Throughout his time on varsity, Lovejoy senior Jaxson Lavender has seen firsthand the ascent of the Leopards' football program into a state championship contender.
Over the past two seasons, Lavender was a key contributor during a run where Lovejoy posted a combined record of 25-3 and made back-to-back runs to the regional finals — falling at the hands of the eventual Class 5A Division II state champion each time.
Expectations are high once again for the Leopards, ranked No. 2 in the state, and Lavender enters his senior season entrenched as one of the key cogs in one of the state's top receiving corps.
In this week's student-athlete profile, Lavender discusses developing his game other elite pass-catching talent, how he has grown as a football, and what it has been like being coached by his father.
SLM:Congratson the win over College Station. To do so with seven passing touchdowns for the offense, what was flowing so well on that side of the ball on Saturday?
JL: Nothing was different than any other normal day in our offense; we are very tight-knit group and are very serious about our work. The time we have put in catching and throwing has led to everything we are accomplishing now.
SLM: With all the talent on this year's team, how would you describe your role this season?
JL: Be the best teammate I can be. When it’s my time to produce I will, but when it’s others turn it’s my job to help them anyway I can. It’s a team game, and a lot of people forget that.
SLM: With the depth that Lovejoy has at wide receiver, how does it develop your game getting to work alongside so many other talented receivers?
JL: In the grand scheme of things, we are all very different and we have a lot of different ways we approach things, but at the end of the day we all speak the same language. We push each other to level up, and it’s very healthy competition.
SLM: When you think back to how last season ended, what did the team learn from the game against South Oak Cliff?
JL: We aren’t going be the most talented, but the good thing is we don’t have to be; we just have to be the most put-together and play for something bigger than ourselves, and we have grown tremendously in that area.
SLM: How was your offseason, and was there anything specific you worked on to improve your game?
JL: Our offseason, if you want to call it that, is what gives our edge. Once we stopped competing against other people in playoffs, we were immediately back to the grind and our big focus was family. Something I personally also encouraged myself to work at was to become closer as a team and become the best teammate I could be.
SLM: What has it been like being coached by your father, Jayson, who's the offensive coordinator at Lovejoy?
JL: It is a challenge and a blessing. I know I will never experience a harder coach in my life, there is also the fact I will never be coached by anyone better, at least for me. I have enjoyed my time with my dad being my coach.
SLM: What do you want to get out of your senior year, both on and off the field?
JL: I want a ring. I also want to enjoy my final year with my brothers and bond with them through thick and thin. Especially with it being my last time playing for purely the fun of the game, I know I will miss the Friday Night Lights when they’re finally over for me.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.