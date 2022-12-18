The Lovejoy and Melissa football teams established themselves as the class of District 7-5A Division II all season long, and it was only fitting that the conference title was contested between the two on the final night of the regular season.
A furious rally by the Cardinals, complete with a go-ahead two-point conversion with 52 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter, was the difference in a 36-35 victory over the Leopards and alter the postseason fortunes of both programs.
While Melissa's standing as the district's No. 1 seed paved the road for a trip to the regional finals, Lovejoy drew the short straw of facing defending state champion South Oak Cliff in the area round. Although the Leopards made things interesting late, their 2022 campaign was dashed for the second straight year by the Golden Bears, who subsequently eliminated Melissa two rounds later on their way to making a return to the 5A Div. II state title game.
To the victor goes the spoils, as was apparent on the 7-5A Div. II all-district team, which included seven superlative honors for Melissa. Lovejoy, meanwhile, has two standouts from an offense that averaged 493.9 yards and 49.4 points per game recognized with senior Jaxon Lavender named co-utility player of the year and sophomore Daylan McCutcheon splitting offensive newcome of the year honors.
Lavender, a linchpin in the Leopards' high-powered offense since his sophomore year in 2020, was one of three wide receivers to haul in double-digit touchdown catches. The Texas Tech commit caught 48 passes for 794 yards and 10 touchdowns while also contributing out of the backfield with 183 rushing yards and a touchdown, plus as a weapon on special teams in kickoff and punt returns.
McCutcheon, meanwhile, had already generated interest from several Division I college programs prior to the start of his sophomore season. And despite playing in an offense clad in blue-chip pass-catchers, McCutcheon managed 26 catches for 306 yards and two touchdowns.
In total, Lovejoy had 17 student-athletes voted to the all-district team. Joining Lavender and McCutcheon out wide all season were senior Kyle Parker and junior Parker Livingstone — both of whom have futures on the collegiate gridiron with Parker set to attend LSU and Livingstone having fielded more than 20 scholarship offers.
Both were named to the all-district first team this past season, with Parker leading Lovejoy in all three primary receiving categories at 70 receptions for 1,077 yards and 13 touchdowns. Livingstone was impressive in his own right with 52 catches for 891 yards and 12 scores.
Parker also found the end zone six times on the ground to go with 172 rushing yards, deployed occasionally out of the backfield to spell junior Matthew Mainord, who also earned a spot on the first team. Mainord ran for 1,161 yards and 18 touchdowns for the season.
Those holes were created up front with an offensive line that accounted for two all-district selections. Junior Will Fry and senior Noah Gardner earned spots on the first team, and junior Sam Reynolds and senior Brett Lanman made the cut for the second team.
Senior quarterback Brayden Hagle, who move from 2021 backup to take the reins behind center for the Lovejoy offense, was recognized on the all-district second team.
The Leopards totaled six all-district selections from a defense that allowed 24 points per game on the season, including 14.4 in district play. Junior Nick Perez landed on the first team as an anchor on the defensive line, joined by the linebacker duo of senior Zach Bahner and junior Chase Bogle.
Senior West Wilson, contributed on both the defensive line and at tight end, was voted to the second-team defense, while Lovejoy junior Aarren Marshall and senior Roddy Mapps nabbed spots on the second team as the two cornerstones of the Leopards' secondary.
Lovejoy senior kicker Caden Carlock picked up an all-district first-team nod after converting 79 extra points and six field goals on the year, with a long of 45 yards.
District champion Melissa had plenty of accolades to go around following a banner first year as a 5A program. A pair of two-way standouts split the 7-5A Div. II MVP award in Cardinals skill threat Jacob Fields and Crandall receiver and linebacker Samuel Omosigho, while Melissa quarterback Trever Ham's first year with the program culminated in district offensive player of the year honors.
Ham and Fields operated behind an offensive anchored by Texas commit Trevor Goosby, named the district's offensive lineman of the year, while the Melissa defense was headlined by both linebacker and edge rusher Caleb Otlewski as defensive player of the year and four-star defensive lineman Nigel Smith II as defensive lineman of the year.
The Cardinals' coaching staff, led by Matt Nally, was named the district's coaching staff of the year along with Terrell, which qualified for the playoffs for the first time since 2016 and advanced all the way to the regional semifinals.
McCutcheon split offensive newcomer of the year honors with Denison receiver Kyson Lusane, while Lavender shared utility player of the year with Greenville two-way athlete Micah Simpson.
