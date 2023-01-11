MCKINNEY NORTH LOVEJOY GIRLS BKO KB

McKinney North's Ciara Harris (22) looks to the basket against Lovejoy High School on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023 at McKinney North High School. The North Bulldogs won the game 54-38.

 Photo courtesy of Kevin Bartram / BuzzPhotos.com

McKINNEY — Tuesday night was as far outside of its comfort zone as the Lovejoy boys basketball team has been all season, and the Leopards would never expect nothing less while paying a visit to McKinney North.

The Bulldogs were content to grind out the tempo of Tuesday's District 13-5A showdown, extending possessions beyond the minute mark before attempting a shot while structuring their defense to limit any touches for Lovejoy's leading scorer, senior and Utah State commit Karson Templin.

