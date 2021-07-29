One of the more entertaining aspects of covering high school sports in the Metroplex are the interactions – both personal and as a spectator – with athletes.
During my time as a reporter, I have had the opportunity to profile and follow the career paths of some noteworthy athletes in Lovejoy ISD and surrounding areas, and it’s time to look at a handful of students who impressed this past season and could be in line for even bigger roles in 2021-22.
Today, let’s look at five of the top returning athletes from Lovejoy who will impact their teams in various ways next season.
Trent Rucker
Football and Baseball
Rucker was a two-sport standout during his junior year, earning all-district honors in both football and baseball.
On the gridiron, Rucker starred as both a safety and kicker for a Lovejoy team that posted its deepest playoff run in 10 years with a trip to the regional finals. He logged 137 tackles, picked off two passes, broke up nine others and forced four fumbles on his way to an all-district first team spot.
Rucker earned a second-team nod for his work on the baseball diamond, helping man the outfield during the Leopards’ run to the regional semifinals. He hit .383 at the plate with a .429 on-base percentage and added 46 hits, eight doubles, 13 RBIs, 31 runs scored and 18 stolen bases.
Averi Carlson
Volleyball
On the short list of the top setters in the state, Carlson has been orchestrating the Lady Leopards’ championship offense since she was a freshman. The two-time state champion and Baylor commit was named co-MVP of 10-5A last season after tallying 679 assists on more than 8.5 per set for the Class 5A state champions.
Carlson’s value goes beyond setting up her teammates, however. She chipped in 48 kills as a junior as well as 165 digs and 39 aces on her way to a Texas Girls Coaches Association all-state selection and a nod on the 5A all-tournament team.
Tate Barr
Track and Cross Country
One of the area’s top distance runners, Barr qualified for the Class 5A state track and field meet in the 3,200- and 1,600-meter runs during his junior year. A district champion in both races, in addition to winning the two-mile race at regionals, Barr went on to place seventh in the 1,600 (4:24.64) and ninth in the 3,200 (9:56.93) at the state meet last season.
Barr is also plenty active during the fall as one of the cogs in Lovejoy’s cross country team. Barr ran a personal-record run of 16:11.9 in the 5K during the 5A state meet in November. Barr placed 51st overall and contributed to the Leopards’ fifth-place team finish — the sixth straight year Lovejoy has cracked the top five in the standings at state.
Sydney Bardwell
Softball
The Lady Leopards had a banner season in their first year under head coach DJ Lopez, thanks in part to the efforts of a cast of underclassmen who held prominent roles for the ball club. One of those sat behind the plate, with Bardwell carving out a sophomore campaign worthy of 10-5A catcher of the year honors.
Bardwell submitted season-long tallies of 41 hits, 36 RBIs and a .363 batting average. Defensively, the catcher posted a .984 fielding percentage behind the plate and caught 19 base runners stealing.
Karson Templin
Boys Basketball
Templin was a breakout star for the Leopards during his sophomore season. Capable of bullying opponents in the paint while also stretching the floor from long range, Templin also thrived on the defensive end of the floor by putting his 6-foot-7, 200-pound frame to use.
A ball-hawk on the boards who used his rangy figure to block and alter myriad shots at the rim, Templin was named defensive player of the year in 10-5A. A complementary piece to Lovejoy’s one-two punch of Mitchell Weaver and Carson Holden, Templin helped lead the Leopards to a district championship and a trip to the area round of the playoffs.
