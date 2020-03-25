The Texas Association of Basketball Coaches recently released its all-state teams and plenty of local standouts were recognized.
District 9-6A landed three players across the boys and girls 6A teams, with Allen, McKinney and Plano Senior all represented.
The state semifinalist Lionettes were led by senior Erin Fry, whose all-state pick comes after being named to the all-district first team — an honor she built on by pacing McKinney to its first state tournament appearance since 1998.
Getting to that point required besting district rival Plano Senior, which advanced to the regional finals for the second time in three years and did so thanks to a banner campaign in the backcourt by senior Maggie Robbins. Named all-state, Robbins was also the 9-6A defensive player of the year after averaging seven points, four rebounds, four assists and three steals during the Lady Wildcats’ district title run.
“I’m proud of her being selected all-state — it was well deserved. A lot of people don’t realize that Maggie never missed a day with us in her four years at Plano Senior High School,” said Rodney Belcher, Plano head coach. “There were two opportunities where she couldn’t work out, but she was still present every single day for four years during her career.”
On the boys side, Allen junior Manny Obaseki earned his first all-state accolade after helping guide the Eagles to their first outright district championship since 1992. Along the way, the Texas A&M commit averaged 13.1 points, 4.4 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.3 steals on his way to co-MVP honors out of 9-6A.
“Manny was first or second in just about every major stat we had,” said Joe McCullough, Allen head coach. “There are a lot of flashy parts to his game, but I don’t think people realize how consistently he puts up things in other areas like rebounds, steals and deflections.”
Obaseki was joined on the all-state team by Lewisville sophomore Keyonte George and Newman Smith senior Jarren Cook, who were named MVP in their respective districts as well. The top-ranked sophomore in the state, George averaged 23.9 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 2.1 steals — including four consecutive 30-plus-point games to close out the season — to help the Farmers to the area round of the playoffs.
Cook, meanwhile, was the leading scorer for a Newman Smith squad that went undefeated in the regular season and advanced to the regional quarterfinals. The 11-5A MVP averaged 17.9 points alongside 4.1 rebounds and 2.5 assists for the Trojans.
In 4A, Argyle totaled three all-state selections, including one for its state tournament qualifier boys team. That honor went to junior Nate Atwood, a 6-foot-6 center who helped steady the Eagles’ season in the wake of losing leading scorer Jackson Maupin to a knee injury in January — resulting in the program’s second state tournament appearance in four seasons.
The state runner-up Lady Eagles raked in a pair of all-state honors with seniors Rhyle McKinney and Brooklyn Carl both recognized. McKinney was among the state’s top scorers with 24 points per game logged during the playoffs, while Carl concluded her high school career among the state’s assist leader.
Together, those two paced Argyle to its seventh consecutive state championship game appearance.
