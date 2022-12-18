Lovejoy football

Lovejoy senior Jaxson Lavender closed out his high school as the District 7-5A Division II co-utility player of the year.

 Photo courtesy of Jeff Dahlia

The Lovejoy and Melissa football teams established themselves as the class of District 7-5A Division II all season long, and it was only fitting that the conference title was contested between the two on the final night of the regular season.

A furious rally by the Cardinals, complete with a go-ahead two-point conversion with 52 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter, was the difference in a 36-35 victory over the Leopards and alter the postseason fortunes of both programs.

