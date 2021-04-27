ARLINGTON — The closing moments of the girls’ Region I-6A track and field meet, held Saturday, typified the entire two-day showcase at The University of Texas at Arlington.
A competitive 4x400-meter relay saw Coppell come out on top, with sophomore Waverly Hassman crossing the finish line to clock a 3:48.69. Three seconds later, Flower Mound freshman Emma Hoang finished her race to help the Lady Jaguars’ relay to second place.
Both teams had plenty of reason to celebrate, and not just for having qualified for the Class 6A state meet.
The one-two finish to the mile relay created a tie atop the team standings at 72 points, with both Coppell and Flower Mound splitting the regional championship.
The two District 6-6A rivals weren’t alone in hoisting team hardware on Saturday. On the boys side, Marcus continued its postseason tour de force by adding a regional championship to a ledger that already includes wins in the district and area meets. The Marauders distanced from the pack early and often with 91 points — nearly double the total of second-place North Crowley (48).
“I love this school. It’s really cool to train with these guys and they push me to be the best I can be,” said J. Michael Sturdivant, Marcus senior. “It means a lot to be able to come out and compete with them and for them to push me so I can compete to the best of my abilities.”
Sturdivant had a hand in all four of the Marauders’ event wins at regionals, including individual victories in the long jump (23-2 3/4), the 200-meter dash (21.05) and the 100 (10.49). Sturdivant also ran the anchor leg on the team’s first-place 4x100 relay along with juniors Ryan Dyess Coyle, Benton Webber and Christian Floyd (41.51).
“At the beginning, I think it was one of my best starts,” Sturdivant said of his 100. “I got out of the blocks quick and was able to stick with the guy who was the No. 1 seed going in. I knew once I got up to full speed that my stride would take over.”
The Lady Marauders, who took seventh overall on the girls side, were paced by a win in the discus throw by sophomore Emma Sralla at 166-11.
Overall, the Marcus boys and girls teams qualified athletes in 10 events for the Class 6A state meet, which takes place May 8 at The University of Texas at Austin. The top two finishers in each regional event, plus the best third-place mark across all four regions, qualified for state.
That includes five qualifications apiece for the co-regional champs from Flower Mound and Coppell. Complementing Hassman in the winning mile relay were senior Emma Sherrer, junior Olivia Marez and senior Morgan Colon, while sophomore Skyler Schuller posted wins in the pole vault (12-6) and high jump (11-6). Coppell’s boys team got a boost from senior Reese Pokluda in winning the pole vault (15-6) and junior Ryan Sewell added first place in the discus throw (155-8).
Flower Mound’s girls team leaned on a strong effort in the distance runs, highlighted by a win for freshman Nicole Humphries in the 800 (2:08.30).
The Cowgirls and Lady Jaguars rose up the standings by scoring points late in the 1,600 and 4x400 relay to overtake a commanding effort in the sprints by the Plano East girls, who sat in first place prior to the final two events of the meet. The Lady Panthers wound up taking fourth overall with 60 points and qualified athletes for state in four events.
Junior Tiriah Kelley staked her claim as the fastest sprinter in the region, winning the 100 (11.75) and 200 (24.00), plus running the last leg of East’s first-place 4x100 relay alongside junior Kaylee Moody, senior Ibukun Alausa and junior Kaley Qualls (47.27). Moody, Qualls and Alausa also teamed with sophomore Janiya Richardson to win the 4x200 relay (1:40.72).
“It honestly means so much,” Kelley said. “We’ve worked so hard these last three years that I’ve been here and this is the closest we’ve been to winning a meet like this. It feels really good.”
The Hebron boys made a commendable run of their own, placing third overall with 40 points. The Hawks closed out Saturday’s meet with a win in the 4x400 relay behind seniors Isaac Barrera, Johnathan Jackson, Ethan Nguyen and Justin Smith (3:20.01). Barrera doubled up his workload earlier in the day by winning the 800 (1:53.24).
“I definitely felt it helped on the first lap that I kind of sat in the pack a little bit,” Barrera said. “I knew if I wanted to make this a race that I had to make a move. I knew I’d eventually hit it, so I pushed. The plan was to push hard over the last 200 and it worked out.”
Prosper junior Aubrey O’Connell can attest, gritting out qualifications in the 800, 1,600 and 3,200. That included a narrow win in the mile where O’Connell’s 4:49.09 was just four-tenths of a second faster than the pack.
O’Connell helped the Prosper girls to a seventh-place team finish (32 points), just one rung below Allen in fifth at 38 points. Allen will be represented at state by junior Sidney Green, who won the 300 hurdles with a 43.44.
McKinney Boyd senior Charlie Bartholomew is also headed to Austin after winning the 400 at regionals with a 48.13, as will Plano West senior Michelle Ogbemudia following her first-place shot put of 44-9 1/4.
