For years, Texas has been one of the nation’s football hotbeds and that was reaffirmed plenty during the 2021 NFL draft.
Thirty-four Texas high school products had their names called during last week’s draft, 11 more than any other state. That included several athletes who made names for themselves on the Dallas-area gridiron, from former state champions to district superlative winners and nationally acclaimed recruits who went on to enjoy similar success in college.
Levi Onwuzurike, Allen
Round 2, Pick 41, Detroit Lions
A vital piece on the defensive line during the Eagles’ unbeaten run to a Class 6A Division I state championship in 2014, Onwuzurike logged three seasons at Washington. His breakout campaign came in 2019, earning all-Pac 12 first team, All-America honorable mention and the recipient of the team’s L. Wait Rising Lineman of the Year.
For his college career, Onwuzurike totaled 95 tackles, including 16 for a loss of yardage, plus seven sacks. A three-time all-conference selection, the former Allen star opted out of the 2020 season to prepare for the NFL draft.
Nick Bolton, Frisco Lone Star
Round 2, Pick 58, Kansas City Chiefs
One of the top football players to ever pass through the Frisco ISD football powerhouse, Bolton was an immediate contributor upon arriving at Missouri. He played in every game as a true freshman before emerging as a nationally acclaimed linebacker during his sophomore and junior seasons.
An all-SEC first-team pick in 2019 and 2020, plus an All-American second-team selection and a Butkus Award finalist in 2020, Bolton exited Mizzou with 220 tackles (17.5 for a loss), plus two sacks, two interceptions and 12 pass break-ups.
Brandon Stephens, Plano
Round 3, Pick 104, Baltimore Ravens
Wildcats fans remember Stephens for his dominance out of the backfield as he blossomed into one of the state’s top running backs — totaling more than 3,600 rushing yards over three seasons as Plano’s workhorse rusher.
After spending the first three years of his college career at UCLA, Stephens started anew in 2019 — transferring to SMU and changing positions to cornerback. He immediately carved out a starting role in the Mustangs’ secondary, earned a scholarship and went on to tally 92 tackles, 22 pass break-ups and one interception over two seasons.
Kene Nwangwu, Frisco Heritage
Round 4, Pick 119, Minnesota Vikings
A dynamic skill player both during his days in high school as a Coyote and over the course of four seasons at Iowa State, Nwangwu made an impact on both offense and special teams in college.
A backup running back for the Cyclones, the former Heritage star ran for 339 yards and four touchdowns on 5.6 yards per carry in 2020. He was also among the country’s top productive special teams returners, ranking seventh nationally in kickoff return average at 28.9 yards.
He went on to earn all-Big 12 honorable mention last season and was named to Phil Steele’s All-American fourth team as a returner.
William Sherman, Allen
Round 6, Pick 197, New England Patriots
The fourth offensive lineman from Allen to be drafted since 2015, and the sixth NFL-bound member of the Eagles’ 2014 state championship team, Sherman helped anchor Allen in the trenches at tackle. He did the same in three years up front at Colorado, starting in 27 of 30 career games for the Buffaloes.
Sherman logged 67 knockdown blocks in 12 games played in 2020 and played both left and right tackle throughout his college career — a versatility the Patriots have traditionally coveted in their players.
Jack Anderson, Frisco
Round 7, Pick 236, Buffalo Bills
Anderson had a who’s who of college suitors during his days at Frisco — eventually opting to stay in-state and commit to Texas Tech. He still stands as the program’s top-rated offensive recruit and backed up his stellar work in high school with a banner run in Lubbock.
The lineman logged 38 career starts at right guard and earned AP all-Big 12 second team in 2018 and AP all-Big 12 first team in 2020. In between, Anderson’s junior season was cut short by a shoulder injury in 2019, but the former Raccoon bounced back to start all 10 games as a redshirt junior last season as part of an offensive line that surrendered just 1.60 sacks per game.
