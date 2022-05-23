Ten days after the abrupt resignation of Chad Morris, Allen has found its next head football coach.
The school district announced Monday morning that Lee Wiginton has been named the Eagles' next head coach. Wiginton comes to Allen after spending the previous six seasons leading Midlothian Heritage -- the only head coach in that program's history. He brings a total of 22 years of head coaching experience to the position.
“I am grateful and excited for the opportunity to join the Allen ISD community and lead the Allen Eagles football program,” Wiginton said in a press release. “You can go just about anywhere in the nation and people will recognize the Allen Eagles name and the existing culture of excellence in academics and extracurriculars. I look forward to working closely with our coaches and administration to ensure our student-athletes have the tools necessary to find success during the school day, on gamedays, and in their personal lives.”
Also president of the Texas High School Coaches Association, Wiginton made the playoffs all six seasons with Heritage and won at least eight games each year. He posted a record of 61-19 over his six-year run with the Jaguars, including four straight appearances in the regional semifinals and a trip to the regional finals in 2019.
Prior to Heritage, Wiginton was the head coach at Midlothian from 2010-15, and he also led Mexia from 2008-10. Wiginton’s resume also includes head-coaching stops at Comfort and Bosqueville, leading Comfort to the 2A Div. I state semifinals in 2005. He has been named District coach of the year 10 times in his career.
“Throughout Texas, coach Wiginton is known as a respected leader among his peers who coaches his teams with class and integrity,” said Kim Garner, AISD athletic director, via press release. “Coach Wiginton checked all the right boxes for Allen during the interview process: producing a solid plan of instilling a winning culture in every facet of the program, leading with innovation while also honoring Allen’s incredible traditions, and focusing on the importance of uniting our community by providing communication between players, coaches, parents, and stakeholders. We are very excited for the future of the Allen Eagles football program with Coach Wiginton at the helm.”
Wiginton plans to meet with players and the coaching staff later Monday, and he will officially join AISD on June 3. He takes over for Morris, whose tenure in Allen lasted just 14 months. The school district said that Morris had an opportunity to return to coaching college football.
Morris was hired by Allen ISD on March 31, 2021 to be the 11th head football coach in program history, last having coached at the high school level in 2009 with Austin Lake Travis. In between, Morris compiled an extensive resume coaching college football, including head coaching stints at SMU and Arkansas plus offensive coordinator gigs at Clemson, Tulsa and Auburn.
Morris' lone season at Allen wasn't without its peaks and valleys. The program had a state-record 84-game regular-season win streak snapped on Sept. 3 in a 41-20 loss to Atascocita — Allen's first defeat inside Eagle Stadium — and suffered its first district loss since 2010 on Oct. 29 against Prosper, 28-23.
But the Eagles found their footing as the season progressed, capturing their 16th consecutive district championship and advancing four rounds deep in the playoffs for the first time since 2018. Allen avenged a season-ending loss to Euless Trinity in the regional semifinals, 59-21, and also topped both Hebron (59-30) and Lake Highlands (49-24) during the postseason prior to being ousted by fellow powerhouse Southlake Carroll, 47-21.
Wiginton joins Allen as its third head football coach in as many years. Allen opens its 2022 season on Aug. 26 from Eagle Stadium in a high-profile edition of the Tom Landry Classic against California powerhouse St. John Bosco. The Braves went 10-2 last season and finished the year ranked No. 6 nationally by MaxPreps.
