Although Allen's student section contributed plenty to that atmosphere, the Lady Leopards exuded a calmness and confidence that has been apparent to Puckett throughout the early stages of the season in storming out to a 9-2 lead in the opening set.
"Their backcourt defense is insane and that can be frustrating for an offense and for hitters," Poole said. "I think that was the main thing and that's why we struggled early. We struggled to find a rhythm and a flow, and when you have a team playing solid defense, it takes a while to get used to that."
With senior McKenna Brand patrolling the back row for Lovejoy, Allen was only able to generate four kills through the opening set's first 21 points. Senior Katelyn Bowman was active early on for Allen with five of her team-high 11 kills, but Lovejoy rode the hot hand from its two breakout underclassmen in return.
The Lady Leopards have divvied up heavy minutes for both freshman Gentry Barker and sophomore Skylar Jackson early into the season, and those two responded with double-double performances on Tuesday. Barker tallied 15 kills on .333 hitting and 12 digs, while Jackson chipped in 11 kills and 14 digs.
"We kind of dangled that carrot in front of them during the offseason and they went and got it. They're both playing six rotations right now, so they definitely got that carrot," Puckett said.
Those two helped pilot the offense alongside senior setter Bethanie Wu, who accounted for 40 assists and a pair of blocks on Tuesday.
They helped Lovejoy build leads as large as 10 points in set one (15-5) and eight points in set two (22-14), but on both occasions Allen made the state-ranked Lady Leopards work.
The Lady Eagles got some timely offense from senior Alyssa Boyte late into the opening frame and capitalized on a run of three straight Lovejoy errors to make it 24-22. One set later, sophomore Kennedy Crayton helped Allen mount another rally to pull within three points at 24-21.
But on both occasions, the Lady Eagles' comeback was curtailed by an error.
"We didn't look rattled and didn't stop fighting," Poole said. "We remained calm and let some good things happen and mounted some pretty good comebacks, but against a good team if that separation gets to be too much, it's going to be tough."
Limited to just eight kills in the second set, Allen found its groove not long after. The Lady Eagles generated multiple kills from five different players in the third frame, including four from Bowman and three from Boyte and freshman Gaby Wenger, to help build a 15-11 lead.
The Lady Leopards' up-and-comers helped sway the tide, however. Jackson caught fire late with three kills in a four-point stretch to punctuate an 11-5 run for the home side and pull Lovejoy ahead 22-20. Allen kept that two-point margin intact at 24-22 following a kill from Bowman, but the Lady Leopards sealed the win moments later after junior Anna Barr blocked back an attack for match point.
"We've got nine seniors and a lot of them are contributing, and we've added a few fresh faces to keep it light and fun, and they're killing it too. There's a lot more confidence overall," Puckett said.
Tuesday's win was Lovejoy's eighth in its last 10 matches, which included a 6-2 run at the Northwest ISD Volleyball Classic. Allen, meanwhile, came out on top at its host tournament with noteworthy wins over Plano East and Plano West in the semifinals and finals, respectively.
"We know we're not there yet. We're really proud of what we did last week and over the weekend, but there's always room to work and tonight proved that we still have work to do," Poole said. "But I'm really excited about where we are. I think if we're able to spend a little more time practicing and getting more consistent, that will be key."
