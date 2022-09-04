Jaxon Lavender

Lovejoy senior Jaxson Lavender was one of five different Leopards to catch a touchdown pass in the team's season opener against College Station.

 

 Photo courtesy of Jeff Dahlia

Throughout his time on varsity, Lovejoy senior Jaxson Lavender has seen firsthand the ascent of the Leopards' football program into a state championship contender.

Over the past two seasons, Lavender was a key contributor during a run where Lovejoy posted a combined record of 25-3 and made back-to-back runs to the regional finals — falling at the hands of the eventual Class 5A Division II state champion each time.

For continued news and coverage on the local sports scene, follow Matt Welch on Twitter. Email him with sports story suggestions at mwelch@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments