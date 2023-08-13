One of the more entertaining aspects of covering high school sports in the Metroplex are the interactions – both personal and as a spectator – with athletes.
During my time as a reporter, I have had the opportunity to profile and follow the career paths of some noteworthy athletes in Allen, Lovejoy and surrounding areas, and it’s time to look at a handful of students who impressed this past season and could be in line for even bigger things in 2023-24.
Today, let’s look at five of the top returning athletes from Lovejoy who will impact their teams in various ways next season.
Bethanie Wu
Volleyball
It's never easy stepping in to fill a position last occupied by the Gatorade national player of the year, as was the case when Wu took the reins of the Lady Leopards' offense following Averi Carlson's four-year of superlative work at setter.
Wu impressed plenty throughout her junior season, earning 13-5A setter of the year and MaxPreps Underclass All-America honors. She did so thanks to 1,130 assists, 49 kills, 56 aces, 28 blocks and 229 digs, running the show admirably for a Lovejoy team that finished in a tie atop 13-5A and went on to advance to the regional semifinals.
Parker Livingstone
Football
Although Kyle Parker and Jaxson Lavender have since graduated, the Leopards' receiving corps remains a strength for the upcoming season.
Projected starting quarterback and senior Hondo Franklin won't lack in capable options out wide, and expect plenty of targets thrown the way of team's dynamic, 6-foot-4 pass-catcher. Livingstone, who verbally committed to Texas during the offseason, had his way with opposing secondaries last season to the tune of 892 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns on 17 yards per catch.
Livingstone is primed for a big year on the gridiron this fall and doubles as one of the top players on Lovejoy's state-ranked baseball team. A pitcher and infielder, Livingstone tallied 17 hits and scored 10 runs for the Leopards last season, adding a 1.00 ERA and 28 strikeouts on 35 innings pitched.
Sara Morefield
Track and cross country
Morefield made quite the leap between her sophomore and junior year, earning her place among the top distance runners in Class 5A.
Morefield clocked a personal-best 5K time of 17:39.4 on Sept. 17, 2022 in just Lovejoy's second meet of the cross country season, and she didn't let up. Morefield went on to win the 13-5A championship, take second at the Region II-5A meet and sixth at the 5A state meet.
She helped lead the Lady Leopards to back-to-back team titles in cross country, and the program should be right back in the mix this fall with just one senior graduated from its lineup—Morefield's older sister, Amy.
Morefield found plenty of success during track season as well. She was a state qualifier in the 1,600- and 3,200-meter runs, earning third place in the latter with a time of 10:43.73 to help the Lovejoy girls to a second-place team finish.
Emma Nelson
Girls Soccer
The Lady Leopards matched their deepest playoff run last season with their first trip to the regional quarterfinals since 2013.
Lovejoy did so after finishing second in its district, going 16-4-1 overall on the year with 85 goals scored and nearly 40% of that offense involved Nelson. As a sophomore, Nelson produced beyond her years as the focal point of the Lovejoy attack. Operating out of the midfield, Nelson still managed to rack up 22 goals and 11 assists for the Lady Leopards.
She was voted as 13-5A utility player of the year, Star Local Media all-area second team, and TASCO all-region first team.
Payton Pierce
Football
After injuries limited his junior season, Pierce is back for his last hurrah with the Leopards and entrenched as the centerpiece of the state-ranked team's defense.
Head coach Chris Ross said Pierce is healthy for the first time since early into his sophomore season, during which he enjoyed a breakout year with Lovejoy by recording 131 tackles. One of the nation's top linebacker prospects, the Ohio State commit doubles as a top goal-line weapon for the Leopards—leading the team in rushing touchdowns (10) during the 2021 season.
The younger brother of Allen alum and two-time state wrestling champion Oliver Pierce, Payton has quite the pedigree on the wrestling mats as well. He won a state title at 220 pounds as a sophomore and took second at 215 as a junior.
