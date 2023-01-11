McKINNEY — Tuesday night was as far outside of its comfort zone as the Lovejoy boys basketball team has been all season, and the Leopards would never expect nothing less while paying a visit to McKinney North.
The Bulldogs were content to grind out the tempo of Tuesday's District 13-5A showdown, extending possessions beyond the minute mark before attempting a shot while structuring their defense to limit any touches for Lovejoy's leading scorer, senior and Utah State commit Karson Templin.
"[North head coach Darryl Craft] is one of the best in the business. He's one of my best friends but a terror to play against," said Kyle Herrema, Lovejoy head coach. "I've got great respect for him. A guy like Karson is hard to match up with, but the way they played us tonight was a bit of an equalizer."
FINAL: Lovejoy 45, McKinney North 40 (OT)Practice your free throws, kids. @LovejoyHoops goes a perfect 10/10 from the line in OT to tough out the win & improve to 4-0 in 13-5A. Eight of those FTs came from Karson Templin, who finishes with 15pts. Ian Russell w/ 17pts for North. pic.twitter.com/Guec0h7sPG— Matt Welch (@MWelchSLM) January 11, 2023
The approach nearly willed North to an upset over the top team in 13-5A, but a perfect 10-of-10 on free throws by Lovejoy during Tuesday's overtime helped spark a 45-40 victory to improve the Leopards to 4-0 on district play.
"We just talked about having a championship mentality. There were a couple times when they could have buckled and they never did, so that was pretty great," Herrema said.
The Leopards prevailed despite being held without a made field goal over the final 7:15 of the ballgame. The foul bonus was a timely life-line, however, as Lovejoy earned a trip to the charity stripe on each possession in overtime and made those chances count.
Despite the nearby North student section, the Leopards scored all 10 of their points in overtime on free throws. They did so without a miss from the line, with Templin going 8-of-8 and senior William Parkhurst going 2-of-2.
Templin finished the night with a team-high 15 points, eight rebounds and three blocks. His final 10 points came on free throws.
"The way they're playing [Templin], they're not going to let him touch the basketball," Herrema said. "If it means going to get an offensive rebound and drawing a foul or whatever it is, he just kept his composure and never got frustrated."
With Templin one week removed from a school-record 41 points against Denison, North limited the big man to just two makes from the field — both during a first quarter led by Lovejoy, 14-8. Junior Ian Russell rallied the Bulldogs during a slow-paced second quarter, recording two steals that resulted in lead-changing baskets on the other end. One came with 2:54 left in the quarter, assisting junior Kael Nylander on an and-one that gave North an 18-17 lead that held until halftime.
But those sequences were far and few between for the Bulldogs as they worked the game clock for the majority of the night.
"We talk a lot about being comfortable while playing uncomfortably," Herrema said. "You're going to have a 45-second possession on defense and you've got to guard for every second of that. That's really hard to do, but I thought our guys did a great job handling that and never getting flustered."
@MNHSboyshoops takes the lead on Lovejoy! With 45 secs to go, Ian Russell lays it in for a 35-34 edge. Karson Templin headed to the line on the other end with 27 secs remaining. pic.twitter.com/h8617GAM1V— Matt Welch (@MWelchSLM) January 11, 2023
Even when Lovejoy appeared to be on the verge of gaining some distance, building five-point leads early in the third and fourth quarters, North clawed back. Russell led the way with 17 points, while senior Tyler Lair and junior Lukas Ramning chipped in eight and seven, respectively.
Senior Jackson Wood added nine points for Lovejoy, all on 3-pointers in the second half to capitalize on the attention North paid Templin. Wood converted the Leopards' last make from the field with 3:15 to go in the fourth quarter, giving the visitors a 34-33 lead.
"Last year, [Wood] would have set our single-season record for 3-point percentage, but he was one shot short," Herrema said. "He never took a bad shot and just played solid the entire time. It's cool to see him as a senior get this opportunity."
Lady Bulldogs fend off Basson's big night
Leading by as many as 23 points on Tuesday, the first two-and-a-half quarters fit right alongside the rest of the McKinney North girls' productive run through 13-5A.
And although the Lady Bulldogs kept their perfect district record intact, it wasn't without a furious second-half charge by Lovejoy senior Samantha Basson. Despite 27 points from the Lady Leopards' leading scorer, North closed Tuesday's contest on a 13-5 run to take a 54-38 victory and improve to 5-0 in 13-5A.
"It's coming along. We've seen everything at this point and I think they're finally settling down. We threw them in the fire and they didn't get cooked too bad," said Veronica Reed-Hamilton, North head coach."It's nice to see their growth and being ready to shoot the ball — just the little things every single day. Being 5-0 in district is nice, but I'm never relaxed because I know every time out that we're getting the other team's best effort."
FINAL: McKinney North 54, Lovejoy 38A few anxious moments for @MNHSwbball in the 2nd half, but Kaelyn Hamilton helps steady things with 7 of her team-high 20 pts in the 4th to help fend off a 27pt effort from @LovejoyGirlsBB's Samantha Basson. North improves to 5-0 in 13-5A. pic.twitter.com/e1ajmehvyy— Matt Welch (@MWelchSLM) January 11, 2023
Such was the case after North had built a 36-13 lead early in the third quarter, stringing together a 15-0 run sparked by the team's district MVP duo of juniors Kaelyn Hamilton and Ciara Harris. But Lovejoy managed to whittle that 23-point margin down to 11 by the end of the third quarter and got as close as eight points at 5:55 remaining in the fourth behind a torrid scoring run by Basson.
She got loose from long range one too many times for North's liking, scoring 11 points in the third quarter to fuel the rally. Basson rained in seven 3-pointers as part of her 27-point outing.
"Usually I have Ciara guarding bigger girls but today we wanted her on the perimeter more to use her length and quickness," Reed-Hamilton said. "But Sam is really good and they did a great job setting screens for her. They chip and seal really well off those screens, so it's just about fighting through it."
Basson's hot shooting, compounded by a wealth of offensive rebounds for Lovejoy, made for some anxious moments throughout the second half for North, but the Lady Bulldogs steadied the tide in familiar fashion late.
Hamilton scored seven of her team-high 20 points in the fourth quarter, assisting Harris on a layup and finishing an and-one in transition moments later to boost the lead to 46-33 with 3:11 to go. The Lady Bulldogs held a double-digit advantage the rest of the way, limiting Lovejoy to just five points over the final five-and-a-half minutes of the game.
"We had to switch some things up a bit. Ciara got a little anxious and got some taps in there, so I had to switch her and Kaelyn," Reed-Hamilton said. "They're so versatile, and as a unit we just had to stay solid. Get in the passing lanes a little bit and read, make them back-door and don't make it so easy on them."
Harris added 17 points, eight rebounds and five steals, while sophomore Ryhan Balous got rolling early on her way to a 10-point night.
HALF: McKinney North 29, Lovejoy 13Some productive stretches for Lovejoy's zone, but @MNHSwbball puts together an 8-0 run inside the final 90 seconds of the half, capped by this put-back from Ciara Harris. She leads all scorers with 10 pts and has 6 of em on put-backs. pic.twitter.com/uN8vxOH3mU— Matt Welch (@MWelchSLM) January 11, 2023
