Lovejoy vs Allen

Lovejoy freshman Gentry Barker, right, tallied 15 kills in Tuesday's 3-0 victory over Allen.

 By Matt Welch | Star Local Media

LUCAS—The Lovejoy volleyball team caught an Allen squad riding a hot streak in advance of Tuesday's non-district showdown.

The Lady Eagles are coming off one of their most productive stretches under head coach Stephanie Poole, now in her third year, with a nine-match win streak that included a 7-0 run and tournament championship on Friday-Saturday at their host showcase, the Allen Texas Open.

Allen vs Lovejoy

Allen celebrates a point during Tuesday's road match against Lovejoy.

For continued news and coverage on the local sports scene, follow Matt Welch on Twitter. Email him with sports story suggestions at mwelch@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments